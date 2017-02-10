Nearly 7 of 10 Dems believe Christianity as violent as Islam

A new nationwide poll reveals that two-thirds of Democrats believe that Islam “encourages violence the same as other religions” – including Christianity.

Despite the numerous jihadist terrorist attacks on American soil, Democrats continue to maintain the politically correct mindset that the Islamic holy book, the Koran, is relatively peaceful – similar to the Bible of Christianity or the Torah of Judaism.

“The trusting attitude towards Islam is revealed in the February 2017 poll follows 17 tumultuous years of attacks against Americans motivated or shaped by Islamic ideology throughout the United States – from the 9/11 atrocity to the Pulse nightclub attack in Florida committed by an observant, orthodox Muslim man from a Muslim family,” Breitbart News reported.

Jihad, Shariah law peaceful?

Reflecting the multiculturalism teachings of the U.S. public education system and the pro-Palestinian/Iranian foreign policy touted by former President Barack Obama, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and other Leftists, an overwhelming majority of Democrats in America see Islam as no more violent than other major world religions – even though militant jihad and the overtly merciless Shariah law are integral parts of the religion.

“Merely one-in-seven Democrats believe that Islam is more violent than other religions, such as Christianity, Mormonism, Judaism and Buddhism,” Breitbart’s Neil Munro relayed from the CBS Poll. “One in 10 Democrats believe that Islam is less violent than other religions, according to the poll of 1,019 adults, which was taken Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.”

This progressive view of the Middle Eastern religion is not shared by most conservatives, who believe that national security measures should be taken to counter the jihadist threat that has consistently penetrated the U.S. border for nearly two decades.

“In contrast, Republicans have a far colder view of Islam,” Munro added. “Sixty-three percent of Republicans view Islam as aggressive, compared to other religions, and only 2 percent view Islam as more pacific than other faiths.”

Even though the Koran calls for Muslims to kill “infidels” – those who do not submit to the god of Islam (Allah) — and leaders frequently call for fellow jihadists to forward their holy war by wiping out the “Great Satan” (the U.S.) and the “Little Satan” (Israel), a significant minority of Americans identifying with the GOP think Islam promotes peace as much as the Bible.

“Still, 25 percent of Republican voters believe Islam’s encouragement of violence is level with Christianity’s doctrines, including the Beatitudes passage, reported by Matthew: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God,’” the conservative journalist pointed out.

Shockingly, when looking at Americans as a whole, half (50 percent) say Islam encourages violence about the same as other religions. Even more surprisingly, the majority of Independents (53 percent) ascribe to this belief, while only 28 percent of this political party believes Islam is more violent than other religions.

Discounting the words of Allah?

In stark contrast to the biblical teachings of Jesus Christ to “turn the other cheek” and Scripture telling Christians that “vengeance is God’s,” the Koran – which true Muslims believe is the direct transcript of many of Allah’s commands – directs Islamic adherents to acts of violence and various forms of brutality toward those who do not follow his ways, as seen in the two following verses.

“I will cast terror into the hearts of those who have disbelieved, so strike them over the necks, and smite over all their fingers and toes.” –Koran 8/12

“Fight in the way of Allah those who fight you but do not transgress. Indeed. Allah does not like transgressors.” –Koran 2/190

“So when you meet those who disbelieve [in battle], strike [their] necks until, when you have inflicted slaughter upon them, then secure their bonds, and either [confer] favor afterwards or ransom [them] until the war lays down its burdens.” –Koran 47/4

Obama’s interpretation the Koran’s teachings as being peaceful – to support his Syrian refugee resettlement programs, Iran nuke deal and push for a Palestinian state – is argued to be nothing less than misinformed.

“Former President Barack Obama and other leaders in the Democratic Party have repeatedly suggested that Islam is not more violent than other religions,” Munro informed. “Obama told Muslims in February 2016 that Islam means ‘peace,’ although it actually means ‘submission.’”

Three senior Democratic legislators in the U.S. House of Representatives recently proclaimed Islam to be a religion of peace, as well.

“There are over three million Americans who practice Islam peacefully,” the Democratic leaders declared in a letter they signed on February 3, according to Breitbart. “The specter that there would be a federal program that – in name and action – singles out people of a particular faith warrants immediate [critical] consideration by the Department of Justice.”

Christians the violent ones?

Left-leaning activists and journalists have often blamed Christians for violence around the world, even though they rarely claim that their hostile behavior is incited by Scripture.

“However – and this will probably shock many, so you might want to take a breath – overwhelmingly, those who have committed terrorist attacks in the United States and Europe aren’t Muslims,” a Daily Beast columnist asserted, stressing the role of European nationalist groups in terrorism rates.

Another progressive publication attempted to take the emphasis off of Islam as a promoter of terrorism by turning the argument around.

“Conservatives claim that all terrorists are Muslim, but most violent attacks in the U.S. are carried out by white men,” a Salon.com article reads, with the author focusing on the murders of abortionists.

It is also argued that the mainstream media does its best to paint those concerned about Islamic terrorism as haters, isolationists and bigots, while portraying those who disassociate Islam from terrorism as champions of tolerance and civil rights.

“[E]stablishment media sites have played up the pro-Western, anti-Islam views of White House officials without even trying to address the truth or falsity of the views,” Munro pointed out.

He went on to note the dichotomy between the Islamic and Christian influences on societies around the world.

“In contrast, pro-Western critics of Islam routinely argue that Islam’s mixture of religion and political ideology has a harmful impact on adherents and on societies,” Murno added. “They argue that Islam is far more aggressive and harmful to societies than what they describe as the beneficial impact of Christianity’s mix of faith and reason, freedom and law.”

