Seriously? David Hogg tells MSNBC we shouldn’t go after evil people.

In the wake of the Pittsburgh massacre in which a deranged white supremacist decided to murder innocents members of the Jewish community, it was expected that the left would try to make this a gun control measure. We get it. We knew that was coming. But are people like poster boy David Hogg really serious when saying that evil people should not be blamed?
This was just a gem of an interview. Hogg recently appeared as a guest on MSNBC where he was asked about his thoughts on the massacre, politics, gun control, and the youth movement. In his wise and scholarly fashion (after all, he’s a recent high school graduate), Hogg said that we should “blame the sources of evil” and not the actual people doing evil things. Just listen…
I don’t know if I’ve heard a more ridiculous statement coming from the left. Evil exists. People do evil things. And they do them with so much more than just guns. Innocent people have been bombed. They’ve been run over by cars. They’ve been stabbed. They’ve been hit with bricks. They’ve been set on fire.
And yet, Hogg wants us to ignore these people? What does he recommend we do with the Pittsburgh shooter? Say, “It’s ok, we are only going after the ‘sources of evil.'” What does that even mean. Is fire — you know… the source that warms your house or lights a lantern or cooks your food… is fire “evil?” Hogg is saying that the gun is actually evil, so is fire or a brick or a car evil too?
This is just nonsense. The left will excuse evil actions of a shooter or a radical group such as Antifa in order to advance their own agenda of control. If guns are taken away from the citizens, then government has that much more control, and that is exactly what the left wants.
A shooter is evil. His gun isn’t. The fact that such elementary statements need to be made just shows how far the debate has sunk with the left. Facts don’t seem to matter, and now common sense doesn’t either.
Big government socialists in 1930’s Germany also thought guns in the hands of its citizens were evil.
Has this kid not gotten into college? Maybe that will keep him off the lib outlets.
It won’t. Colleges are infested with liberals and marxists.
I am grateful that my alma mater (UC San Diego) rejected him. I still live there and he would probably continue being a rabble rouser there.
When I was at UCSD in the 1980s, we had Marxist profs and students and a cafe named after Che Guevarra, but few people took them seriously back then. It seems they have completely taken over the educational system, media, and Democrat Party.
You’re kidding, right, granny? College is the last place to go to get away from liberalism.
darby, that was the exact lesson my father taught to me when I was 10 years old. Once those in power are able to remove our weapons, they will continue by removing the rest of our freedoms.
This punk better bring some friends if he or anyone else intends to disarm me. Come and get ’em, or for an international audience…MOLON LABE
440volt … give them your guns … ammo first … two bullets at a time (double tap).
Darby:
And don’t forget that the lack of guns or any mean of self protection kept Ireland enslaved
for 800 years !
Because he recognises himself as one such, and that he enjoys being (utterly) evil!
Can’t we finally let David RIP. He is nothing more than a glory seeker and the media feeds his altered ego. Nobody cares what he thinks, he is just a juvenile that needs to grow up.
.
Hogg, proves INCEST Laws must be strictly enforced, It is with an absolute medical certainty this causes mental illness.
That being said, he needs to seek a mental health evaluation, he is a danger to himself and others.
Robert:
HEH !
David Hoog is naïve but he is also brutally honest. The left views guns as evil incarnate and, as a result, guns must be removed from society in order to make our nation safer for all. If we accept Hoog’s premise that shooters do not have free agency and are actually controlled by the guns they use to kill, then the only moral thing to do is to eliminate the guns. If he could remove the veil of leftist dogma that is adversely affecting his ability to reason, I believe Mr. Hoog could benefit immensely by enrolling in college and taking a course in basic logic.
I wonder … has he ever thought “if guns are the problem, why aren’t the guns thrown into prison instead of the person pulling the trigger?” But then, I just answered my own question by addressing an unknown concept to liberals. I used the word “thought.”
This teenager is obviously STUPID ! We should absolutely go after evil people. People that are evil, will commit crimes over, and over, BECAUSE they are evil !
He is evil himself, and doesn’t want himself or his fellow evildoers to be held responsible.
Typical Democrat.
Reaity:
Hogg is no longer a teenager, and all his protection of being “underaged” is gone.
He is now like a little kid shouting down a canyon to hear his own echo.
Now that the real students are back in school, and busy with their own problems, I think the little punk Hogg, will have a problem filling his self appointed position as the generation’s spokesman.
I knew everything at that age as well. But I hadn’t been exposed to leftist indoctrination from cradle so I grew out of it.
This schmuck doesn’t have much of a chance.
He’s not just misinformed. Just look at him!
Poor little Hogg, he has no clue what he is saying most of the time. But as long as the Demorats will pay for him to run his mouth, I guess he will keep running his mouth. At least some of it is comical. He will probably never grow up and really learn how the world go round.
proudrealamerican:
The dumb little show-off thinks laying down in a Supermarket aisle is what makes it go.
He’s like … “Oh ! Look at me, Mommy ! Look at me ! Aren’t I wonderful ? “
Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who turn darkness to light and light to darkness, who replace bitter with sweet and sweet with bitter. Isaiah 5:20
Profound, ancient wisdom. Truth may be unpopular, but it never changes.
Perfect example of communism. Hogg is the product of communists infiltrating our children’s schools, teaching them from kindergarten to college, they are being dumbed down, indoctrinated, brain washed, manipulated, and their minds are being “formed and molded” to be the future zombies of the most evil scheme to take over the world to the level of sheer insanity….all the way down to hogg’s all telling Hitler Nazi salute.
Ladies and gentlemen, I introduce you to the hogg mentality, the future of our nation – or should I say the future destruction of our nation.
Hope you are taking notes, because more are coming.
Everytime I see this picture of David Hogg I think of Hitler and his supporters. I wonder if he realizes how much he looks like a Brown Shirter from WWII era.
***Of course…..why would Hogg not want to go after evil people. That would mean they would be going after him.
Hogg is an idiot. I don’t expect anything different from him. What he says about anything is not noteworthy. He is a tool of the leftist demented anti-Trump MSM.
I don’t think he is an idiot,but insane
Trained by the DemoHIVE. He is a Borg without the brainpower.
Why repeat Why does anyone even care what this Child says???????
You cared enough to comment. 🙂
Seriously, this child can vote and so can his child followers. Exposing his lack of rational thought matters.
Hogg, you are a very special kind of stupid, aren’t you? Ride the short bus to your cell meeting again, Comrade?
Am I missing something? The left isn’t piling on this latest atrocity like I expected they would. In fact, like Hogg’s remarks, they’re actually defending the shooter. Is it because they’re having a hard time making a connection between the shooter and Trump’s influence? Seems like something’s not working for them
Or is it because they are anti-semites (despite the fact that they claim we are the anti-semites)?
It’s his generation that has brought us the “Tide Pod Challenge”!
Just let that sink in a minute or two before saying anything to support this generation’s thoughts about political engagement! (Obviously these folks need to learn a lot, including how to think for themselves, instead of letting liberals fill their heads with empty rhetoric and trite sound bytes.)
(A generation that has not been properly taught about history and the evils of socialism, proper civil discourse, etc.)
’nuff said.
Please don’t ever stop this guy from speaking publicly after tragedies, that is precisely when we need a good laugh.
He is also exposing the Democrat philosophy for everyone to see and hear.
Hogg is a total idiot!
Evil is an abstract concept. Perpetrators are concrete practitioners of evil. Going after evil in the abstract is like a cat chasing the light of a moving flashlight. A person doing an evil act can be justifiably apprehended, hopefully before the act.
Hogg and this Mayor in Pittsburgh are living proof libertardism is a real mental illness. This little punk needs to take himself back to Mommy and Daddy’s basement and play with his X Box. Every time the media trots this fool out for a talking point session all they manage to do is show what an immature totally full of himself spoiled brat he is. I think that pretty well describes all of the left wing propaganda machine in the alphabet networks though. Young Hogg though is the perfect example of the modern public education socialist indoctrinated zombie.
That depends on whether we call evil mental illness. I’m inclined not to let the evil off the hook with the excuse that they are sick.
This man is a loon! People are people. We have normal and weird, good and evil people you complain about guns but you can turn anything into a weapon. It’s the person or persons that we need to keep our eye’s on. Our doctors need to take a better role in early diagnosis of possible mental concerns and alert family members for further recommendations. Again liberals go directly to gun control and that won’t work. I live in Portland Oregon and I can find a gun easily with out going to a gun shop or gun show. Get the gun runners and get rid of sanctuary cities which allows illegals and gun runners to hide right under our noises not the legal gun owner and the shops we deal with!