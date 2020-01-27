Home » News

Ocasio-Cortez lauds Bernie Sanders’ push to break up ICE, Customs and Border Protection

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:53 am January 27, 2020
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez advocates open borders and doing away with ICE at a Sanders rally. Take note of the nearly all white expressionless crowd behind her.

PERRY, Iowa — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told voters here in Iowa that Sen. Bernard Sanders stands out from the rest of the 2020 Democratic presidential contenders because he backs breaking up Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Sen. Sanders is the only candidate to commit to breaking up ICE and CBP,” she said, alluding to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the country’s primary border-enforcement agency.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez and liberal filmmaker and activist Michael Moore have joined Mr. Sanders on the campaign trail a week out from the Feb. 3 caucuses, which will set the tone for the nomination race as the contest moves into New Hampshire.

Ocasio-Cortez is among the far-left liberal firebrands that won their seats in the House in 2018 after calling for abolishing ICE in response to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

The following video is from early January when Ocasio-Cortez attacked ICE and advocated open borders.

The New York Democrat said that Mr. Sanders is not a Johnny-come-lately on policy priorities for liberals.

She said he has fighting for a far-left vision since before it became the fashionable thing in Democratic politics.

“He has not become a progressive now because it is cool,” she said.

The campaign stops come on the heels of polls here in Iowa and in New Hampshire that show Mr. Sanders leads the race.

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

alethia
alethia
8:56 am January 27, 2020 at 8:56 am

Just as all communists, AOC has grabbed onto the coat tails of her comrade Bernie Sanders, and she will cash in if Bernie wins the presidency. He intends to place her in a very important position in his administration. Alongside, Michael Moore will be placed in the administration. These communists mean business and don’t let the pretty face fool you. It is used to make the communist message more palatable to the American people. We tend to gravitate toward those who have pleasing faces and smile at us.

    rockthistown
    rockthistown
    9:16 am January 27, 2020 at 9:16 am

    Smiling faces sometimes pretend to be your friend
    Smiling faces show no traces of the evil that lurks within
    Smiling faces, smiling faces sometimes
    They don’t tell the truth uh”     Smiling Faces, The Temptations

    “It was usually an effective tactic, another one of those tricks I had learned: (White) People were satisfied so long as you were courteous & smiled and made no sudden moves. They were more than satisfied, they were relieved — such a pleasant surprise to find a well-mannered young black man who didn’t seem angry all the time.” Barack Obama

nodisguisindatruth
nodisguisindatruth
8:56 am January 27, 2020 at 8:56 am

(“ Ocasio-Cortez lauds Bernie Sanders’ push to break up ICE, Customs and Border Protection….”)

Many have been praying for years that the plots and ploys of the socialist left would be exposed…..and the facade of the dem party is crumbling at an exponentially rapid rate. Furious attempts to weaken our military for decades, fighting for their right to murder the unborn/just born, rioting for identity confusion, roving mobs to support illegal infiltration within our country, and, instead of joining efforts to curtail illegal activities at our borders, they wish to embrace and empower now a marauding invasion ….as that can only strengthen their cause for America’s defeat.

America should wake up!… and shake the glitzy distractions and frivolous pursuits that shroud the erosion going on under their very freedoms and feet……to realize that they have every bit as much to be concerned with regarding enemies that lie within their borders than those that are without.

aladin
aladin
9:10 am January 27, 2020 at 9:10 am

You mean donkey face? Sorry about my insult to the donkeys!

    chrose
    chrose
    10:33 am January 27, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Not an insult at all because that is their “symbol” isn’t it?

AzRep
AzRep
9:20 am January 27, 2020 at 9:20 am

I look at the picture of the Bernie supporters and wonder how many of these kids will actually vote. How many are looking to get their college loan payments “forgiven” by Bernie? How many are looking to be supported by a government who will raise taxes on their working parents in order for them to get all of the “free” programs he promises? How many would then be left out in the cold if Bernie actually wins the election, and after he leaves office and the conservatives take over again and end all of these economically outrageous programs? Then they would be forced to enter the workforce with no marketable skills and no work ethic. It’s would be a sad future for these uninformed immature and totally clueless individuals. Hopefully we will not see this happen.

fredk
fredk
9:28 am January 27, 2020 at 9:28 am

Ole’ Horseteeth has missed another opportunity to keep her mouth closed. We can only hope that the old girl is put out to pasture in the election this November. Her handlers must be proud of her. She has once again regurgitated the communist line. She and the Bern need to go pound sand. They have zero chance of winning the election, so they need to retire their rhetoric. It is an embarrassment to have them appear on any type of medium visual or auditory. It is too bad that they can not be determined to be un-American, and removed from view, and earshot.

Robb5986
Robb5986
9:30 am January 27, 2020 at 9:30 am

Blatant Sedition, if not treason. These Soros-paid and Marxist intoxicated operatives cannot get the power and wealth they lust after in a peaceful, well ordered society so they see their only option is to introduce anarchy.

Jail time would not shut them up. They need to be treated like traitorous outcasts.

Ironically, Hillary of all people was actually accurate in commenting that though Sanders is not a political newcomer, his resume’ is pathetically lacking in results.

chrose
chrose
10:32 am January 27, 2020 at 10:32 am

The best part and I do hope the democrats do this is that she will not be eligible again as her supposed district has way too many illegals and so the district will be changed and she is unable to do anything. She is money hungry and will do anything but especially lying to look relevant and it ain’t happening, you foolish female. We spend billions of dollars a year to give a better life to those in their living space than we do to our real citizens. You are one sick mental and ugly creature and you will be going nowhere soon and hopefully off to prison for having taken $1 million dollars from your campaign funds and hopefully that means you will be sent to prison for a long time to be a girltoy to the other females in that prison. You do deserve the “best”!!!

