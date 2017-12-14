Of Snowflakes and Tyrants: College students’ behavior must be stopped

How many conversations have we had with our friends, family and co-workers wondering what happened to the millennials? We expect a new generation to have new ideas and new ways of approaching the world. So how do we explain when a new generation is steeped in bullying, complaining about hurt feelings, demanding “safe spaces,” and using pride in fragile egos and weakened emotional states as the excuse to condemn free speech?
There’s more than one swamp eating away at this nation. The ignorant and intolerant meltdown of students is brought to us by a “liberal” education system determined to replace teaching with propaganda and logic and reason with unmoored emotion.
One of the more recent examples comes from last week. College students in New York were thrown out of a student-run coffee shop because their “Make America Great Again” caps violated the “safe space” rules. The offending students were accused of being fascists and given three minutes to leave the premises.
More results are now knocking at our doors. The Federalist reports, “Nearly half of American millennials (44 percent) would rather live in a socialist society than a capitalist one, according to a report from the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation (VOC), which relied on YouGov polling data. Even so, there’s widespread ignorance among millennials about socialism and communism.”
They also remind us of a New York Times/CBS poll in 2016 in which 23 percent of those between the ages of 21 and 29 said Joseph Stalin, the genocidal Soviet tyrant, was a “hero.”
This is ignorance, bred by an education system with a political agenda. After all, if your students are functionally illiterate and unable to read at any critical level, then what a teacher says is the only thing that prevails. Arguments made by “the others” are, literally, not understood.
Today’s mindless ignorance manifesting in demands for “safe spaces,” and speech control isn’t surprising. We saw the dangers of illiteracy emerging in 2006. The American Institute of Research, in a study funded by the Pew Charitable Trust, reported, “More than 75 percent of students at two-year colleges and more than 50 percent of students at four-year colleges do not score at the proficient level of literacy. This means that they lack the skills to perform complex literacy tasks, such as comparing credit card offers with different interest rates or summarizing the arguments of newspaper editorials.”
Fast-forward to California 2017 where a Fresno Bee headline blares, “Lawyers sue California because too many children can’t read.” California touts how it has funneled $10 billion into the poorest performing districts in the state. Because, you know, throwing money at a problem always solves it.
Or, apparently not.
“Assessments found less than half of California students from third grade to fifth grade have met statewide literacy standards since 2015. Both traditional and charter schools are failing. … Of the 26 lowest-performing districts in the nation, 11 are in California, according to the lawsuit. Texas, the largest state after California, has only one district among the 26.”
California’s education department insists they have “one of the most ambitious programs in the nation to serve low-income students.” It has also failed.
Kids are the same everywhere, including those who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. As many of us know, growing up poor doesn’t make you dumb. The ability to learn is innate, so isn’t it time to focus on who is doing the teaching, or in California’s case, those not teaching?
In the California lawsuit, it appears good teachers are trying to take a stand. “State assessments found 96 percent of students [at a plaintiff’s school] were not proficient in English or math, according to the lawsuit. Only eight of the school’s 179 students were found to be proficient when tested last year. David Moch, another plaintiff, is a retired teacher who taught at La Salle for 18 years. Moch said he had fifth graders in his kindergarten class.”
After years of sowing the education abandonment of our children, columnist Walter Williams offered up what we have reaped, via an American Council of Trustees and Alumni report on what college students know.
“Nearly 10 percent of the college graduates surveyed thought Judith Sheindlin, TV’s “Judge Judy,” is a member of the U.S. Supreme Court. Less than 20 percent of the college graduates knew the effect of the Emancipation Proclamation. More than a quarter of the college graduates did not know Franklin D. Roosevelt was president during World War II,” he said.
Just last year, the Collegiate Learning Assessment Plus survey, which “measures things like critical thinking, analytical reasoning, document literacy, writing and communication,” according to The Wall Street Journal, found “40 percent of students tested who didn’t meet a standard deemed ‘proficient’ were unable to distinguish the quality of evidence in building an argument or express the appropriate level of conviction in their conclusion.”
The good news is this confirms the tyrannical and intolerant behavior of today’s college students is not, in fact, some sort of natural result of today’s modern world and can be reversed and rejected. But if we are to have the leaders we need for business, society and politics, we better start draining the academic swamp as soon as possible.
Tammy Bruce, Great commentary! You hit the nail on the head! The millenials are largely uneducated, snowflake sissies!
Don’t let school get in the way of your education.
Only the American bred weak are in need of safe places. The American strong create their own. The very existence of the socialist weak remind us what socialism actually is, which is a beehive collective of those too weak to compete as individuals, so they must form gangs of socialist collectives to survive in a world where the strong are designed to be at the top of the political food chain. Our socialist captured educational systems are producing the meek mild sheep who hide within the center of the herd for safety, who when the wolves come calling sit idly by and let the strong who guard the perimeter where the real danger lies, take the casualties in blood and taxes, so they the weak can survive. When the strong are so decimated that the wolves can approach the center of the herd, they flee, leaving their old and young to be sacrificed, aborted and eaten in their place. Eventually the whole herd disappears for lack of strength. Remember this America, when the wild fires approach it is the timid who flee that get overtaken by the fire. Zebras on the other hand are known to face head on and jump into the fire and come out alive on the other side. America which like the zebra, was designed to be the land and cloth of many stripes and many opinions is slowly being fear induced educated to only think in terms of survival, forgetting we were designed for conquest of our environment, not submission and fearful worship of it, to protect ourselves from the falling and fallen snowflakes, not become one and get frozen in time.
inluminatuo,
OUTSTANDING assessment!
Very well stated.
Agree 100%
Perhaps it’s time to settle the issues in court?
Since EVERY left leaning college receives funds from the TAXPAYERS WITHOUT THEIR PERMISSION, no court can deny Standing.
Either leave their political agenda OFF CAMPUS or REPAY every dime of federal monies received in any form in the last 50 years WITH INTEREST
And demand the courts DENY the colleges the use of ANY TAXPAYER FUNDS to defend against the lawsuits.
And ask the court to place a freeze on the amount of monies asked for in the suits.
THAT would include any monies HELD IN TRUSTS for retirements or gifts or endowments from Alumni.
I agree, and the idea of some colleges teaching a one party agenda to the students, without teaching about our true Constitution and the Bill of Rights, Religious Rights, and the true History of our Nation. As a American citizen this is a basic knowledge of their American rights. If these subjects are not being teached it is a stolen agenda by the Colleges, and low grade schools.
Historically, the “long game” of Marxists has been to destroy the knowledge of their own national history of people of their target nation. We see this today in “millennials” who have absolutely no idea from whom the American colonies won independence, for example. Our Republic is being stolen & transformed into a socialist crap heap before our very eyes. I hope we begin to recognize the threat & address it soon.
If you think of the socio-political spectrum – capitalism requires ambition, education, drive, hard work, sacrifice, determination, good results, value, and related attributes… Socialism requires little in the way of hard work, ambition, or drive and settles for average results, little education, and basically only requires laziness and surrender. While capitalism is not an ideal system, it has made America great and provides the highest standard of living for the vast majority of the people. Decide: Hard work and ambition – or laziness and surrender..?!
Obviously these “educated fools” have NO CLUE from whence come their I-Phones, cushy digs, etc. If they get what they claim to want–unbridled SOCIALISM–those things will soon disappear, and then you will hear their wails of outrage about how UNFAIR it is. They have this delusion that under Socialism, EVERYBODY will be equal. Guess in their IGNORANCE, they have never READ “Animal Farm,” and therefore don’t know that “some animals are more equal than others,” and THEY will not be among that chosen few! In fact, they likely won’t be wailing for long, because EVERYBODY with any sense knows what happens to the “useful idiots” when they are no longer “useful.”
The answer has been known for many years.
About 85 percent or so of university faculty describe themselves as Liberals, and high school educators are not much different. They work diligently to produce this kind of “snowflakes” who have no use of the bedrock values of our society, and that includes their lack of commitment to the liberties guaranteed by the Bill of Rights, particularly, to freedom of speech and RKBA.
All these effects are damaging to our Republic and are offspring of cultural Marxism. This is how the hostile alien ruling clique is taking over this once free nation.
Those who want to live in a socialist/communist country need to be shipped to Venezuela, and allowed to wallow in the promise of communism. They think they will be given what they need, and will really receive a surprise.
My Bachelor degree in Black Studies and my Associates in Underwater Basket Weaving should get me really, really far in the future?
M A G A !!!
Growing up poor doesn’t make you ‘dumb’ but growing up stupid makes you poor. All kids are NOT alike — not even close.
My father was a barber. My mother was educated as a nurse but never took the registry exam, so was a “graduate nurse” rather than a registered nurse. They both worked during the depression & were part of “the greatest generation.” I grew up in a lower-middle-class or upper-lower-class home. I hold a graduate degree from a prestigious West Coast university. I grew up poor. I’m neither dumb nor stupid, generally speaking, although I’m both at times. I could not agree with your statement more. Excellent observation!
“Nearly half of American millennials (44 percent) would rather live in a socialist society than a capitalist one ….”
And how do we know they know there is a difference, let alone what is the difference?
After all, if they are living in their parent’s basement what would be the difference?
Maybe, their idea of socialism is being on Facebook and capitalism is having to remember all the capitals of the fifty-four states Obama visited.
Their frail little egos and need for safe spaces, coloring books and therapy puppies is the LEAST of our problems. Have you HEARD these people talk? They are full of such VIRULENT HATRED for their OWN country–thanks to the RELENTLESS Leftist indoctrination they have been subjected to as “education”–that I don’t see how this country can long survive once the REST OF US are too old and feeble to keep these loons under control. And they’ll probably hasten that day, the way they were EAGERLY signing those petitions to enact COMPULSORY euthanasia for the elderly! Nobody will have to “conquer” America once these fragile little flowers are in control–they will open the door and LET THEM IN to “punish” the country they’ve been taught to DESPISE.
I don’t see how we can fix this, short of locking them all up and subjecting them to heavy doses of electroshock therapy until their brains degenerate into mush–well, even SOFTER mush than they already ARE, at least. They are CERTIFIABLY INSANE, and therefore you CANNOT reason with them, much LESS show them the error of their flawed “thinking.”
Thank you, Ms Bruce, for this article. I’ve been talking about this for at least 3 years in various venues, mostly online & personal communications. In my opinion, this is a result desired and sought by the Marxists who have taken over public education in the US. It is saddening, yet unsurprising, that my native state of California is leading the pack with worthless pseudo-education & propaganda driven by Marxist ideologues.