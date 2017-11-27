Official language could save big bucks

The nation’s leading English language advocacy organization is urging members of Congress to support a bill that would finally make English the official language of the United States.
The English Language Unity Act HR 997 was originally authored by Iowa’s Steve King (R), while the Senate version, SR 678, was introduced by Oklahoma Republican James Inhofe. The measure would designate English as the nation’s official language of governmental operations and establish a uniform language requirement for the citizen naturalization process.
“If we had the English Language Unity Act as law in the United States, it would probably save Americans about $2 billion a year,” says Stephen Guschov, executive director of ProEnglish. “Right now, Americans spend a couple of billion dollars a year on … government-mandated interpretation and translation services, so that’s a key reason why we’re sponsoring the English Language Unity Act, in addition to other reasons, such as cultural assimilation.”
Guschov recognizes that most Democrats and illegal alien advocacy groups will fight against official English, as they have successfully stopped this movement in the past.
Saving money is not the way to encourage Lefties or RINO’s to support something. The only time they care about how much the government spends is when it’s on an investigation into Swamp activities.
50M to investigate Bill Clinton: The taxpayers are getting fleeced!
Obama increases the Debt another 10 Trillion: Get over it. Debts aren’t real.
We need a common tongue because we need a common understanding. Alexander the Great understood that when he conquered the known World. He made them all speak Greek.
It was a mistake to publish the first English-to-Spanish translation in American government and schools and it remains to this day still a mistake to do so. Invaders, a, er, even illegal immigrants need to understand what’s going on in the country that they have chosen to illegally cross into…and all others who enter legally should learn to understand and speak English as the official language of the US. Assimilate people..!!