Procter & Gamble’s Identity-Politics Pandering

Once upon a time, brothers-in-law William Procter and James Gamble sold candles and soap. Their 19th-century family business grew into the largest consumer goods conglomerate in the world — launching the most recognizable brands on our grocery shelves, including Tide, Pampers, Crest, Nyquil and Old Spice.
Now, Procter & Gamble want to conquer a new market: identity-politics pandering.
Industry marketers aren’t satisfied with selling useful products people want and need. They’re hell-bent on transforming successful businesses into social justice busybodies.
P&G’s “My Black is Beautiful” campaign released a new video last week called, “The Talk.” It “depicts the inevitable conversations many Black parents have with their children about racial bias to prepare, protect and encourage them” across the decades. The ad plays as a kinder, gentler version of Black Lives Matter propaganda, but the underlying themes are the same:
–Little progress has been made since the days of Jim Crow.
–Racial discrimination against black Americans is inevitable.
–Police officers are the enemy.
One especially offensive scene depicts a suburban black mom preparing her bubbly teenage daughter, a new driver, for “when you get pulled over.” Not “if,” you see, but “when.”
As the daughter laughs her off, the mom gravely warns: “This is not about you getting a ticket. This is about you not coming home.”
Because racist predator cops lurk on every corner, plotting to kidnap and kill black girls just trying to get to Forever 21? Really, Procter & Gamble?
Way to alienate the millions of law enforcement families — of all colors — who purchase your goods.
Naturally, media virtue signalers lavished praise on the corporate virtue signalers. It’s a veritable virtue signaling bacchanalia.
Adweek raved that the video was “powerful.” The Dallas Morning News cooed:
“The ad is a bold move, and the fact that a Fortune 100 company includes this cultural experience in an ad campaign not only acknowledges that the experience is real, but that it’s important to a mass audience.”
Yes, racial discrimination still exists. Yes, parents of all races and ethnicities must expose their children to hard truths about people who will judge them by their skin color, eye shape, socioeconomic status, physical stature and IQ instead of by their character.
But if inclusion, diversity and candid talk are such cherished values at P&G, when will they be airing bold videos about the brutal treatment Asian-American high school students have suffered at the hands of bigoted black students in Philadelphia over the past decade?
Or about the targeting of young female Asian Americans and elderly Asian-American crime victims by black gang members in New York and San Francisco?
Or on the long-simmering tensions between blacks and Latinos and blacks and Koreans in Los Angeles?
Or how about decrying the prejudice against multiracial children who are mocked for looking “too white”? Talk to black basketball star, Mike Conley, who was forced to fend off haters this week who attacked his white wife and their biracial 1-year-old baby.
Or how about monstrous, race-based hate crimes such as the kidnapping and assault of a mentally disabled white teenage boy by black thugs in Chicago who tortured him and forced him to declare on video “I love black people” and “F— white people”?
Or how about the increasingly vile campaigns on college campuses celebrating a “Day Without White People,” stereotyping diverse individuals under the dread banner of “white privilege,” condemning those who believe in color-blindness as “unethical,” and separating minorities into racially segregated dorms, classes and graduation ceremonies in the name of social justice?
P&G should stand for quality consumer goods, not empty Protest & Grumble that divides more than it unites.
If P&G isn’t willing to tackle the full complexity of race relations in 21st-century America, perhaps the company should stick to selling diapers instead of filling them.
Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com. Her email address is writemalkin@gmail.com. To find out more about Michelle Malkin and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
COPYRIGHT 2017 CREATORS.COM
Join the discussion
Michelle, great column as always. This political correctness in this country has become a form of communism, as the politically correct try silencing anyone who disagrees with them. The political correctness in society also promotes the DemoRAT platform, which is: the war on women, the race card, social inequality!
“This political correctness in this country has become a form of communism…”
Cultural Marxism.
I will be looking for other products of their’s I used to buy and use. They have just lost all my business.
Michelle has a way to get right to the issue.
Thank you Obama for bringing back racial divide in America.
This looks like it will be your only LEGACY , aren’t we proud.
Racism is not a gene based inheritance…… It is a “taught” inheritance….. I learned it in the last 10 years of my Air Force 25 1/2 year career. I learned it as Affirmative Action, then Equal Opportunity, back to Affirmative Action, finally ending up being called Race Relations taught by arrogant, obnoxious extremely young Negros wearing non-military Afro-dos. It may have been taught by whites years ago, but not anymore. I thank God that the Negros that I have known personally over the years were cut from a different cloth. I regret that their offspring became blind after they entered their teenage years
Makes me ashamed to be a shareholder.
Insightful article once again by Michele.
I am looking for an ad that features a white father telling his two young boys and two young girls about the huge dis-favor that the Democrat party and leftists have put them in. No preferences, but preferred to pay the taxes that support all the complaining society of takers. While the ungrateful takers can set fire to trash cans and autos, break expensive store front windows, assault anyone who is different, prevent fairness and free speech at universities who pioneered the college free speech movement and object to those who actually work for and earn their living and support the country through taxes and work.
Of all the black men who have and are working for me, non would be the least bit interested in the ad by Proctor & Gamble. They raise their children to work, often bringing them to the jobsites to do what I did when I was a young man and my children did as well–clean up the site and secure the tools.
I used to drink Coke, my wife preferred Pepsi and I was pretty much ambivalent so I just switched to Pepsi. When I saw the Kendall Jenner commercial, I called Pepsi and expressed my displeasure and we switched back to Coke. We don’t drink soft drinks that much anyhow so it wasn’t a big deal. We’ll be reducing the number of P&G products we use, but will continue to use Dawn which, when mixed with hydrogen peroxide and baking soda, makes an unbelievable spot remover. Shouldn’t amount to more than a few bucks a year though.
This is an introduction of a History Book which today our State sanctioned so-called unbiased Secular Humanism considers obsolete, because it condemns our current politically correct ideology in Government, Law, and Education. This is from the time our school teachers led students in The Lord’s Prayer, and when The Ten Commandments was not only The Box Office Champ of 1957, but the majorities values.
” To use words wrongly and indefinitely is not merely an error in itself: it also creates an evil in the soul. That is to say, it not only makes exact thought, and therefore knowledge, impossible: it also creates careless and slovenly habits of mind. And this inaccurate use of language, and the consequent intellectual confusion, are not confined to any one class. They are almost universal.”
Today our Popular Media has also become the public instructor of so-called unbiased Politically Correct State sanctioned Secular Humanism, and also most advertisers.
How in hell do you get people to come together if you preaching differences and bias? Maybe they think they can institute a black on white apartheid. I wouldn’t put it past the asinine left in this country. They act like non-black people have to be “punished” and the whole country has to be punished for being successful on the world stage. They forget why this is called a temperate zone and that building factories where the temperature averages 90 and the humidity is so high that you can watch steel rust or where it is so hot and dry that the locals can’t remember when it last rained.
For the sake of P&G’s stockholders, we can only hope that P&G’s management interjecting their liberal politics into the purchase of their soap, they will add sufficient numbers of like minded consumers, to offset the loss of those of us who do not wish to be talked down to!
Good luck with that P&G! You might want to visit with Target’s management!
What is interesting is the fact that even without all the PC BS, everyone still needs soap and other items, so it is offensive to even have them pandering to so called entitled idiots. They must be afraid that 1% or so of the society will cause stock losses without the pandering. (pandering is a nice way to put it…)
In general its quite amusing to see the horse they are trying to peddle in these commercials as the “new” norm. Most of these commercials think nothing of depicting the white male as the buffoon and the black person as the logical, sensible one. Especially one commercial for auto insurance that shows a white male come out of his house only to find his vehicle up on cinder blocks missing all 4 tires and letting out a scream of despair and in contrast to the black father coming out of his house with his newly licensed teenaged daughter presenting her with keys to a brand new vehicle with a big bow on it and the excited teen lets out a scream of excitement. Now I ask which is the more plausible of the two scenarios based on the statistical likelihood of who more than likely lives in a rougher neighborhood (ghetto) and actually has a father figure who can actually afford to gift a brand new vehicle to a newly licensed driver?
You need to get to know the Proctor and Gamble products and send them a short postcard letting them that you will find alternate products to purchase and plans to boycott their products. Also, find out all the products so you will know when you shop. Sending a postcard works wonders. I have had luncheons where I provided the postcards and many were mailed. It really catches their attention and works.