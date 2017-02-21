Riot breaks out in Stockholm suburb the President referred to in speech about refugee problems

Riots have broken out in the Swedish suburb that Donald Trump referred to in his speech about immigration problems.
Police were forced to fire warning shots after a group of rioters began setting fire to cars, throwing stones at police and looting shops in the Rinkeby district of Stockholm on Monday night.
A police officer was injured during the clashes, Swedish public service broadcaster SVT reported.
Police said in a statement that at least seven or eight cars were burned in the district, which has one of the largest immigrant populations in Stockholm, during Monday’s disorder.
Gee, maybe all those people condemning Don were a little OFF time wise..
Just as Obama was a little “off on his timing” the day he said that Isis was “contained”…and then just a few hours later, 129 people lay dead in a Paris music hall, and 352 more wounded. So much for being “contained”. No wonder liberals are so scared of guns. They are always shooting themselves in the foot. And more often than not, it seems to always happen right after they decide to shoot off at the mouth.
I swear. DJT seems prescient at times.
Of course, anyone who reads the alternative media knows that Sweden is having problems with militant Muslims, like France and Germany.
Let’s not forget about England with all of their muzzies!
This prescient President calls them out, and out of the woodwork and closet they come. When you shine the light of truth on the social fabric eating moths, they cluster to the flame hopefully to get burned and wings clipped. Bear in mind social moths are not too bright having lived a good part of their lives as worms.
It is amazing how prescient one can be if only they will choose to open their eyes and see what is going on.
Well, one thing is for SURE, Conservative, and that is that the “mainstream” media could NEVER be accused of being PRESCIENT. I think CLUELESS is more accurate, in their case. Don’t you love how they laughed and hee-hawed at the idea that President Trump would ACTUALLY cite Fox News as an actual NEWS source, even though Fox News reports turn out to be accurate a LOT more often than those put out by the so-called “mainstream” media!
Maybe they would not look QUITE so foolish when this happens, if they did not insist on making such ***e$ of themselves ridiculing and sneering at their BETTERS.
Well, the Swedish government snarkily said they wanted “clarification” about Trump’s remarks, and their own “refugees” were happy to respond.
Be careful what you wish for, eh?
Well Stockholm, your rapefauxgees delivered you (with a proverbial 4×8) more than the clarification you needed on Trump’s statement — how about YOU learn from it and channel your inner Gustav II?!
Annnd, those media clowns who mocked and ridiculed and hee-hawed about Trump’s remarks now look like ***e$–AGAIN–when President Trump turns out to have been right. AGAIN.
Guess they should know better by now than to bet against BOTH President Trump AND FOX NEWS as “news” sources, since both are FAR MORE credible than the leftist CLOWNS in the “mainstream” media.