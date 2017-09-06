There is no such thing as a “deserving DREAMer.”

Over and over again, from the mouths of politicians in both parties, identity politics purveyors and cheap labor lobbyists, we hear the same refrains about President Obama’s 800,000 amnestied illegal alien youths:
“They don’t deserve to be punished.”
“They deserve protection.”
“They deserve the American dream.”
Deserve, deserve, deserve.
Over and over again, in countless cookie-cutter op-ed pieces published over the past month, so-called DREAMers have vociferously lamented President Donald Trump’s push to eventually undo their unconstitutional five-year reprieves from deportation plus coveted work permits:
“DREAMers like me have flourished under DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). Trump might take it all away.”
“If Trump ends DACA, DREAMers like me will return to a life of anxiety and doubt.”
“I feel exhausted, I feel frustrated, I feel angry, and in the worst moments, I feel helpless. I feel terrified that at any moment this program is going to be taken away and once again I won’t be able to work — how will I pay my bills? … What is going to happen to me if I get stopped on the street and I no longer have DACA? What’s going to happen to me if I get put into deportation proceedings and I don’t have thousands of dollars to hire an attorney to stay in this country?”
“I will lose my job, my ability to finish college, my driver’s license, and will be subject to deportation. I am not alone either. Almost one million young immigrants like myself will be affected in the same way and possibly even worse.”
I, I, I. Me, me, me. My bills. My ego. My education. My job. My anxiety.
Since when did DACA become the Depression and Anxiety Cure for Amnesty-seekers?
It’s this insatiable appetite for collective entitlement that demonstrates the perils of blanket amnesty. Give a privileged political class an inch and they’ll take, take, take until feckless public servants give away their country.
The proper response to illegal alien activists demanding that Washington act “NOW!” to preserve their comfort, allay their anxieties and extend their unconstitutional protections indefinitely is this:
Why?
Americans in uniform who’ve dedicated their lives to defending our nation are struggling to gain access to quality health care they’ve earned by action, not by accident or circumstance. Imagine their stress.
Five million American young people between 16-34 were unemployed last year and 50 million more are not even in the labor force. Imagine their anxiety.
Hundreds of thousands of law-abiding people from around the world are waiting patiently for their backlogged visa and green card applications to be reviewed. Imagine their frustration.
Why don’t their dreams come first?
Nancy Pelosi called on House Republicans to help her “safeguard our young DREAMers from the senseless cruelty of deportation and shield families from separation and heartbreak.”
Never has this Bay Area elitist called on House Republicans to join her in shielding native-born and law-abiding immigrant families from the senseless and preventable violence committed by criminals in this country illegally who’ve caused immeasurable heartbreak for decades in her overrun California sanctuary.
Jamiel Shaw Sr., whose son was mercilessly shot to death by a sanctuary-protected gang member living in outlaw-coddling Los Angeles illegally, administered a bracing reality check:
“You want to talk about families being separated? Try spending your holidays talking to a grave!”
The left-wing DREAM racket is a self-perpetuating political marketing machine. Its primary contribution to American society? Lashing out at how cruel, racist, ignorant and ungrateful the rest of us are for not bowing down before the hallowed angel children of the Obama administration’s amnesty program. It’s no coincidence that the publicity-hungry leaders of the DREAMer movement are full-time fulminators in government-funded academia, community organizing outfits, immigration law foundations and the grievance-nursing media.
A deserving DREAMer would respect the sovereign right of an independent nation to determine who stays and who goes based on its national interest and constitutional obligations to put its citizenry first.
The deserving DREAMer, in other words, would admit he or she is owed nothing and deserves nothing.
There is no such thing as a “deserving DREAMer.”
Funny how the Dreamers NEVER put any blame on their illegal parents for putting them in this turmoil
Exactly! It isn’t my fault, your fault or anyone else’s other than their parents. We don’t owe them anything, especially not our tax dollars. Only U.S. citizens should be allowed to receive tax-payer funded assistance.
AGREE!! I’m sick of these people demanding they deserve.. they deserve NOTHING!!! And how many of these DACA people who have reached legal age now and working have actually applied to make their status here legal??? they don’t want to do anything for themselves, they want the tax paying citizens to support them… I’m so sick of the disgusting politicians holding the illegal aliens above the laws..
DACA should NEVER BE renewed… I don’t like that President Trump has said he will go back and do something in 6 months if Congress don’t.. this sounds like to me, that the citizens are going to be SCREWED AGAIN..!!!!
When an illegal alien enters this country with kids, GET THEM REMOVED IMMEDIATELY… DO NOT ALLOW THEM TO STAY HERE ONE DAY…. WE ARE TOTALLY SCREWED WHEN THEY ALLOW THEM TO STAY…
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH…
As always Michelle, your column is spot on. Secondly, this garbage where everyone of the so called “dreamers” were babies, when they crossed the border with their parents, is bull. Many of these so called “babies” were in their teens and twenties when they crossed the border. We were told the Reagan amnesty, was going to be the last amnesty for illegals. The RINOS in Congress with the DemoRATS will conspire to give the illegal alien dreamers amnesty.
What they should do is tell these so-called dreamers that they have 4 months to get their applications filled out to apply for legal status.. If they can’t do that, then it’s time to go… I’m sick of handing these illegal aliens a free pass… they need to made to EARN their legal status..
WHY have the DACA person who reached legal age not done something already to fix their status.. I’ll tell you why.. because they want our country to just give it to them free … THAT IS A SLAP IN THE FACE TO ALL OUR CITIZENS AND TO THOSE WHO WORKED SO HARD TO COME HERE LEGALLY..
I’m fed up with our country holding these illegal aliens above our laws and above the citizens… I’m tired of the citizens being shoved under the rug and trampled on while they take care of illegal aliens who do NOT belong here..
Why do snowflakes always preface everything with “I feel … “, “I’m offended by … ” No one cares how these brain dead morons feel, we care about our LAWS. Guess the next time a drunk driver kills someone, they can tell the judge that going to jail will disrupt their studies, job, family, and expect to go free — no different than what these ILLEGAL ALIENS are doing. Get them OUT.
Exactly… I guess the next time some idiot robs a bank, he can give the money to his kids.. and tell them they can’t blame the kids for what he did and let the kids keep the money…That he only robbed the bank because he needed to feed his kids…… same thing as allowing the kids of law breaking illegal aliens to be allowed to stay and WE have to support them… INSANITY IS RUNNING RAMPANT IN THIS COUNTRY…
Michelle, you are always spot on.. I agree with you 100%.. I am so fed up with this country holding illegal aliens above the laws and above the citizens and those who came here legally… The tax paying citizens should NOT be burdened with their support… the parents should have been deported long time ago along with all of their kids… If Congress allows DACA to continue giving these people amnesty.. our nightmare has just begun… more and more will flood this country seeking amnesty for their kids….
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!! NO ILLEGAL ALIEN SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO REMAIN IN THIS COUNTRY.. STOP ALL FREE HANDOUTS THEY GET, STOP ALL ANCHOR BABIES.. E-VERIFY 100%.. STOP ALL THE INCENTIVES THAT ENCOURAGE THEM TO COME….
The rule of law must be enforced. However, many DACA recipients know no other country. So why not a compromise that would allow them to stay, but with several major restrictions. NO path to citizenship – ever – unless they first return home for at least 6 months, and apply for legal re-entry (I’d even be ok with expediting their applications). NO sponsoring of relatives. INS scrutiny – any felony conviction would result in loss of status, and immediate deportation. They would be allowed – and encouraged – to work, but their status under “DACA” would never be used to give them preference in hiring. If found to be working for less than the prevailing wage, they would be stripped of privileges and deported. Plus any other restrictions as deemed appropriate.
Any compassion for the Dreamer who was in the military and served in COMBAT someplace other than the streets of America??? Just wondering if that Dreamer took some one’s sons’ place in the “Volunteer” Military.. Just wondering?