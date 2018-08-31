Suzanna Walters, man-hating professor, slapped with Title IX sex bias complaint

Suzanna Danuta Walters, a female sociology professor at Northeastern University who penned a piece for The Washington Post in June that asked, “Why Can’t We Hate Men?” and then went on to list the logical ways “we,” in fact, both could and should, has been slapped with a sex discrimination complaint by a bunch of men.
My, how the tables do turn.
“Suzanne Walters,” wrote National Coalition for Men president Harry Crouch, explaining why his group filed the Title IX complaint, Campus Reform reported, “is the chair of their Women Studies’ program, not some random schmuck. Her openly hateful behavior is reprehensible, disgusting and irresponsible. She should not be allowed to promote her misandry in an educational institution with impressionable minds.”
The NCFM’s allegation is that Walters’ bias against men is indicative of a larger departmental discrimination, and that men taking Women’s Studies’ courses are therefore are subjected to a “hostile” environment.
This isn’t the only complaint of this kind hitting America’s universities right now. Yale, Princeton and the University of Southern California are all facing similar investigations from local Office for Civil Rights’ commissioners. Boston’s OCR still has to decide whether or not to investigate Walters and Northeastern.
But part of the problem, the NCFM says, is that members initially asked Northeastern powers-who-be to address the controversy and answer the alleged discrimination, but were rebuffed.
As Campus Reform noted: “UM-Flinton professor Mark Perry … urged the school to investigate, asking, ‘How could a male student ever expect fair, just and equitable treatment from professor Walters … after her public admission of hatred toward all men?’ … He did not receive a response.”
Walters, of course, has a right to say, feel, believe and think as she wants.
But she also has to be accountable for what she says. And the hostile environment allegation holds water. It’s at the least, worthy of investigation — particularly if male students can come forward with stories of their own sufferings within this purported hostile environment.
But here’s a question, admittedly non-politically correct: Aren’t women’s studies at the college level inherently biased anyway?
They’re women’s studies — aimed at women, about women, specifically tailored to take historical looks at women. It only stands to reason that men taking up this course of study might be the proverbial needle in the haystack.
Just sayin’. Walters may indeed be a hostile man-hater who wants to use her women’s studies’ leadership platform to further a message of hate against men. And if so, she should be held accountable for the environment she creates. But in the meanwhile, men ought to realize that in general, when signing on to courses that are called “women’s studies,” the overall atmosphere probably won’t be, let’s say, overly friendly toward the male gender.
Male bashing, whether subtle or overt, is probably part and parcel of the program.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
She owes her very existence to the actions of one man, which might be why she despises herself so much.
Great comment. Of course, it will likely not be understood by a great number of people.
There is almost nothing I enjoy more than seeing a leftist (especially a Communist “academic”) hoist on their own petard!
Me neither. Pity more are not getting hoisted!
As a Northeastern grad, glad to see someone is fighting back against this ultra liberal faculty.
Sociologist professor says it all. The weirdest people I ever met on college staff were sociology profs. How they can claim sociology is a science is beyond my comprehension.
Mine too. Plus, when those students graduate, EXACTLY what sort of job can they get WITH a sociology major?
Lesbian. Wait…is that a job?
I had an English Professor do the same thing to me. Two women in the class noticed what was happening to me and volunteered to go to the dean with me and back me up. It must have worked, because the professor never singled me out again. Professors need to leave their bias outside of the classroom.
Well, the entire female population is quick enough to brand every female-hating man a danger to society…… What’s good for the goose is sauce for the gander……
The law goes both ways, honey. I just enjoy being politically incorrect when referring to really dense people.
It SHOULD go both ways, but we see ALL SORTS of proof, that sexism towards men not only isn’t being punished, but in some cases CONDONED.
Note we have women in the PGA, but then there’s the LPGA too.
We have women being celebrated in history classes, but then we have a WHOLE month dedicated to women’s history.
Back in the 90s, there was all that push to shut down ANY male only gym, or club. But we have how many women only gyms?
And can anyone ever tell me, has there ever been a ‘guys night’ at bars/night clubs? YET damn near Every night club/bar i’ve ever been in, has had at least ONE ladies night a week, sometimes two.
The law may go both ways but the way it is implemented goes heavily against men.
guaranteed she is a lesbian, guaranteed.
I doubt there would be any man out there that would have her!
I agree. BUT then if she hates men this much, would she actually TAKE one even if he would have her?
She would make mine go limp for sure. She should market herself as a prophylactic.
I’m really getting tired of all the various ‘studies’ areas of universities that have nothing to do with getting a good liberal arts education but rather focus on division, blame, and hatred. Women’s Studies, Black Studies, Homosexual Studies, etc. All they do if create an atmosphere of hostility to other people. At some point or another every ethnic background, every religious background, every gender has had someone somewhere treat them poorly because of who they are. The Irish ‘need not apply’, Chinese were treated like slaves, Germans and Japanese were treated like spies even if their families had lived here for many years. Catholics were suspect, Jews were hated, Christians in general were persecuted in some places and still are today. Why not just study history, realize that everyone has had injustices perpetrated against them, and learn from it so as to not make the same mistakes again?
Excellent reply! I couldn’t have said it any better. When I went to college in the dark ages (60’s), there was just World History and American History. Period. And it was REAL history not what is taught today.
Have any of you actually READ the article in the Post? You can do so by searching for Washington Post and then entering Suzie’s name, “Suzanna Danuta Walters” in their search box. Before you jump to any conclusions about her article, you may question if the Title IX complaint isn’t just a bit over the top. I know that I did.
So I read the article. Now I say, sincerely, poor Suzanna. She is misunderstood. Her stance isn’t really meant to be evenhanded, at all. Actually, she is much more vicious than it appears at first glance. One of the commentators noted that all you have to do is substitute the words “jew/jews” for “man/men” and you’d have a tract that you swear was penned by Adolph Hitler. This is the kind of human who is extra and when she dies, won’t be missed. As a teacher, she is a fraud. Revoke her tenure (if she has any), fire her *** and make her earn a living in some other way. Too ugly to be a *****, not ugly enough to be cast in a zombie movie. Maybe she’s qualified to hand out towels in a gay bath house.
Is there any college course more worthless than Women Studies? With the old standby “Basket Waving ” you could probably get a job.
This is a classic case of what is wrong with out educational institutions from K through graduate school. Kooks and nutcases as instructors failing to teach the actual course instead using the opportunity to promote whatever social injustice cause they purportedly stand for!!
And schools spending so much time and money, FOCUSING on these useless ‘diversity studies’ classes.. When they SHOULD be focusing on reading, math and sciences!
U.S. universities and colleges have been inundated with liberal professors on the left for quite some time. It has become a breeding ground for the left to brainwash our youth. They teach our youth what is wrong with America. Our universities and colleges has been under siege from the left for a very long time. Look at the number of professors who are from foreign countries teaching our youth…then look at our youth (not all, but quite a few) in U.S. colleges and Universities who also have a strong disdain for Capitalism, but embrace Socialism. Why do you suppose so many are now in favor of Socialism vs Capitalism.
Maybe her Ben Wa balls are rusty.
She doesn’t use them…they are too manly for her.
It is not necessary to be crazy, bigoted, off your rocker, etc.!
But it helps!
What is wrong with this A**holes?
I know there must be good Democrats out there but have they bothered to look as who has joined their ranks and yet they still stay on. I wonder…
When can we look forward to “Men’s Studies” departments on every American campus? Feministas’ claims that all other courses are men’s studies are just stupid.
It is men in modern times who are dying earlier, with higher rates of violent death, suicide, work-related death etc. It’s boys who are doped up from the earlies grades for Attention Deficit Disorder. It’s men who are now a minority among college undergrads. Surely there’s more than enough justification to spend as much money on their problems as on Women’s Studies? Let’s have equal rights.
Minaka, I understand what you are saying but we don’t need ANY more “studies” classes of any kind. We need actual education for our students.
There isn’t a snowball’s chance in the hot place that a single Men’s Studies course would receive academic funding, let alone on the ubiquitous scale of Women’s Studies.
The point I was making was the same one made about “White Studies”. If Men’s and White Studies are beyond the pale then so should Black Studies and Women’s Studies be. What’s good for the white gander should be good for the black goose.
Judging from her appearance, it’s not too difficult to understand why she hates men. Surely, there has never been a man who would ever consider paying anymore attention to her that to only nod their head. Shall we say that she is probably sexually frustrated and can’t do anything about it???