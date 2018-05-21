Millennials gaining ground in effort to push US into socialism

In the United States, surveys show that many millennials are not merely soft on socialism but openly support it. They think capitalism benefits only the “1 percent” and no one else, despite America’s matchless record of upward mobility and prosperity.
Since the 1960s, the media, Hollywood and the education system have presented a warped view of America along with a sugarcoated version of socialism. So, we should not be surprised when we see so many young people fooled by the false promises of redistributive economics.
The millennials are the main force behind Vermont’s Democratic Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, and they are pushing the Democratic Party even further to the left.
Last Tuesday, four Democrats backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) won primary elections for state legislative seats in Pennsylvania. Arielle Cohen, co-chair of the Pittsburgh DSA chapter, told HuffPost that the promise of socialized health care and “free education” helped seal the deal.
“We’re turning the state the right shade of red tonight,” she crowed.
Well, at least we’re getting closer to truth in advertising. Socialism is a variant of Marxism, whose most virulent form is communism, symbolized by the color red. The universal result of such regimes is economic stagnation, confiscation of property, rule by the few, mass emigration and even mass murder.
No wonder America’s ruling elites at some point managed to pull off a switch in colors. They replaced Republican conservative blue with red and made blue the color of Democrat liberalism.
The media enthusiastically adopted the reversed color scheme because they don’t want the masses to wake up and see where all this is going. Plus, even though elements of the left are chronically red-eyed and furious, the media delight in casting conservative middle Americans in red because it makes them seem unattractively angry.
While they’re busy trying to turn America into yet another failed state, our homegrown Democratic Socialists seem oblivious to glaring examples of the consequences of such a transformation only 105 miles south of Key West in communist Cuba or another 1,274 miles south in fast-becoming communist Venezuela.
Under the Castro regime, Cuba became and still is an economic basket case with jails full of dissidents.
In formerly prosperous Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro’s latest stunt is to sue an American cereal company famous for its corn flakes because it wants to cease operations. In Marxist regimes, where the Berlin Wall is a happy memory, it’s illegal to leave a workers’ paradise.
Last Tuesday, after Kellogg’s, based in Battle Creek, Michigan, announced it was pulling out of Venezuela’s collapsing economy, Mr. Maduro said he also would take over the cereal factory, located in the city of Maracay.
The seizure comes just before another fake national election on Sunday in Venezuela designed to further insulate Mr. Maduro and keep up the pretense of a functioning democratic republic. Mr. Maduro is heavily favored, despite electric blackouts, food riots, zoo animals being eaten and the chronic shortage of staples such as toilet paper. It helps to jail opponents, crush or seize the opposition press and threaten anyone else who gets in your way.
As for the Kellogg’s factory, which will go the way of America oil company operations nationalized under Mr. Maduro’s predecessor Hugo Chavez, “I’ve taken the decision to deliver the company to the workers in order that they can continue producing for the people,” he said.
Good luck with that. Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, yet following nationalization has managed to produce a fraction of the oil produced by countries like the United States, Saudi Arabia and Russia. A steep drop in world oil prices has not helped. But the biggest problem was the Chavez and Maduro governments’ failure to staff the nation’s cash cow with competent executives and reinvest in exploration and equipment. Instead, they put their stooges in charge, milked the confiscated operation and redistributed the proceeds to their supporters.
Venezuela’s socialism has created one of the worst inflation rates in the world. In the year ending in February, prices rose by more than 6,000 percent, according to opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly. Thousands of starving Venezuelans are pouring over the border and threatening to destabilize Colombia and beyond.
After the United States defeated National Socialism and fascism in World War II and then communism in the Cold War, many Americans thought our God-fearing country was pretty well insulated from socialist insanity.
But unless they are reminded, people have short memories. The shocking affection for socialism among the nation’s young adults shows that much work remains to set the record straight.
• Robert Knight is a Washington Times contributor. His latest book is “A Strong Constitution: What Would America Look Like if We Followed the Law?” (djkm.org, 2018).
I think the Civil War is coming against the socialist snowflakes. When we Conservatives go to war against the snowflakes, they will all run to their safe spaces and start crying in front of their psychiatrists.
From what i’ve seen and heard, most of those quacks, themselves are liberals too.. So they won’t get a shoulder to cry on there..
These idiots do not have a clue what socialism is.
That’s the TRUTH, Johnny Norman, because you can be SURE they were never taught in those Communist brainwashing SHEEP FACTORIES our public schools have become, about the HORRORS of Communism in the 20th Century, where MILLIONS OF PEOPLE were slaughtered or imprisoned in slave labor camps by the Communists for the SIN of disagreeing with them! They have NO CLUE what they are embracing, and that is by design. Unfortunately, they outnumber us, so those of us who know better are, effectively, HOSTAGES to their IGNORANCE.
Then i say we give them a PROPER education. MAKE them all do a year minimum, living IN a socialist hell hole…
Purely as a matter of intellectual curiosity, how would you suggest we go about making “them all do a year minimum, living IN a socialist hell hole…” ?
Being as nobody is here yet I guess I’ll talk to the author. Referring to your last sentence, what do you mean by “If America just followed the law, what would we look like?” Are you referring to a particular law or the law in general? The majority of us DO follow the law so you might offend people with that one.
Prob is, just look at the # of laws we have that are NOT being enforced or flat out willfully ignored..
His quote is the title of his book, not part of this article. This refers to the reality that the government has failed to follow the constitution, at least since the 1930s (and in my opinion, since 1861) in big ways, and in smaller ways all the way back to George Washington. No politician liked every aspect of our constitution, and they have violated it as much as they thought they could get away with (with notable exceptions). Unfortunately, since the 30s, politicians have decided they can get away with an awful lot!
Our institutions of higher? learning is the breading ground of socialism! Radicle professors push the ultra liberal agenda not being intelligent enough to know that they are promoting their own demise.
That is why i will NEVER call any of these colleges an institution of higher learning anymore.
TO ME THEY ARE all socialist indoctrination centers..
Amazing that people such as “Arielle Cohen, co-chair of the Pittsburgh DSA chapter, told HuffPost that the promise of socialized health care and “free education” helped seal the deal.” are SO effing socialist, considering that MILLIONS of her ethnic group were harassed, arrested, jailed, tortured, starved, shot, hung, and cremated in their home countries of mostly Germany and Russia, yet many came to the US to CHANGE the US into the very socialist communist nations they barely escaped from. Thanks, Eastern European communist immigrants! You guys and your scum started the Marxism, communism, and socialism that have killed MILLIONS of people around the world, and now you and your fellow educators, bankers, lawyers, doctors, politicians and judges WANT to force us into your form of He!!?
Its just like all the latinos coming from south of the border, try to turn us into those same spitholls they fled from, Or all the mudslimes we let in from places like Somalia and Syria, are trying to push us to go towards Sharia law rules..
Part of Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals included taking over the schools. Well done, guys — but a tragedy for freedom in America . . .
Well, of COURSE the “Millennials” are pushing us into SOCIALISM. The damned Communists are in control of the public schools and universities, and have spent the past 50 YEARS brainwashing our kids to be GOOD little Communist sheep who can’t think for themselves and would NEVER question the wisdom of their Communist masters! And it has worked! WHY do you think the Commucrats are pushing so hard to keep LOWERING the voting age?
I’ve been saying for a long time now that if we do NOT wrest control of our public schools and universities out of the grasp of these Leftist LOONS, we are DONE as a free country. We may ALREADY be done. I think those of us who understand what is going on here are WAY outnumbered by the brainwashed legions of LIB-BOTS the public school SHEEP FACTORIES have produced! These kids are semi-literate, at best, making them INCAPABLE of earning a decent living. That is by DESIGN, because it makes them TOTALLY dependent upon the social welfare programs their would-be masters dangle in front of them. So how do you think they’re going to vote? You get three tries to answer, and the first two don’t count!
This is why i feel we need to abolish
A) THE Dept of indoctrination
B) The teacher unions
and C) Tenure.
AND KICK education back down to the state level..
In hindsight, our parents and grandparents should never have allowed government schools, but should have insisted on vouchers for private schools from the start. Bureaucrats, administrators and politicians will always desire more power over the people, and will only hire those who teach our children the philosophies that grant them more power. And children are already exposed to that most effective socialistic paradise, the family (and no, I am not being sarcastic. In a well functioning family unit, “from each according to his ability, to each according to his need” are actually valid, not just a way of guilting someone into handing over their power. Socialism only works when everybody, or at least the head honcho, actually loves everybody.)
So if they are never forced to compete at school, students have no other experience except socialism. Add to this constant descriptions of the failures of capitalism, without any of the benefits stated (even at schools which own their existence to capitalist), and socialism becomes the only choice.
Well, I’ll be 81 next month, and I’m sure my parents and grandparents had no option for vouchers. Generalizations can be dangerous.
There is NO place in the USA for Socialism or for that matter Sharia Law that is being pushed to the limits to be normalized by a Muslim Section . Both are Bad for America!
How long has Social Security been the law of the land? Nearly 90 years now? your comment has been overcome by events, and is now outdated. Social Security is the foothold upon which all socialism/communistic movements in the US are built. It simultaneously conditioned Americans to depend on the government for something (old age financial security), while conditioning them to expect their elderly parents to not rely on them.
It is existentially necessary for American patriots to vote this November and in 2020 and to not only defeat but destroy what has become America’s real communist party. We are only now beginning to learn how close that party and its miscegenated coke-snorting pothead illegal alien usurper leader came to creating a Red America by coup d’etat between 2016 and 2018. It is increasingly likely that the failure of all the plans of the party of Hillary, Hodgkinson and Hogg will force the pussy-hatted decadents, weirdos and beardos and the oligarchs who control them to use the only arrow remaining in their quiver, which is violent revolution and bloody racial civil war. We must support the legitimately-elected President who is our last peaceful chance to avoid the fate of Venezuela and Zimbabwe, but must be prepared if necessary to give the mobs as many Kent States as they require, until they stop their insurrection or until they are all dead.
Thanks for mentioning the red/blue switcheroo. I’ve been calling this out for years. I notice that the MSM, even on the “conservative” side NEVER mention it or EVER refer to the left by what they actually are, COMMUNISTS. They conceal their true identity by using terms such as “liberal”, “progressive” or “Marxist”, and even “socialist” is too soft.
Truth about socialism:
NEED: Somebody wants your money.
GREED: You want to keep what you earned.
COMPASSION: A politician facilitates the transfer.
Why has this country came to this state of affairs where the very institutions that dominate all of American’s lives are institutions that are anti- American and are in position to render America into a socialist/ communist, country. I believe that this quote poignantly why this has happen in this country.
“The ordinary Man” For the ordinary man is passive , within a narrow circle, home life, and perhaps the trade unions or local politics. He feels himself master of his fate, but against major events he is as helpless as against the elements, so far from endeavoring to influence the future, he simply lies down and lets things happen to him…”
From “Inside The Whale,” by George Orwell
Isn’t this what has happened to the American Citizens, events and large Institutions have simply overwhelmed him.
When the golden age of the 60s ended, former hippies/protestors had two choices; get a job, or go into teaching. Guess which a majority chose.