Legalized pot will be a catastrophe in corrupt Massachusetts

Aug. 12–The commonwealth of Massachusetts is legalizing marijuana.

What could possibly go wrong?

Just about everything, as it turns out. Totally predictable, except for one thing: Marijuana is turning out to be an even bigger cluster-bleep than everything else this corrupt kleptocracy of a state touches and turns to excrement — think the RMV, Mass. State Police, MBTA, DCF, DCR, crooked judges, crooked pols, state Senate scandals, higher-ed hackerama, etc., etc., etc.

Ten words sum up the brave new world we are entering:

Special Commission on Operating Under the Influence and Impaired Driving.

What a marvelous idea, to legalize a substance for which no real tests exist for measuring intoxication. As if we don’t have enough problems with drunken drivers.

Think about it — judges in this state already refuse to jail illegal immigrant Dominican heroin dealers on welfare caught red-handed peddling poison. It’s not PC. These same judges reduce bank-robbery charges for illegal immigrant career criminals to “larceny” so they can remain free in this country to murder physicians in cold blood.

And you think the corrupt judges of Massachusetts are going to fine, let alone jail, a stoner because some “drug recognition expert” swears they were high when they ran over a few schoolchildren at a bus stop?

And by the way, who’s going to teach these drug recognition courses? Judge Bibeau’s daughter? Judge Lawton’s son? Trooper Genduso? Granted, we have an unlimited number of hacks already feeding at the public trough who recognize drugs all too well.

Of course, the alternative is to do chemical tests, at the state drug labs. More work for … Annie Dookhan and Sonja Farak, right?

And now you have the so-called experts saying there “may” be a problem with weed-stoned drivers. There’s already at least one dead state trooper out on the Pike allegedly run down by a stoner on his way back from a “medicinal” spleef-a-torium in Brookline Village.

The quagmire that legalization has become is already a boon for lawyers. Endless billable hours. Lawsuits over anti-weed zoning, NIMBY regulations in the towns, proposed reparations-type set-asides for allegedly oppressed communities …

It’s like a stampede — a stampede over the cliff. The cliff of sanity.

Legalizing marijuana is such a terrible idea that even politicians who can be counted upon to make the wrong decision at least 99 percent of the time realized what a disaster this would be — Gov. Tall Deval, Attorney General Maura “Hold It” Healey and Mayor Mahhhhty Walsh.

This one is going into the record books for dumb ideas. It’s right up there with lowering the drinking age to 18 back in 1973 — anyone remember how that one worked out?

And does anybody think the druggies are going to stop with pot? When “civil unions” were proposed, we were told that was all they wanted. A decade later, we have transgender bathrooms and “Gender X.”

How about the state lottery? It wasn’t going to encourage degenerate gambling — no, there was only going to be one — that’s right, one — drawing a week, on Saturday nights. How long did it take to get to the Wednesday night drawings, and then daily numbers … and now we have casinos, and coming soon, to a smartphone near you, gambling on whether the next play the Pats run in Foxboro is a run or a pass …

But wait, you say. At least marijuana is a benign high, unlike booze or cocaine. Right? Well, no, not exactly. In New Hampshire, the leading proponent of legalized weed is Sen. Jeff Woodburn of Whitefield. Go to his home page and there’s a giant marijuana leaf on top of a photograph of all the White Mountains in his district.

Until last week, Sen. Weed was the Democrat leader of the N.H. Senate. But now the Cannabis Crusader is demoted, because he’s been charged with domestic assault on an “intimate partner.” Specifically, he’s charged with biting her, last December and again in June. Sounds like somebody’s munchies went a little bit out of control.

Thank God we have a Cannabis Control Commission to do … well, nothing. But it does provide a nice $120,000-a-year hack sinecure for former Sen. Jennifer Flanagan.

There’s an old saying, in a democracy the people get the government they deserve. I know, two years ago 1,769,328 residents of this state voted for this unfolding reefer madness. They have it coming to them.

But what about the 1,528,219 of us who saw this coming, and voted no? What did the rest of us do to deserve this?

