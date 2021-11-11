Vice President Kamala Harris’ approval rating has plummeted to 28%, according to a new Suffolk University/USA Today poll.
That is lower than her four predecessors in their first years. It’s also lower than the approval rating for President Joe Biden, who sits at 38%, and former President Donald Trump as he was leaving office in January, when he was polling around 41%.
Despite the best efforts of the Democratic political machine calling attention as much as possible to the demographically historic nature of her vice presidency, her year as Veep has been nothing short of a dud.
After being tasked with leading the administration’s efforts to address the migration crisis at the country’s southern border, Harris was criticized for not actually visiting the border. When asked about that, Harris gave a less than inspiring answer, saying, “And I haven’t been to Europe. I mean, I don’t understand the point you are making.”
Harris tried taking credit for the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, noting that she was “last person in the room” with Biden while he was making the decision. And then as Americans were stranded in Afghanistan, she was back in California campaigning for Gov. Gavin Newsom.
This one happened yesterday.
There really are no words anymore… #AuRevoir https://t.co/8A8CIj3taR
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 10, 2021
Just how bad Harris is doing should be a surprise to no one familiar with her career in California.
The former California attorney general and United States senator has found it difficult to navigate not only her past as a tough-on-crime prosecutor in a party that’s embraced criminal justice reform, but her persistent gaffes and stories about dysfunction in her inner circle as well.
As San Francisco district attorney, her office was condemned by a Superior Court judge for “[violating] defendants’ rights by hiding damaging information about a police drug lab technician” who admitted tainting evidence, “and was indifferent to demands that it account for its failings,” as the San Francisco Chronicle reported in 2010.
Among other failures as California attorney general, Harris fought the release of Daniel Larsen, who was wrongly incarcerated for over a decade, even after he was exonerated, on the grounds that Larsen hadn’t proved his innocence fast enough.
With a record like that, it was unsurprising that Harris never really caught on as a presidential candidate.
Harris’ run for president peaked on the day she announced her candidacy, and after grabbing headlines for slamming Biden in a debate as someone cozying up to racists, she quickly fizzled out. By the time Harris withdrew from the race, support for her presidential campaign among Californians was down in the single digits.
But she was politically rescued by Biden, who inexplicably chose her as his running mate.
It’s hard to imagine things getting much worse for her, but Harris’ unyielding ambition and penchant for cringeworthy moments means she always finds a way. The vice presidency has few responsibilities, but Harris would do well to take those seriously by focusing on competency instead of her sure-to-be disastrous next run for president.
___
(c)2021 The Orange County Register (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Visit The Orange County Register (Santa Ana, Calif.) at www.ocregister.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Incompetent, buffoonish, and cackling Vice President Kamala Harris, who suffers from a severe case of southern border phobia, is a major embarrassment on the world stage and a perfect complement to the equally embarrassing and incompetent Joe Biden. With these two fools at the helm of our ship of state, we will be extremely fortunate if we can prevent them from sinking the ship before we are able to relieve them of duty.
Makes me wonder, WHO THE HELL FORCED biden to take her as his VP?
When you look like a horse and act like an a** what else would one expect her approval rating be? She doesn’t giggle anymore she whinnies!
More like a Hee-Haw than an whinny. Hey, if you need something party approved or can only get nominated to run for office by having sex with major party leaders Kamala is your girl. Just don’t expect her to act like a lead dog on the sled once elected, but the one in the back with the worst view of her own fellow dogs in front of her. Balto was the lead dog of the sled dog team that carried the diphtheria serum on the last leg of the relay to Nome during the 1925 diphtheria epidemic. Maybe Joe should take her off as the Lead Dog of the leg lifting border Controller, and put her on the back of the COVID team. She certainly couldn’t do any worse job there than the others, and might put a smile back on Fouci’s fallen face and make him feel bigger than a lumber jack and Nanookie of the North.
Puzzle as to why!
ITS really astonishing, that 3 out of every 10 americans, STILL THINK SHE IS doing a good job..?!
The attempt to bolster her image spectacularly flamed out when she decided to use a fake French accent in front of a group of French scientists… this, right after Biden let a out long, loud fart in front of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall…. Kamala’s handlers would have better luck trying to improve Ted Bundy’s image.
Kamala is a t*rd and that simply can’t be polished.
Perhaps she is following in the footsteps of her boss when he was Vice President!
This is exactly what any rational thinking person would expect to happen, when you allow such woefully unqualified & seriously incompetent people to hold the top leadership positions of our country!! Foolish voters + lots of corruption = horrible consequences!
Time for the rainbow tour (a la Evita). It didn’t actually work really well for Eva Peron and I doubt it will do much better for Harris. Who uses a fake French accent when speaking with French people? She seemed to think she needs to speak louder too so that they understand her. Yikes, what a mess.
As to why Harris was picked for VP…the powers that be didn’t want anyone who might upstage Biden and that requires someone uniquely qualified.