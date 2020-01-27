Ocasio-Cortez lauds Bernie Sanders’ push to break up ICE, Customs and Border Protection
PERRY, Iowa — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told voters here in Iowa that Sen. Bernard Sanders stands out from the rest of the 2020 Democratic presidential contenders because he backs breaking up Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“Sen. Sanders is the only candidate to commit to breaking up ICE and CBP,” she said, alluding to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the country’s primary border-enforcement agency.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez and liberal filmmaker and activist Michael Moore have joined Mr. Sanders on the campaign trail a week out from the Feb. 3 caucuses, which will set the tone for the nomination race as the contest moves into New Hampshire.
Ocasio-Cortez is among the far-left liberal firebrands that won their seats in the House in 2018 after calling for abolishing ICE in response to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
The following video is from early January when Ocasio-Cortez attacked ICE and advocated open borders.
The New York Democrat said that Mr. Sanders is not a Johnny-come-lately on policy priorities for liberals.
She said he has fighting for a far-left vision since before it became the fashionable thing in Democratic politics.
“He has not become a progressive now because it is cool,” she said.
The campaign stops come on the heels of polls here in Iowa and in New Hampshire that show Mr. Sanders leads the race.
