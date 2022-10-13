Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is urging his Utah counterpart Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) to endorse him in November’s Senate race, saying in an interview on Tuesday, “help me win reelection.”

“Well, I’ve asked him. I’m asking him right here, again, tonight, right now. Mitt, if you’d like to protect the Republican majority, give us any chance of seizing the Republican majority, once again, getting it away from the Democrats, who are facilitating this massive spending spree in a massive inflationary binge, please get on board,” Lee told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday.

Incumbent Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) warns Mitt Romney will produce another two years of Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader if he continues to stay neutral in the general election for U.S. Senate in Utah. Evan McMullin, Lee’s opponent and Romney’s friend, is running as an independent and anti-Trump candidate.

Lee said Romney’s “tacit” assistance of McMullin is not helping and all 48 other Republican Senators have endorsed him for another term.

Trump says Mike Lee ‘abused’ by Romney

Former President Trump slammed Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Wednesday, accusing him of “abusing” his Utah colleague Sen. Mike Lee (R) following news that Romney has refrained from issuing an endorsement in Lee’s reelection campaign.

“Mike Lee is an outstanding Senator who has been abused, in an unprecedented way, by a fellow Republican Senator from his own State, something which rarely has happened in political History,” Trump said in a statement issued through his Save America PAC.

“Such an event would only be understandable if Mike did not perform his duties as a United States Senator, but he has, and he has performed them well,” the former president continued.

