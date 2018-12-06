New welfare numbers show the burden of immigrants on the American taxpayers

The latest Census Bureau numbers find that more than seven of 10 households headed by immigrants in California, and nearly the same amount in Texas, are on the taxpayer dole.
So much for the Democrat sheep who bleat that concerns of immigrant-tied drains on welfare are simply rooted in racism and hate.
Government facts and figures only show these concerns to be true.
According to the latest numbers from 2014, fully 63 percent of non-citizens are living off at least one welfare program. That translates into 4.68 million households.
Source – Center for Immigration Studies: 63% of Non-Citizen Households Access Welfare Programs
And that means President Donald Trump, along with conservatives who’ve been warning for years about the entitlement nature of many of the immigrants who’ve come to America in recent times, are quite right: Open borders, non-selective border policies, progressive-minded red-carpet rollouts to any foreigner with an economic struggle — these are costly problems for U.S. taxpayers.
“Concern over immigrant welfare use is justified, as households headed by non-citizens’ use means means-tested welfare at high rates,” said the Center for Immigration Studies, in its report on the numbers. “Non-citizens in the data include illegal immigrants, long-term temporary visitors like guest workers, and permanent residents who have not naturalized.”
What’s most troublesome about the Census findings is the fact that the 63 percent of non-citizens on welfare actually grows to 70 percent for those who stay in-country 10 years or longer — meaning the entitlement mind only solidifies.
Meaning non-citizens on welfare don’t tend to get off welfare.
Meaning: The particular brand of people coming to this country aren’t actually providing any benefit for the good of this country, but rather reaping, reaping and only reaping what others have sown.
This is simply unsustainable.
A country that provides handouts without demanding anything in return is on a crash course for economic failure.
There comes a time when the system becomes overwhelmed and cannot pay.
But what’s worse about this Census showing is the message it sends about the state of our national identity, our DNA, our soul and spirit and great founding ideals.
America used to demand great things of its immigrants — and immigrants, coming to America, used to dream of accomplishing great things. Nowadays?
We’re the country of handouts, apparently. Give us your tired, your poor — and we’ll give them welfare for life. Sadly, the tired and poor are only too willing to take it, too.
This isn’t just a problem of economics for America. This is a sickness of America’s spirit. Time to turn the crush around and bring back the bootstraps. Time for those coming here to pull themselves up and pay their own ways — to treat this country as the golden gift of free-market entrepreneurship and freedom it truly is.
After all, America was forged on a can-do attitude in the face of can’t-do naysayers — on the sheer determination of freedom-seeking individuals who took on the biggest forces in the universe. The very least those coming here today can do is get jobs and get off welfare.
• Cheryl Chumley
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
The immigrants of yesterday, are completely different then the immigrants of today. The people that came here 70 or 80 years ago, asked for nothing, and worked very hard to support their families. The people that come here today want everything handed to them on a “Silver Platter”. They expect FREE, FREE, FREE everything, and frankly I am tired of it !
“Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed, to me:
I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”
Statue of Liberty Words often quoted by Liberals, written in a time where social programs did not exist, to change the meaning from yearning to breathe free, into yearning to EAT free. These are a different type of people from a different type of culture with totally different expectations, which if not realized with only promote more American division and violence. Nothing promotes social violence than promises nd expectations unfulfilled.
That is a valid point. That SoL Poem was wrote back in a day where NOT ONE OF THESE government entitlement programs existed, so all those “POOR Huddled massses” who came here, WORKED TO SURVIVE.. They didn’t sit around the house leeching off the working american public.
Mostly they wanted a chance to work hard and get the rewards of that labor. The ol’ American Dream.
Plus the majority of those who DID come 80+ years ago, WORKED their butts off to become citizens. A solid majority of our new group, just stay as non-citizens, when whine and cry when we try to deport their sorry butts.
The “immigrants of yesterday” would not have been allowed to ENTER this country, unless they could PROVE they were self-supporting by virtue of having money in hand, a trade by which they could earn a living, or a SPONSOR to be responsible for them until they could become self-supporting, The Real Truth. This idea that people can just come here and immediately get on WELFARE and live off the American taxpayers for the rest of their worthless, parasitic lives is a relatively new one, and like every OTHER bad thing introduced into national policy, we can thank the conniving, power-hungry COMMUCRATS for THIS one, too!
I’ve looked into this and the 63% is a bit distorted because the vast majority of those people just have a kid that gets a free lunch at school. They count that as welfare.
It’s still a ridiculously high number and begs the question, if they are taking jobs that americans don’t want, why are so many on the dole?
BTW, it would have been nice to include a reference to the actual report rather than leave it unsupported.
You are correct that the source should have been included. It’s there now and I paste it here in a reply to you.
Source – Center for Immigration Studies: 63% of Non-Citizen Households Access Welfare Programs
Please note the bullet points in the source article. The first one states:
No single program explains non-citizens’ higher overall welfare use. For example, not counting school lunch and breakfast, welfare use is still 61 percent for non-citizen households compared to 33 percent for natives. Not counting Medicaid, welfare use is 55 percent for immigrants compared to 30 percent for natives.
I stand corrected. Thanks.
These invaders are aided by libtards in these welfare offices into applying for any and every welfare program that is available to them. Once they start collecting they don’t look back either. That’s why many even have jobs that pay them off the books so they don’t have to report one dime of income nor pay any taxes. Seems many are doing relatively well considering that they sell off their EBT cards for half the value in cash. Which is fraud at rampant and unprecedented levels. They need to have a thumb scan when using these EBT cards to verify that the person using it is the one who it was issued to. I’ve seen invaders pull out and use 7,8 of these and keep swiping away at supermarkets. When I ask the cashier if they need to verify their identity the answer I’m told is “No, as long as they have enough funds to cover their purchases.” So that’s part of the fraud that’s going on with our tax dollars.
And one wonders, how many also use/have fake/stolen IDs, dicking over US citizens yet again with id fraud?
Obama hired people (including one I know) to go to the border and provide voter IDs, Social Security cards, EBT cards and enough money for a deposit on a rental. My friend quit after she found out she had to do this; as she was told she would be helping enroll people in Obamacare.
So, I’m not surprised at anything I hear.
Well duh…In their country they have to work to eat…here they sit on their butts and pump out kids and have everything given to them…and half the idiots in the country allow it for one reason, democrat party votes!
“Don’t it always seem to go
That you don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone
They paved paradise and put up a parking lot”
The Democrat Party offered American social programs of dependency that were supposed to create a Liberal Paradise, has just paved our Paradise liberally lost with social criminality, and put up a parking lot of poverty, tents and trash. When people become successful and leave their party of illegal vote purchasers the Democracks illegally import more to fill the empty ranks of people who rebelled and became successful, to keep their wealth redistribution train chugging down the tracks to only the devil knows where. The term and idea of a “Naturalized Citizen” to a liberal is as natural as a transgendered nation of nitwits.
And uniformly oriented lines are repressive and bigoted so a leftist parking lot looks like a giant waffle…..with squiggles. You can park any way you like but good luck getting out once you are in.
“A million here. A million there. Pretty soon you’re talking about real money!” I forgot which one of our representatives said it.
Quite simply: “Its what Democrats do to stay in office!” Handouts and vote pandering, and then also, when that doesn’t work, the trucks pull up late at night and try to sneak in boxes of additional ballots to tuck in the ‘win’. ( and it NEVER goes the OTHER way!) Hmmm coincidence? We think not!
We have way too many of our hard earned tax dollars going to people that have no right to it. We send our southern neighbors millions a year to help and they send their bad boys, lazy people, and reap in all that money that the illegals work under the table for. We need to start charging all the remittance with a 25%+ tax. That would build the wall at Mexico’s expense.
Something needs to be done to end this embarrassment. We have invited everyone by not enforcing our immigration laws and look at our reward. We need to keep a watchful eye on these invaders. Some are getting through. If they climbed over the wall, throw them back over the wall. One woman had a coyote throw her four children down into US from on top of the wall. Another got thru and just gave us another anchor baby. Another mouth to feed.
No more immigrants for at least 5 years
E-verify for every job
No more anchor babies
Send every illegal back where they came from
Prison time for welfare fraud. To include food cards. Thumbprint ID
No show for your court date- ban them from ever entering our country.
Break our laws never get back in
We need to make sure President Trump never stops hearing from us. Call and write every representative and hold them accountable.
Come on people, even Heaven has gates.
If i had my way, ALL Entitlements would end tomorrow. NO Grace period. No waivers for xyz. JUST GONE.
SheServed, I’ve been saying we need to do TWO things: End ALL right to asylum claims from ANY country south of our border, because NONE of them are at war or otherwise qualify for asylum status. And close ALL immigration from countries south of our border until we get this population of PARASITES we already have from there under control! And BUILD THE DAMNED WALL! If we had that wall, these “caravans” would have LESS incentive to pull their ORGANIZED MASS INVASION crap, and WE would not have so much difficulty keeping them OUT.
As I’ve pointed out before, “remittances” sent back to Mexico from illegals living HERE are the NUMBER ONE SOURCE of personal income in Mexico. You think the government of Mexico is NOT in favor of, and ACTIVELY aiding and abetting this mass invasion at our southern border?
@Sheservedtoo
Have you considered running for a government office?
Well, DUH . . . anybody who didn’t already KNOW this hasn’t been paying attention! And where did these “immigrants” in California and Texas come from? MEXICO and points south! How many of these “immigrants” to which they refer are actually here LEGALLY?
In the past, an “immigrant” was NOT allowed to “immigrate” unless he/she could PROVE they were self-supporting and would not be a BURDEN to American taxpayers. Somewhere along the line, the CONNIVING Commucrats threw open the doors of the US Treasury and invited immigrants to HELP THEMSELVES–which was a VERY bad idea. Of course the Commucrats don’t care, as long as they can get the “immigrants” into the country by ANY means necessary–legally or not–where they can ILLEGALLY VOTE in our elections, because all THEY care about is getting and KEEPING political power and control over the REST OF US.
America, the land of milk and honey, is a land of generous and compassionate people. It too, is a land of deceitful liars that work to take advantage of those unsuspecting. America has laws of governance that everyone is compelled to follow. These laws are the very substance that keep America a land that most find a welcoming place to live including many foreigners. Those arriving at our border demanding and threatening, willing to and actually breaking our laws are not folks that would be beneficial to the country and are rejected because of their actions, not ours. Advise to them: go home and rethink what you did. Learn from the errors you have made. Return and respectfully apply for admittance at the designated ports of entry. Obey our laws and there will be no problem. The onus is on you, the immigrant.
Ditto on the previous comments! This article is no surprise. I’m fed up with these gim’me immigrants. They are an insult to all the immigrants that built our country. And to all of us hard working Americans. Businesses and government benefits need to be squeezed.
Everyone in the United States should read this article. I think it would clarify the current events at our southern border. Sadly, democrats are the most uninformed and they will never read this.
Maybe they will wake-up when they see their parents and grandparents go hungry for lack of money left in their Social Security benefits?