Obama uses his final press conference to issue extraordinary warning to Trump

President Obama issued a farewell warning to President-elect Donald Trump, saying he would jump off the political sidelines if Trump goes against certain ‘core values.’
At his last scheduled news conference before leaving office on Friday, Obama said if there was ‘systemic discrimination,’ efforts to ‘silence dissent’ or to ‘roll back voting rights,’ he would be ‘speaking out.’
It was among his most activist descriptions of his next act, and indicates Obama may be rethinking his post-presidency role and heeding the urgings of some activists to play a stronger function in the leaderless Democratic Party as it navigates the Trump administration.
Receiving inspiration from the writings of Karl Marx, this corrupt and lawless president has just hours left to do damage to our country before his window of opportunity closes. Obama and his fellow Democrats have worked day and night for the last eight years bring down our country and their treason has no parallel. Their dedication to the destruction of American principles will be celebrated, memorialized and commemorated by members of the Democrat Party for many years to come.
Patriots who love America will never forget their treachery.
What he means is, he will jump off the golf course to shoot his mouth off and stir up division and hatred. Nothing new there. May he have a massive stroke, and I don’t mean his golf swing.