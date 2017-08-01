NYC Cops: We Can’t Arrest Nude Illegal Alien Panhandlers

A word of caution for folks planning a family-friendly vacation to New York City — we’ve been overrun by a horde of naked street performers.
The New York Post reports topless females and filthy costumed characters have turned Times Square into a haven for seedy shakedown artists.
The bare-naked broads are lewd and crude — harassing unsuspecting tourists – especially families.
“I told you, if you don’t have a tip, then f*** off,” one woman told a New York Post reporter.
The costumed characters are even worse cursing out passersby – grabbing grandmas and demanding cash for photos.
BAAA HAAAA. I could video them all day long and they cannot do a thing to me. Tip? nope. They are outside on a street. If they even touch you, file a harassment complaint against them.
Filing a harassment complaint won’t do **** though.. Especially in that sanctuary hell hole that is NYC..
if they touch you…. try to beat the H out of them…. go nuts
Why cant they be arrested? this is the NEW DeBlasio NYC, with no morals, people peeing in the streets, carrying illegal guns. when there was stop & frisk, laws against lewdness, urinating in public, turnstile jumping, we all were better off. NYC was respectful to others and wooed tourists. now, all I hear is no one want to go to NYC anymore. Homelessness is up 40%, crime also, and now these naked idiots, who are not nice at all, are taking over times square, which Mayor Guiliani cleaned up. A giant step backwards for this hostile, sanctuary city with a communist Mayor. He has done nothing at all for the common New Yorker or the poorer people of the city, instead, has wined and dined the wealthy donors to his campaign. and is recent photo op declaring $16 million for the tree roots, was a giant flop. Tree roots??? Really???? as you step over the drug addicts and homeless, step in a pothole, slip on garbage, get bit by rats, dodge bullets, and he is riding the subway to show commorarderie with his “people”. What a phony.
I agree with most of what you said here — except for the part about stop-and-frisk. That was *the worst* violation of the 4th amendment I’ve ever heard of!! I honestly don’t understand how they got away with it for so many years without citizens revolting in the streets! There is no way in hell I would’ve let a cop stop me and search me for *any* reason without a warrant, period!! I can’t believe that so many New Yorkers are such sheep as to allow cops to do that to them! Ridiculous!!
They are all libs, what do you expect. Most don’t even know there is a constitution.
Stop-and-frisk is not *the worst* violation of the 4th amendment. Clearly you don’t live or travel within a 100 mile range of our national border, especially the Mexican border. From Wikipedia “The border search exception is a doctrine of United States criminal law that allows searches and seizures at international borders and their functional equivalent without a warrant or probable cause.”
I live about 20 miles from the Mexican border in the El Centro area of Imperial County, CA. I cannot travel North, East or West without passing through a border patrol check point. Going West to San Diego you pass an arsenal of electronic sensors before hitting the check point. At the check point a drug sniffing dog is led around your vehicle. When it is your turn, the agent peers into your vehicle and asks your citizenship. For any reason or none at all, they can (and do) direct you to secondary inspection where they search you and your vehicle, all without probable cause or a warrant. I believe this out weighs stop and frisk.
Tremors1 — you make a valid point. The abuse of the 4th amendment in the name of “border security” is every bit as bad as stop-and-frisk was in NYC. The cops detain you and search you without probable cause — grossly violating your 4th amendment rights in the process. Why bother having a damn Constitution at all, if the government isn’t going to obey it!!
So you think we shouldn’t search any vehicle coming into the country??
ltuser — *at* the border, yes. We’re talking about the fact that the Border Patrol runs checkpoints up to 100 miles *inside* the border!! You can be driving around 100 miles away from the border, and they’ll set up checkpoints that will stop you and check to see if you’re an actual citizen and search your vehicle against your will. It’s an insane violation of the 4th amendment!
Cant arrest nude illegal alien??? …. Hahahaha …. what city what a country. All gone to the dogs and and illegals (one in the same) still LOL : )
It certainly seems more and more, that in this topsy turvery land we live in, ONLY us US citizens that are not politicians, ever have to abide by the law of this land.. AND ONLY we seem to be punished for violating it.. Illegal invaders and politicians keep proving the laws never seem to apply to them..
Hello IT user; You have ti correct. At one time citizenship in the USA was highly regarded … now its a liability.
Mayor DeBlasio, with his Liberal Leftist views, wants to send New York into the SEWER SYSTEM !
There is NO good reason that these Illegal Panhandlers should not be arrested, and to allow them to peddle their FILTH on both Residents, and Tourists is a disgrace to the foolish people that voted this man into office !
Which is why i say ANY SANE individual should never vacation in NYC.. I don’t care if it has some of the bigger ‘tourist attractions’ around. CUT ITS FUNDING from toursim off, and you will soon see a change.
They could have arrested the nude illegal aliens if Rudy Giuliani was still mayor…or someone like him… Instead, NYC voters elected a communist as their mayor who doesn’t support police, who demonstrates in solidarity with rioting-loons in Germany, and who allows nude illegals to parade on Times Square. Brain-dead NYC voters – get a clue..!!
Hell, if Rudy was still mayor, you wouldn’t even HAVE those illegal nude panhandlers around.. THEY WOULD be too damn scared to come out from what ever rock they lived under..
New York City voters have voted for some of the most leftist idiots for mayor in the history of the world. There are consequences. Giuliani cleaned up the panhandlers, graffiti, and perverts in Times Square. With the leftists in charge for so long now, the perverts rule the streets. I used to enjoy travel to NYC and walking the entire length and breadth of the city and enjoying the many varied street vendors and never getting a cab until I had to take my departure trip to the airport. Since the last time a law and order mayor was in power, NYC has done to the gutter.
Uh, arrest them for being illegal aliens. Mayor, Bill de Blasio can’t control his own city. Could it be he and others in charge in New York are possibly so perverted, they probably like these women being out there.
This is not free speech. This is perversion, immorality and barbarism, the kind that brought down other great nations in history.
We need moral leadership—people with family values—in positions of authority. Rise up moms and dads in New York!
Unfortunately till they lose billions in tourism money, i doubt ANY ONE there will vote to replace Deblasi… THEY ARE all rabid liberals (or mostly) like he is..
Give them 2 other choices. Being shot or hung! Get the hell out of our country!
Oh yeah! “…grabbing grandmas…”! One hand on my seventy-five year old wife and they’ll end up with a broken hand or face or both compliments of me!
wHEN IT HITS NY POCKETS THEY’LL WORK TO CLEAN UP ” the strip” HELL EVEN VEGAS HAD MORE CLASS THAN THIS IN THEIR STREETS! And plenty of fun to be had there also. OLE BLASIO will get his comeuppance before to long. Isn’t it odd – Illinois has scads of criminals and people dying, Calif will soon be begging for bail outs and half OR MORE of Mexico living there, American law has become like Mexicos ( a MAYBE) and Liberals brainwashing our young in schools . Tell me, is Liberals really a part of THE BROTHERHOOD??
They can’t deal with a naked woman? What good will they be when they run into a terrorist wearing a bomb vest?
None. Which is why i keep saying if and when another terror attack hits NYC, i will have not ONE IOTA of sympathy for those who get killed/injured.. AS THEIR OWN idiocy brought this doom on their heads..
Ice water. Can you help it if you’re being manhandled and your 32-ounce ice water spills on a naked breast?
I’d love to be able to control the temperature, and drop it to almost FREEZING. THEN watch how quickly they disappear and put bloody clothes on..
I was raised and educated in New York City. It was such a
great place to live and go to school. It has become completely unrecognizable, like a third world country.
It just makes me want to cry
DISGUSTING Mayor NO backbone, NO morals, NO respect for the American Families… allowing such garbage to infect this city…. there is NO way I want to step foot in New York…
People like this are going to take this country deep deep into a dark cesspool of NO values, NO morals, NO respect…. GET THESE ILLEGAL ALIENS OUR OF OUR COUNTRY.. SEND THEM BACK WHERE THEY CAME FROM TO PARADE AROUND LIKE NAKED MORONS!!!
advice .. don’t vote for a *** like DeBlasio…
if illegals, arrest and deport them
in any case get out the water cannons and hose the filth down
Thats why I dont go to NY anymore. I would go to jail as if she grabbed me I would grab back and she would not like where I grabbed her
If they TOUCH You PEPPER SPRAY those Pinche PUTAS, be Hilarious !