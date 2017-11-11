The ghoulish piranhas of the GOP swamp swarm Roy Moore

Why have the Poobahs of the Black Lagoon like Mitch McConnell, John McCain, Jon Cornyn, Lisa Murkowski and the rest been so quick to land on Judge Moore like a falling safe? For one simple reason: they despise genuine conservatives.
I wouldn’t want these guys in a foxhole with me, and I certainly do not want them in Congress.
Roy Moore discovered that the Swamp Creatures who make up the GOP establishment will toss you to the sharks the first chance they get, and do it so fast it’ll give you a nosebleed.
The senators who have dogpiled Moore – Mitch McConnell, John McCain, Jon Cornyn, Lisa Murkowski, and a host of other establishment types – are lawmakers, and certainly know that the first principle of American jurisprudence is “innocent until proven guilty.” And yet on the basis of a single unsubstantiated witness dredging up something she claimed happened 39 years ago, Moore’s would-be colleagues have indicted him, prosecuted him, and condemned him to the Ninth Circle of Dante’s Inferno. All in the space of 15 minutes!
If Judge Moore is elected, he will not only be dining alone in the Senate dining room, they’ll move his table to the coat closet and make him eat in the dark.
Despicably, Sen. McCain has taken the lead in passing final judgment on Moore before the ink was dry on the front page of the Washington Post. McCain even admits he is not doing it on the basis of any concrete evidence but merely on the basis of wholly uncorroborated accusations, which even the Washington Post calls nothing more than “allegations.” Well, anybody can allege anything against anybody, which is why we are all taught to hold our fire until more evidence can be accumulated and informed judgment can be made.
But none of that for Mr. McCain. “The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of.”
Now according to Dictionary.com, an “allegation” is “a claim or assertion that someone has done something illegal or wrong, typically one made without proof.” (Emphasis mine throughout.)
In other words, says he, I am condemning Justice Moore on the basis of accusations, not on the basis of evidence. He has drawn and quartered Moore with a rush to judgment that would make even a leftwing activist judge blush in shame.
It’s particularly irritating to hear John McCain preening like some sort of moral avatar, given his own history. At the very same time Judge Moore was supposedly cavorting with a woman 18 years his junior, McCain was divorcing his first wife for being frumpy and overweight and pursuing an affair with a woman who was – you guessed it – 18 years younger than he was at the time.
“If these allegations are true, he must step aside,” McConnell said. Well, Mitch spent $33 million fighting Moore in the primary only to lose by nine points, and yet his efforts apparently were so inept he never stumbled across this explosive information. This would be an indication of utter ineptitude on his part if there were any truth at all to these outrageous accusations.
And McConnell and all the other swarming killer bees must be asked this question: what if these allegations turn out not to be true? Where does Roy Moore go to get his reputation back? What will you pledge to do to make restitution for your egregious assault on his reputation and character? What will you do to make your reprehensible actions right?
This sad story is yet another example of opponents of conservatives saying investigations must be pursued and verdicts must be rendered based on “the seriousness of the charge,” not based on the credibility of witnesses or actual evidence.
Moore’s accuser openly admits that she has credibility problems as a witness. She’s gone bankrupt three times, has tangled with the IRS, and has been through three divorces. “There is no one here that doesn’t know that I’m no angel.”
According to this report, Ms. Corfman has made a cottage industry out of making false and slanderous accusations of sexual impropriety against Christian leaders. According to a neighbor, “she…went to various churches within our denomination and accused at least three other pastors besides an uncle of ours [of] making sexual advances at her. Each time that she brought it to a District board for Alabama they found her to be uncredible [sic] and she changed her story many times.”
In addition, Leigh Corfman may not have been 14 at the time, as the Washington Post claimed, but several years older. Marion Talley, who lives in Etowah County and believes her brother actually dated Leigh Corfman in 1976, says this would have made Ms. Corfman at least 17 years old in 1979. We can be quite certain the age question will be resolved in short order, an item that is only relevant, of course, if anything actually happened.
She even tried to file legal charges in one instance in 2007 or so but got laughed out of court. “Additionally, she tried to sue a pastor in one of the sections within our denomination and the Circuit Judge would not hear the case.”
Judge Moore remains defiant, adamantly declaring “I refuse to stand down.” Good for him. He added, “These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and The Washington Post on this campaign.”
So why have the Poobahs of the Black Lagoon like McConnell, McCain, Cornyn, Murkowski and the rest been so quick to land on Judge Moore like a falling safe? For one simple reason: they despise genuine conservatives. They despise ordinary Americans like us who believe in the Ten Commandments, natural marriage, normative sexuality, right and wrong, the Constitution as written by the Founders, the rule of law, and the Judeo-Christian tradition of truth claims and moral values.
The sad but transparent truth is that they hate us. They don’t want to be bothered by conservatives, they don’t want to hear from conservatives, they don’t want to see conservatives, they don’t want to talk to conservatives, they don’t want to work with conservatives. They want us out of sight and out of mind.
But we’re not going anywhere. And neither is Judge Moore.
Bryan Fischer hosts “Focal Point with Bryan Fischer” every weekday on AFR Talk (American Family Radio) from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Central).
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Someone needs to ask or accuse John McCain or maybe even John Kerry to their faces if they ever visited a Vietnamese or Thai brothel of under-aged girls while on deployment 50 years ago. Let the fake or real accusers pop out of the woodwork on THEM for their payoffs or 15 minutes of fake fallacious fame and see how it feels to them. White haired brain impaired McCain in his later years is morphing into the dark political creature from the black lagoon. People are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the real world, but ever guilty and fit only for the political quicksand in the Washington swamp of snakes and leeches not interested in justice or clean government, but only saving their political hides which when the voters get wise, always end up on the wall over the fireplace of the true hunters for truth, justice and the American way.
McCain was a swamp creature, before he had a brain tumor. The Savings and Loan scandal, open borders, globalist, big spending McCain is and has been nothing but a criminal. Does anyone notice that McCain and the rest of the RINOS, were all silent, with regard to Billy Bob Clinton, Hillary the communist and Barack the communist! The establishment RINOS are all a disgrace and always have been!
A bunch of 2-faced RINOS- whatever happened to innocent until PROVEN guilty? Seems like all you have to do to discredit someone is make any accusation- however stupid/old! Hey, any old men out there that didn’t do something dumb when young? It’s called “growing-up”- we learned by our mistakes. Now everyone needs to grow a pair.
Condemning someone because of accusations is Un-American!
It is Un-Brittish!
It is French!
According to French jurisprudence you are guilty until proven innocent. It is the accusation that is paramount. Is this what this country is becoming — France?
For too many years in this nation political criminals such as “all” democrats along with republicans mccain, mcconnell and seventy five percent of the rest of them have gotten by with slandering any person running for office that is either conservative or Christian. Why ? Power and wealth, they have betrayed the people they pledged to represent, they have betrayed this nation, they have betrayed themselves and they have betrayed God for money and power. I do not know if they had a physical conversation with Satan but they certainly have sold their souls for power.
The Establishment is about to unleash a torrent of indictments in a Nixonian cabal to pull down everything CONSERVATIVE… these New World Order Globalist will not surrender their power without a full scale revolution… they don’t believe the people are willing to fight for their liberty. America is about to be shaken to her very roots… all because of a corrupt cabal of Globalist and Establishment Politicians.
So true!!! And people don’t realize it.
Remember they tried this against Trump too. 20 years ago he was talking to Billy Bush (the least intelligent in the family – ouch!) in private aboard a bus. He mentioned grabbing women by the junk. This was obviously a setup. Today people have smart phones and can record anything. Back then you really had to go out of your way to record a private conversation illegally.
But hey, we don’t care if it was obtained illegally. Billy Bush is a hero and Trump is a monster.
And just for the record, Trump also said that these women let you do it. That means it’s consensual. If they fought back, screamed rape, kicked him in the crotch, etc. then it would not be consensual.
And let’s get real here. Do you really thing a self-made alpha male household name billionaire has a problem finding pretty girls? I’m sure when he was single he was turning them away by the dozen.
And if he was single today, even at his current age, he would have his pick of thousands of gorgeous women. Melania will never leave him. She’s not that stupid.
DrGadget says, “The swiftness and ferocity with which John McCain seizes upon the allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Arizona to elect a candidate they can be proud of.”
What about the allegations made by McCain’s companion prisoners at the Hanoi Hilton
that said he sang to the Viet Cong and endangered our troops. Were the allegations true?
We may never know, but looking at McCain’s performance these past years I would have a tendency to believe the prisoners.
Swamp creatures are invertrabates,,, no backbone.
Jeff Bezos and his Washington Post are enough to make you want to quit shopping Amazon, which is a really good company.
McCain & Romney both calling for him to step down. Really? They know how to win, right?
This all smells so bad…kinda like swamp water.
John McCain and McConell took money from the Clintons…..hows that for allegations….dirtbags.
Too bad McCain’s cancer isn’t as nasty and damaging as he is.
Many years ago, when I was a child, someone made an untrue statement and my Mother told me then and it’s true today, first be careful of your actions, second before throwing a stone at your neighbor, be sure your house is clean. I was 18 when I married my husband who was 38, we had a great marriage and raised a great family. My Mother married a man 14 yrs older than her the second time,my own father was 5 years older and died at age 34, age difference is not important except with minors, NOW I wonder if this is true, seems the swamp finds these things out after someone has served many years in public office, Hope all their closets are clean, the ones being accused should look deep into the past of a few of these people.
When you can’t destroy by facts, destroy by innuendo and use “unnamed sources” and “reliable sources” for confirmation… How about all of MacLame’s adulterous affairs as a young Naval Officer(?) ?
Moore needs to stay in & fight! Republicans always give in! We stand with u Moore!
Roy Moore has been found guilty by who the Washington Post a very liberal paper and some woman being baggered by the Post person for what two weeks to two months. Wrong Wrong Wrong. Guilty in the public eye is how the Liberals = Socialist do it. And what about McCain and what Veterans of Vietnam say about his and Mitch are no better. McCain should resign. Roy Moore is a true conservative and until this last hour political smeer has been properly investigated and proven false then Roy Moore stays in and let the citizens of Alabama decide. The RINOs was the other Rep in and will do ANYTHING to stop Roy Moore from getting to the Senate and putting his conservative values into that body of RINOs and conservatives. So let the people of Alabama do their part. Those who know Moore the best vote him in.
These slugs don’t despise ordinary Americans — they fear all actual Americans (AKA the Historic American People, AKA European-descended Christians) and they hate all normal Americans. This is the simple reason why they all welcome millions of non-assimilible, non-white third-world primitives, and support same-sex marriage, free-range restrooms, and the entire LSMFT agenda (even if they don’t admit it to constituents). They urgently need to not be here.
Both the Democrats and the Republican establishment (Democrats with an R behind their name) will not tolerate a religious conservative.