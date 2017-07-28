The left should think of Trump’s military trans-ban as gun control

So President Donald Trump’s banned transgenders from serving in the U.S. military, and now, the left’s gone nuts.

The question is: Why?

Transgenderism is a mental disorder. And we know the left is all about curbing the Second Amendment access to those with mental disorders. Right? So Democrats should be cheering, not wailing. They’re getting their way.

Why, in March of 2014, The Hill blasted this headline: “House Democrats unveil new gun bill focused on mental health.”

Then in February 2017, when Congress was controlled by Republicans, the Huffington Post snarked: “Congress Just Repealed Rules to Keep Guns From the Mentally Ill.”

Look at this one, from December 2016 from Breitbart: “Obama Administration Finalizes Social Security Gun Ban,” a story of the then-Barack Obama White House’s all-courts press to strip elderly — law-abiding elderly, no less — of their rights to purchase weapons, if they couldn’t manage their finances without help.

If they weren’t deemed mentally fit and stable enough to own weapons.

My, how the left did howl when Trump, in February, overturned Democratic legislation that, in part, was being billed as a savior to the American public.

This headline, from New York Magazine: “House GOP Blocks Measure to Keep Guns from Mentally Ill.”

And this, from Newsweek: “Trump Overturns a Mental Health Regulation on Gun Purchases.”

So with all that — you’d think the left would be cheering now that Trump’s decided to keep out a certain segment of society with blaring mental health problems from serving in the military, and from having access to all kinds of firearms and top-grade weaponry.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow …” he wrote in a tweet, before following with another that read: “…Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming …”

And one more tweet, to complete the thought: “…victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

Well, hurrah to that.

Trump’s right on the morale matter. He’s right on the focus issue. And he’s most definitely right on whole potentials involved with the cost to taxpayers.

He didn’t say, but consider this: Transgenderism is a mental disorder, no matter how the left tries to sell it, no matter how the special interests, including the LGBT activist community, try to spin it. And as Democrats have noted and argued, time and again, putting guns in the hands of the mentally disordered is a serious cause for concern.

So: Back at ya, Dems. What a happy day for you. For once, unwittingly or not, Team Trump seems to be giving you a policy win, of humorous sorts. The left finally got some gun control — just not in the way they wanted it.

© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.8/10 (4 votes cast)