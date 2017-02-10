Nearly 7 of 10 Dems believe Christianity as violent as Islam

A new nationwide poll reveals that two-thirds of Democrats believe that Islam “encourages violence the same as other religions” – including Christianity.
Despite the numerous jihadist terrorist attacks on American soil, Democrats continue to maintain the politically correct mindset that the Islamic holy book, the Koran, is relatively peaceful – similar to the Bible of Christianity or the Torah of Judaism.
“The trusting attitude towards Islam is revealed in the February 2017 poll follows 17 tumultuous years of attacks against Americans motivated or shaped by Islamic ideology throughout the United States – from the 9/11 atrocity to the Pulse nightclub attack in Florida committed by an observant, orthodox Muslim man from a Muslim family,” Breitbart News reported.
Jihad, Shariah law peaceful?
Reflecting the multiculturalism teachings of the U.S. public education system and the pro-Palestinian/Iranian foreign policy touted by former President Barack Obama, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and other Leftists, an overwhelming majority of Democrats in America see Islam as no more violent than other major world religions – even though militant jihad and the overtly merciless Shariah law are integral parts of the religion.
“Merely one-in-seven Democrats believe that Islam is more violent than other religions, such as Christianity, Mormonism, Judaism and Buddhism,” Breitbart’s Neil Munro relayed from the CBS Poll. “One in 10 Democrats believe that Islam is less violent than other religions, according to the poll of 1,019 adults, which was taken Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.”
This progressive view of the Middle Eastern religion is not shared by most conservatives, who believe that national security measures should be taken to counter the jihadist threat that has consistently penetrated the U.S. border for nearly two decades.
“In contrast, Republicans have a far colder view of Islam,” Munro added. “Sixty-three percent of Republicans view Islam as aggressive, compared to other religions, and only 2 percent view Islam as more pacific than other faiths.”
Even though the Koran calls for Muslims to kill “infidels” – those who do not submit to the god of Islam (Allah) — and leaders frequently call for fellow jihadists to forward their holy war by wiping out the “Great Satan” (the U.S.) and the “Little Satan” (Israel), a significant minority of Americans identifying with the GOP think Islam promotes peace as much as the Bible.
“Still, 25 percent of Republican voters believe Islam’s encouragement of violence is level with Christianity’s doctrines, including the Beatitudes passage, reported by Matthew: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God,’” the conservative journalist pointed out.
Shockingly, when looking at Americans as a whole, half (50 percent) say Islam encourages violence about the same as other religions. Even more surprisingly, the majority of Independents (53 percent) ascribe to this belief, while only 28 percent of this political party believes Islam is more violent than other religions.
Discounting the words of Allah?
In stark contrast to the biblical teachings of Jesus Christ to “turn the other cheek” and Scripture telling Christians that “vengeance is God’s,” the Koran – which true Muslims believe is the direct transcript of many of Allah’s commands – directs Islamic adherents to acts of violence and various forms of brutality toward those who do not follow his ways, as seen in the two following verses.
“I will cast terror into the hearts of those who have disbelieved, so strike them over the necks, and smite over all their fingers and toes.” –Koran 8/12
“Fight in the way of Allah those who fight you but do not transgress. Indeed. Allah does not like transgressors.” –Koran 2/190
“So when you meet those who disbelieve [in battle], strike [their] necks until, when you have inflicted slaughter upon them, then secure their bonds, and either [confer] favor afterwards or ransom [them] until the war lays down its burdens.” –Koran 47/4
Obama’s interpretation the Koran’s teachings as being peaceful – to support his Syrian refugee resettlement programs, Iran nuke deal and push for a Palestinian state – is argued to be nothing less than misinformed.
“Former President Barack Obama and other leaders in the Democratic Party have repeatedly suggested that Islam is not more violent than other religions,” Munro informed. “Obama told Muslims in February 2016 that Islam means ‘peace,’ although it actually means ‘submission.’”
Three senior Democratic legislators in the U.S. House of Representatives recently proclaimed Islam to be a religion of peace, as well.
“There are over three million Americans who practice Islam peacefully,” the Democratic leaders declared in a letter they signed on February 3, according to Breitbart. “The specter that there would be a federal program that – in name and action – singles out people of a particular faith warrants immediate [critical] consideration by the Department of Justice.”
Christians the violent ones?
Left-leaning activists and journalists have often blamed Christians for violence around the world, even though they rarely claim that their hostile behavior is incited by Scripture.
“However – and this will probably shock many, so you might want to take a breath – overwhelmingly, those who have committed terrorist attacks in the United States and Europe aren’t Muslims,” a Daily Beast columnist asserted, stressing the role of European nationalist groups in terrorism rates.
Another progressive publication attempted to take the emphasis off of Islam as a promoter of terrorism by turning the argument around.
“Conservatives claim that all terrorists are Muslim, but most violent attacks in the U.S. are carried out by white men,” a Salon.com article reads, with the author focusing on the murders of abortionists.
It is also argued that the mainstream media does its best to paint those concerned about Islamic terrorism as haters, isolationists and bigots, while portraying those who disassociate Islam from terrorism as champions of tolerance and civil rights.
“[E]stablishment media sites have played up the pro-Western, anti-Islam views of White House officials without even trying to address the truth or falsity of the views,” Munro pointed out.
He went on to note the dichotomy between the Islamic and Christian influences on societies around the world.
“In contrast, pro-Western critics of Islam routinely argue that Islam’s mixture of religion and political ideology has a harmful impact on adherents and on societies,” Murno added. “They argue that Islam is far more aggressive and harmful to societies than what they describe as the beneficial impact of Christianity’s mix of faith and reason, freedom and law.”
Well, Duh….. because it is.
“The West won the world not by the superiority of its ideas or values or religion […] but rather by its superiority in applying organized violence. Westerners often forget this fact; non-Westerners never do.”
― Samuel P. Huntington, The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order
well well, good ol buddy beowolf shows up……….and he scores on wa2qcj……
Idiot- there are 108 passages in the Koran that leave no doubt as to the intention of that pedophile.. Find in the New Testament where Christ advocates any of this KaRp that mohamed does. This beowolf is just another of the liberals’ useful idiots that will receive his just rewards when he no longer is useful.
Just one word for those that wish to view islam as being “peaceful”, Fruitcakes. These people are not unlike those who would, stand between railroad tracks, with a train bearing down on them at a high rate of speed, proclaim to all, it is safe to be here, there is no train coming.
What? This sounds like more fake news.
To deny that there were times in History that the teachings of Christianity were perverted for political and economic gain is to be ignorant of facts. The problem is that the teachings of Christianity had to be perverted to fit the Crusades, the settlement of Africa and S.America, etc. The only perversion of Islamic belief that is practiced in the 21st century world is that of the minority of peaceful Muslims living in the west. Again, to deny Christianity’s violent past is ignorant, but to deny Islam’s violent and aggressive present is both stupid and dangerous.
Christianity doesn’t have honor killings and forced and arranged marriages like Islam does. Our own FBI estimates there are 25 honor killings a year in this country. A few months ago a Muslim father here shot his 28 year old daughter in the face because she was going on a cross country trip with her non Muslim friends. He tried to say he was doing it while sleep walking. Another father ran his daughter and her friend over with his car after she was becoming too westernized. He then fled the country. Her friend survived. The Koran has many verses saying to kill the unbeliever if they do not convert. It is not all that peaceful compared to Christianity which has its’faults too.
Islam contains a huge percentage of the most ignorant, stupid, and violent people in the world today.
The Democrat Party over the past months have proven they are the most ignorant, stupid, and violent political party in the USA.
Based upon the track record of Islam and the Democrat Party–both need to be eliminated, if not obliterated, as least isolated and removed from power and access to anything with which they could hurt others.
Anyone who believes Christianity is more violent in practice than Islam is suffering from severe disassociation from reality. Check out this recent story:
http://constitution.com/islamic-morality-police-murder-girl-10-stepping-outside/
Islam’s supremacist ideology, the belief that Sharia must govern society, is the main cause of terrorism in our world, and has been since the seventh century. It may be summarily said that “orthodox” Islamic adherents are being “radicalized” and incited to violence in many Muslim mosques around the world…and also in the United States. Without a smidgeon of doubt, the Obama Administration had numerous influential Muslims “on the inside” and other leftists aided and abetted the BIG LIE that “Islam is a religion of peace.” Actually, it is a very violent dictatorial and political ideology masquerading AS a religion.