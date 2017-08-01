NYC Cops: We Can’t Arrest Nude Illegal Alien Panhandlers

A word of caution for folks planning a family-friendly vacation to New York City — we’ve been overrun by a horde of naked street performers.

The New York Post reports topless females and filthy costumed characters have turned Times Square into a haven for seedy shakedown artists.

The bare-naked broads are lewd and crude — harassing unsuspecting tourists – especially families.

“I told you, if you don’t have a tip, then f*** off,” one woman told a New York Post reporter.

The costumed characters are even worse cursing out passersby – grabbing grandmas and demanding cash for photos.

