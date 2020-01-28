Palestinian factions call ‘day of rage’ on day of Trump peace plan

Palestinian factions on Sunday called for a “day of rage” on the same day US President Donald Trump releases his long-awaited plan for Mideast peace. Parts of the plan are expected to be publicized during separate meetings in Washington this week between Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz.

Palestinians often mark “days of rage” by initiating clashes with IDF soldiers in the West Bank and Israeli policemen in east Jerusalem.

The latest call for a “day of rage” came as the Palestinian Authority continued to threaten that Trump’s upcoming plan, also known as the “Deal of the Century,” would ignite mass protests in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

PA officials have also hinted that the Palestinian leadership may renounce all signed agreements with Israel and halt security coordination between the Palestinians and Israel in the West Bank.

The factions, in a statement signed by The National and Islamic Forces in Ramallah and Al-Bireh, called on Palestinians to consider the day the peace plan is announced as a “day of popular rage” against the “deal of shame.” The group urged Palestinians to unanimously state their rejection of Trump’s plan.

The group called on Palestinians to express their anger towards the US administration by removing all street signs concerning US funding for various Palestinian projects. It also called for boycotting US goods the same way Palestinians have been boycotting settlement products.

Meanwhile, PA presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudaineh again said that the Palestinians would not allow Trump’s plan to pass.

“The Palestinian leadership, with the support of our people, will fail attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause,” he said. The Palestinian leadership, he added, will hold a series of meetings to announce its categorical rejection of any concessions, especially regarding Jerusalem.

Abu Rudaineh warned that Trump’s plan would aggravate tensions and create turmoil in the region. He further warned any Palestinian or Arab parties from dealing with the Trump plan which, he charged, ignores the rights of the Palestinians.

A PA official said on Sunday that several PLO and Fatah members have already appealed to President Mahmoud Abbas to consider revoking all agreements signed with Israel in response to the release of Trump’s plan.

“This issue will be discussed at the first meeting of the Palestinian leadership in the coming days,” the official said. Another issue that would be discussed by the leaders in Ramallah, he said, is the possibility of dismantling the PA and inviting Israel and the international community to assume their responsibilities towards the Palestinian population.

“At this stage, this option seems unrealistic,” another PA official told The Jerusalem Post. “Frankly, I don’t believe we have too many options. We’re concerned that we might lose control of the situation on the ground if the people rise against the US and Israeli measures.”

