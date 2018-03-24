School shooting survivor tired of ‘old ass parents’ failing on gun control

The Parkland teen said the only reason he decided to become an activist and push for stricter gun-control measures — along with many of his classmates — was because adults had failed them.

“I shouldn’t have to! I’m 17,” he said.

“When your old-ass parent is like, ‘I don’t know how to send an iMessage,’ and you’re just like, ‘Give me the fucking phone and let me handle it.’ Sadly, that’s what we have to do with our government. Our parents don’t know how to use a f–king democracy, so we have to.”

Pro-Gun Control Parkland Survivor on NRA: ‘They’re Pathetic F**kers That Want to Keep Killing Our Children’

A 17-year-old high school senior who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida sat down earlier this month for a profanity-laced interview in which he castigated the National Rifle Association and Republican politicians who support it, saying that the pro-Second Amendment group wants “to keep killing our children.”

The Outline, a New York-based media company, sent two journalists to speak with Hogg at his home to discuss the gun-control efforts that he and some of his classmates have tried to push through Congress since the Feb. 14 shooting.

“They’re pathetic fuckers that want to keep killing our children,” said Hogg, referring to the NRA. “They could have blood from children splattered all over their faces and they wouldn’t take action, because they all still see those dollar signs.”

After a month of attacking American's Second Amendment rights, David Hogg says having to use clear backpacks infringes on his "First Amendment rights." Hogg cites potential embarrassment for students going through "their menstrual cycle" because of their "tampons and stuff." pic.twitter.com/51Ote4Jw79 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 23, 2018

YouTube took down the video of David Hogg dropping f-bombs in an interview he did because it violated YouTube's "policy on harassment and bullying." There is literally nothing wrong with the video, it's just Hogg giving an interview, nothing is deceptively edited or anything. pic.twitter.com/ltf0UOobSH — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 23, 2018

Parkland Student: 'My Teachers Are Very Understanding' About Me Skipping School For TV https://t.co/Yj7Qdg64fa — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 23, 2018

