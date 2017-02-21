The Swedish Embassy in the US has asked for ‘clarification’ from the Trump Administration as to what US President Donald Trump was referring to when he told a rally of supporters to “look at what happened in Sweden” Saturday night.
The embassy tweeted: “unclear to us what President Trump was referring to, have asked US officials for explanation.”
Trump spoke of the threat of terrorism arising from unchecked immigration during the rally. “You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what happened last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this. Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening in Brussels. You look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris. We’ve allowed thousands and thousands of people into our country and there was no way to vet those people. There was no documentation. There was no nothing.”
The media pounced on Trump’s statement about Sweden, since there had been no reported terrorist attack in Sweden Friday.
My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017
It has been speculated that Trump as referring to an an interview broadcast on Tucker Carlson’s show on the Fox News network with Ami Horowitz, the director of a documentary about the violence committed by migrants in Sweden in recent years.
“There was an absolute surge in both gun violence and rape in Sweden once they began this open-door policy,” Horowitz said during the interview. He also described a recent terror attack and Trump understood that it had just happened.
The president was right about Sweden’s refugees,
The politicians in Sweden and in Europe have sold out their countries. Thank God Trump was elected President. He has common sense and guts. Something Hillary RAT and the RINOS who were in the primaries running against Trump did not have!
The primary duty of any government is to protect its citizens. The government of Sweden is failing at this duty. President Trump is trying to avoid letting our government make the same mistake.
“They’re having problems like they never thought possible.”
This is because they are stupid and arrogant. They called us all racists and bigots for trying to warn them. These problems were 100% predictable and 100% avoidable. This wasn’t an accident or an oopsie.
Their leaders who caused this mess need to be held accountable.
“The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones”. William Shakespeare;
With so-called good-intentioned Liberal Socialists, the little good they do is oft interred with their bones, but the everlasting evil they create and do, lives on long after they have left the political scene or the game of life.
Flee from their promises of good they offer, lest they bury you in the resulting evil that never seems to go away.
inluminatuo
Proverbs says “The tender mercies of the wicked are cruel.” So, no the leftists do no good during their lifetime.
States with the highest Scandinavian Americans
See the blonde connection?
I’m a big President Trump supporter, but he’s got to be sure of the facts before he utters them. There are enemies in waiting that are ready to pounce at any mistake he may make, however small.
The Globalists are colluding with the MUSLIMS to usher in their New World Order. For now, they both have the same objective–to rule the world under one all-powerful government. The conflict between them will come when they GET the one-world government and start fighting EACH OTHER over who will be in control of it.
This story follows a familiar pattern. Trump makes a statement, media hoots, hee-haws and ridicules, Trump turns out to be RIGHT, but you will NEVER hear the media clowns admit THAT!
I just turned on Special Report to hear them talking about the president “being forced to walk back” his comments about Sweden.
Fox News is only marginally better than CNN and Special Report is not trustworthy with Bret Baier, panelists Never-Trumper Charles Krauthammer, Never-Trumper Stephen Hayes and an assortment of “journalists” like Mara Liaison, Charles Lane and the AP retreads.
Off to Fox Business. It’s much better.
I think you’re being somewhat harsh on Fox news. After all, what is there let to watch? And their “Five” program is a gem.