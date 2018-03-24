School shooting survivor tired of ‘old ass parents’ failing on gun control

The Parkland teen said the only reason he decided to become an activist and push for stricter gun-control measures — along with many of his classmates — was because adults had failed them.
“I shouldn’t have to! I’m 17,” he said.
“When your old-ass parent is like, ‘I don’t know how to send an iMessage,’ and you’re just like, ‘Give me the fucking phone and let me handle it.’ Sadly, that’s what we have to do with our government. Our parents don’t know how to use a f–king democracy, so we have to.”
Pro-Gun Control Parkland Survivor on NRA: ‘They’re Pathetic F**kers That Want to Keep Killing Our Children’
A 17-year-old high school senior who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida sat down earlier this month for a profanity-laced interview in which he castigated the National Rifle Association and Republican politicians who support it, saying that the pro-Second Amendment group wants “to keep killing our children.”
The Outline, a New York-based media company, sent two journalists to speak with Hogg at his home to discuss the gun-control efforts that he and some of his classmates have tried to push through Congress since the Feb. 14 shooting.
“They’re pathetic fuckers that want to keep killing our children,” said Hogg, referring to the NRA. “They could have blood from children splattered all over their faces and they wouldn’t take action, because they all still see those dollar signs.”
After a month of attacking American's Second Amendment rights, David Hogg says having to use clear backpacks infringes on his "First Amendment rights."
Hogg cites potential embarrassment for students going through "their menstrual cycle" because of their "tampons and stuff." pic.twitter.com/51Ote4Jw79
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 23, 2018
YouTube took down the video of David Hogg dropping f-bombs in an interview he did because it violated YouTube's "policy on harassment and bullying."
There is literally nothing wrong with the video, it's just Hogg giving an interview, nothing is deceptively edited or anything. pic.twitter.com/ltf0UOobSH
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 23, 2018
Parkland Student: 'My Teachers Are Very Understanding' About Me Skipping School For TV https://t.co/Yj7Qdg64fa
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 23, 2018
It looks like his parents failed him when it comes to passing on common sense and basic history.
His parents failed to wash his filthy mouth out often enough everytime he used profanity. They also failed to bust his butt as well whenever he tried to tell them what he was and was not going to do. In short he is nothing but a spoiled little Regressive Liberal Brat. He ever got in my face and cussed like that I would put him on his arse.
Put the belt away, you end up with kids like this…No respect, just another useful tool for the Left. His parents raised this spoiled troll, most likely he will be in prison before he’s 21.
Are you kidding Gutflint? EVER KID i knew growing up, who was spanked, turned out ok. MANY of those who got spared the belt, turned out like this! Foul mouth, no discipline having brats
I believe you misread gutflint, ituser. Please go back and read his post again.
This little twit has not graduated from High School yet but thanks to Soros style left wing activists he’s now a national figure and some of the signs in the march called for Revolution to change things, imagine that!!
David Hogg does have a sick mouth but he is right about one thing for sure. The high powered guns like the AR-15 and the AK-47 should not be sold to anyone except the military and police departments under any condition. Even if a person carrying a legal pistol for protection has zero chance against the guns I mentioned. Somehow the government does not get this. When a Congressman or woman or their children get killed by one of these weapons will something get done. I hope people like David Hogg keep the pressure on Congress but he has to do it a little more tactifully.
You are embarrassing yourself. Get informed.
The modern sporting rifle, based on the AR-15 platform, is widely misunderstood. Why? Confusion exists because while these rifles may cosmetically look like military rifles, they do not function the same way. Also, groups wanting to ban these rifles have for years purposely or through ignorance spread misinformation about them to aid their cause.
Modern Sporting Rifle Facts
Your comment is total ********. AR-15s and AK-47s are NOT high-powered weapons. They are NO MORE POWERFUL than a bolt-action rifle. They simply have a higher capacity to hold ammunition.
NOR ARE THEY AUTOMATIC OR MACHINE-GUN weapons. They ARE the single MOST POPULAR HUNTING WEAPON OF CHOICE BY TOTAL SALES.
YOU AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO MAKE THIS FALSE ARGUMENT SIMPLY ARE AFRAID OF “HOW MEAN & DANGEROUS” THEY LOOK, AND CAPITALIZE ON THAT PHONY NARRATIVE TO PUSH YOUR COMMIE AGENDA TO DISARM LAW ABIDING U.S. CITIZENS.
Go back to your little liberal hole and SHUT UP. TAKE THAT TEENAGE SOROS *********** WITH YOU.
DON’TIf you don’t like the 2nd Amendment, MOVE TO A COUNTRY THAT CONFISCATES WEAPONS.
Sorry Jimmy, the AR-15 style hunting rifle is not a high-powered rifle. It was designed originally by the Armalite Corporation (hence the AR in the name) for small varmint hunting – predators which can kill farm animals (such as badgers, coyotes, raccoons, snakes, weasels), rodents that can damage cropland and carry diseases, (such as groundhogs, muskrat, prairie dogs, rabbits, rats, squirrels), and invasive species (such as wild boars). It fires a fairly small .223 bullet.
David Hogg and jimmyjack1–You guys have never lived outside of the comfort and confines of your present domicile, unless your parents moved from one domicile to another. So you do not YET understand the significance of the 2nd Amendment Rights. In any Government system (this goes back centuries), systemic change ALWAYS occurs after the citizenry is either disarmed, executed, or intimidated and threatened. First people to go are the leaders of the opposition; then the teachers, and then the leaders of the communities. Last people are those that refuse to toe the line. Property and wealth confiscation takes place after the “educated elite” are disposed off. You also fail to realize that no outside source or government can control the gun since it is an inanimate object. I was not going to use the “M” word since most people in our country do not recognize it–but here it is–Alongside the Disciplines of Revolution, Resistance, and Disobedience, the schools and parents should teach morality, civics, and ethics. That is lacking in our whole society. ‘Tis a shame that the educators have stopped educating, and are now in the business of propagating their own philosophies and biases.
Jimmyjack1 and “Boss” Hogg: Firstly–“Boss” Hogg–if you are really learning properly, then the mere fact that you were so profane in your tirade entitles you to a refund form your English (or should I say American) teacher for not teaching you the one thousand other words that you can use instead of becoming a potty mouth. Secondly–I do not know where you learned the definition of HIGH POWERED- compared top a blunderbuss–any present day weapon is more powerful than it. Thirdly–if you look at the statistics of murders, there are more killings using hand guns than the long barreled weapons. The Virginia Tech murderer used only handguns, and had NO high capacity magazines, yet managed to murder more than the kook did in Florida.
AR15 is .223 caliber. It is not high power. AK-47 is .312 caliber and more powerful. Second amendment and I disagree with you and Master Hogg about gun ownership.
Jimmy. SINCE OVER 90% of all mass shootings have been done by PISTOLS, not AR’s or AK’s, exactly what would banning AR’s have done to stop all these shootings??
JACK SQUAT…
this young fool and the hundreds of thousands like him across the fruited plain will be the death of the united states of america.
todays young have no respect or morals towards adults or authority and i can tell you why.
none of them have ever had there a$$ cut by there father or mother or grandmother.
i will tell you from experience when i was a teenager i dam well knew better than to backtalk or curse my mom and dad or any other adult i got straightend out quickly and it was a deteurent foe doing it again.
kids today also have no manners and they all think they are entitled to everything.
how sad it is watching our nation go up in flames.
Not in flames and not with a BANG, but with a whimper due to the GOP being the nutless, spineless Ladies’ Auxiliary of the CPUSA aka Democrat Party which, after a century of sustained subversion has finally succeeded in destroying our Republic.
[i will tell you from experience when i was a teenager i dam well knew better than to backtalk or curse my mom and dad or any other adult i got straightend out quickly and it was a deteurent foe doing it again.]
Same here, AS a kid i got spanked maybe 7 times. BUT NEVER FOR THE SAME ‘infraction’. Cause i learned from my mistakes, grew up into a well adjusted man who HAD discipline, morals and a spine. Unlike many of this current generation, raised by non-parents, who’d rather be their kids friends than a proper parent.
His daddy was FBI, think he wants them blamed? This mouth was unable to do anything about stopping the attack, guess he only comments if he can be on TV. He wa on TV when younger, in Calif. going off about Trump, the kid is a political plant and an opportunist. It is amazing the number of students interviewed after the attack, who literally laughed when they said they knew if anyone shot up the school, it would be Cruz – yet they all seemed unconcerned none of them acted to stop it before it happened. Now, they are outraged, and Hogg a no nothing twit who is pushing to be noticed. What a brat, immature speaker, and user of tragedy. What did he personally do to stop, or maybe increase the rage of Cruz? Why with his FBI connected family, did he DO NOTHING! He is just so dumb and full of himself.
… and he shows exactly the immaturity, wild anger, and lack of reason or self-control that most school shooters display. If the FBI profiled him, he’d be pegged as a possible future mass shooter.
Maybe his daddy should have spent more time at home disciplining this foul mouth brat…
Good prospects for MSNBC, CNN and ANTIFA!
How do you know he’s not already a member of ANTIFA?
If anyone ever thought that kid was smart, everyone should think again. That unenlightened future democRAT voter somehow thinks that the NRA sent that assassin into the school and told him to shoot everyone he could find. Everyone knows that guns escape from the gun safes and they un-trigger lock themselves and jump up and shoot people, don’t they? That unenlightened future voting democRAT thinks so…Bet he also supports killing babies too. Really great Hillary supporter…..
I saw on Fox News, David Hogg going on his “f” this and “f” that rant. This shows you how his parents raised this punk. If my son or daughter used the “f” bomb as teenagers they would be grounded and lose all privileges. Secondly, Hogg the airhead blaming the NRA when they had nothing to do with the shooting, obviously knows nothing about the constitution.
I think he knows plenty. BUT like his commie masters, HE HATES what the constitution stands for, and wants to see it shredded up.
““When your old-*** parent is like, ‘I don’t know how to send an iMessage,’ and you’re just like, ‘Give me the ******* phone and let me handle it.’ Sadly, that’s what we have to do with our government. Our parents don’t know how to use a f–king democracy, so we have to.””
A child speaks like a child, a child thinks like a child,
a child reasons like a child and a child acts like a child.
It appears that Liberal Democrats have never grown up mentally and are still spoiler children. 🙁 🙁
Hire a teen while they still know everything!
His “old parent” should remind him WHO pays for that phone. I doubt very seriously the high school student is paying for it. I am SO glad to be my age!!!
Scruffy, Absolutely! I taught for years surrounded by libt*rds. They all had the social mentality of 5 year olds. They would whine and complain about their lives, blaming wealthy people for not paying them more. If they didn’t like their jobs they could have quit.
Perhaps he should be glad his parents didn’t abort his useless behind.
Another spoiled potty mouth little brat who does not understand one thing about the constitution.
The liberal media loves these unstable irrational types to make into their poster children. He is no different than the ones who wanted to burn down campuses in the 60’s.
Maybe his FBI Daddy was one of those parents IN the 60s who wanted to burn campuses down. That’s why this snowflake turned out the way he did.
Where is this FBI father we hear about? Obviously he has no control over his son. As a former FBI agent, I would be embarrassed of him as a son. I hope he didn’t learn that vernacular at home.
“David Hogg is the NRA’s worst nightmare ? ” That filthy mouth punk is his own worst enemy. Obviously in his lengthily 17 years life it has been spent being constantly brainwashed. Gee , I bet he has an IQ of at least 40. I also expect more people have joined/re-joined the NRA due to his soro’s funded idiocy than any advertisements paid for by the NRA.
I think the majority of the funding for this circus comes from one each Mikhail Bloomberg, with the help of Gabby Gifford. But Soros getting involved as well would not come as a surprise.
There’s times i’ve spent the entire night dreaming about what would happen, if i could give these “gunz are evil!” nuts their wish.. and WISH away all guns from being owned/handled/fired by any American citizen period..
Just how long do they thing it would be, once we got disarmed that is, before all those MS-13 like gangs decide that “HEY there’s no way anyone can resist us now as they are all disarmed” from owning what we want! Or before a foreign nation decides, “Hey, now its time to take America over”… Or before the cartels turn our streets back into war zones all over…
“Our parents don’t know how to use a f–king democracy, so we have to.”
Teacher should make sure he understands that we are NOT a democracy and maybe that’s why parents don’t know how to use one (Constitutional Republic, for those that are unaware)
Patrick–That is a common failing among many in USA. I wonder if they are even taught the difference. Just an old colonial cousin talking–
Doubtful.. BUT that imo is the INTENT of the Commies, to totally RUIN OUR Youth..
I think he’s right on the money! We need to ban all guns and then put up bigger, No Guns Allowed, signs! That will stop all of these shootings!
Since I know that your post is sarcasm, I will not cast a rating vote.
Oh cmon, it wasn’t that bad of sarcasm. Worth at most 1 star.
Sarc well said.
poor little dumb socialist the NRA didnt kill your school friends your INEPT GOVT BABYSITTERS, THE FBI, THE COWARD COUNTY SHERIFFS AND BARACK OBAMAS P.R.O.M.I.S. POLICY DID hes to stupid to see the Second Amendment protects the first amendment but hes probably never even read the Constitution ..but im sure hes read the communist manifesto
And for him and many thousands of others, to think that the NRA is akin to a terror group, is just amazingly brain-dead..
Notice he supports the 1st amendment. Sorry kid, the constitution isn’t a smorgasbord. This is what we get for letting the public school system raise our kids.
My thoughts exactly!
I am getting so very weary of this pathetic little piece of garbage.
How many dollar signs is this pathetic *** seeing, for his heartfelt rants?
Ask George COMMIE terrorist Soros he is bankrolling all of these children
Thousands more than likely. If not tens of thousands..
Just another useful spoiled brat idiot that can be used by the Left.
As a typical liberal retard, he should not be allowed around guns because he cannot even control his mouth
At my age I won’t be around long enough to see idiots list this take control of our country. His lazy *** parents failed parenting 101, problem now is he is brain washed so bad he may never recover. Idea – draft him into the Army for two or three years, that might help.
And we can imo, thank that ignoramus Dr Spock for a good chunk of this..
The left has made this kid their current darling, unfortunately many will bend and back down with his use of shock profanity, just look at the major corporations folding. Sad day in America.
No mention of failed FBI and local LEO engagement of shooter, they allowed him to walk out freely. That failure should be the real story here.
just joined the nra–in the name of this little potty-mouthed snowflake and all of his ignorant, coddled, temper tantrum-afflicted protesting peers.
here’s some verified reality for the whining class:
http://humanprogress.org/blog/america-is-relatively-safe-and-tolerant?utm_content=buffer5f766&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
The NRA does not sell guns so there is no profiteering possible as a motivation for allowing more children to be shot. Instead, the work of the NRA is to protect our Second Amendment civil rights. Thus the NRA is a civil rights organization. None of the mass murderers (no not one) has been a member of the NRA.
Spending thousands or tens of thousands per school on locks and tougher doors and metal detectors, etc. misses the point and thus is a waste of money. Instead, I would welcome carefully crafted legislation allowing a court to order criminal and mentally unstable people not to possess a gun. Such laws must provide an appeals process.
Still, there will be a few wannabe mass murderers who will try to get their 15 minutes of fame. Allow (not mandate but allow) all school employees to conceal-carry on campus so those teachers, administrators, and janitorial staff can and will promptly put an end to a shooting incident and thus save many, many lives. Plus, this can be done for very little money thus saving millions in funding.
THIS is the “change” that is acceptable to (1) constitutional protections and (2) protections for the accused mentally unstable and (3) protection of school students and staff.
[Thus the NRA is a civil rights organization. None of the mass murderers (no not one) has been a member of the NRA.]
And they are more of a civil rights group than the ACLU is!!!
The first thing this liberal youngster needs is for someone to wash his mouth out with soap. Talking about parents, he ought to start with his. He has no more of an idea in what he is doing than a pig in a poke. He has found him a stump to stand on and he is using it to make a name for himself amongst his liberal pals. I was taught that the use of filthy words, especially in front of women, was taboo. I still live with that today. The ruin their conversation by the overuse of the work “like this” and like that” and “like” period. The kid doesn’t have the sense God give a goose. If brains were gas, he couldn’t prime the carburetor on a piss ants motor scooter.
I have grown more than weary of this little creep calling himself a “survivor”. Yes he was still the school that day but he was in a completely different bldg. If a house three doors away burns down and I don’t know anyone who lives there does that make me a survivor? I someone teo lanes over on the freeway gets in a wreak does that make me a survivor? This kid is a naive tool being used by forces he can’t even begin to comprehend.
How do we KNOW he’s a naive tool. For all we know, he could believe this commie propaganda HOOK LINE AND sinker!
Asymmetrical face, weak jaw line. Yeah, a sign of low IQ or something else wrong with him mentally. I’m glad he is talking, he is turning off more and more people.
But IS he really turning people off?
Ignorant twit, It’s not the NRA(the easy target), it’s the system that allows a deranged person to acquire a weapon despite the multiple reasons and incidents that should have prevented the acquisition!!!
12 years of communist / socialist indoctrination has been completed. The first thing the N. Vietnamese would do is turn young children against their parents. Many children watching as their parents were murdered right before their eyes. I’m not going to apologize for what I’m about to say, but this kid needs to be removed permanently form this OUR nation and never allowed back across our borders!!!!!!!!!!!!
Heck, many african nations do the same when they collect up kids to be used as child soldiers.. Teach them to hate, then kill their former parents..
Typical useful idiot who confuses true brilliance with high self esteem achieved through winning participation trophies for showing up.
Hogg considers himself to be the brave & great one because he is a protestor who is trying to take away a Constitutional right from all law abiding Americans to own the fire arm they think most appropriate to their needs, while demanding a right only found in the minds of attorney bureaucrats that populate the federal courts – a right to privacy that allows more powerful humans to kill defenseless humans for the convenience (birth control abortions) or thrill (high school kids in “gun free” zones).
This useful idiot actually believes his right to not be forced to use a transparent backpack will be better protected by ruling class promises, instead of the 2nd Amendment.
Question for Hogg, how did it work out for your high school friends who believed the ruling class promises that if you all gave up your 2nd Amendment right to self protection, then the ruling class would protect your Constitutional right to life?
This miscreant was able to kill 17 of your fellow students because of the cowardice of the ruling class protectors-enforcers and students like you who preferred to run for your life, instead fighting for your high school friends’ lives.
dabsdb: just going down memory lane–when I was a kid in school, there used to be riots, and disturbances–The instigators and participants would go around throwing firebombs at Govt. buildings, public buses, and cars. The very first time they tried to attack our school we, the students, got together and threw whatever we could find–flasks, beakers, bottles, some filled with acids; if any of the rioters got near OUR school property, we would attack them with human bones (from skeletons in the bio labs). It was OUR school and we would protect it as if it was OUR property–for if the schools got damaged, there would be no place to learn. Besides that it would take over 30 minutes for authorities to get there, and they were unarmed. I doubt if any of the kids nowadays has this type of attitude.
Hell, these days i feel, if any students at school tried to do that, to protect their building like that against the ANTIFA like anarchists, THEY Would be the ones getting arrested and prosecuted, not the rioting vandals..