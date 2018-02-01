White House chief of staff John Kelly on Wednesday tore into a California high school teacher who derided military officials as “the lowest of our low.”
“I think the guy ought to go to hell,” Kelly said in response to the remarks during an interview on Fox News Radio. “I just hope he enjoys the liberties and the lifestyle that we have fought for.”
El Rancho High School teacher Gregory Salcido was reportedly placed on administrative leave after recordings revealed him bashing the military while urging students not to enlist for service.
Read more at Politico
VN:F [1.9.6_1107]Kelly: California teacher who ripped military ‘ought to go to hell’,
Join the discussion
An Obama Clone in the White House, would have sided with the scum communist Kalifornia teacher. Thank God for Trump and John Kelly. Thank you for your service, Mr. Kelly. Also, Kelly is right, this so called teacher can go to hell!
Not just a “teacher” but an office holder there. That such a *** could get elected to anything shows how low this country has sunk and especially KA.
The only thing I would add to what Mr Kelly said, would be.
“Those who can do, those who can’t teach, and those that can do neither teach teachers.”
And this is what you get. Wonder if he’s legal??? It is KA you know.
I guarantee you he was raised by a confused frightened single mom. No real men in this guys life to give him manly qualities like protecting your family which in the presence of protecting adult males matures into protecting your nation when real men are allowed to mature into fruition instead of just immature liberal fruitcakes.
Just why are Liberal Democrats so interested in either destroying of socially redefining what constitutes a REAL American family? Gelded or psychologically castrated men are so much easier to control, or re-educate for social control.
I’m glad to read that the teacher Salcedo was placed on administrative leave for his inappropriate comments, but sad to read that Chief of Staff Kelly even bothered to stoop down to Salcedo’s level by wishing him to “go to hell.” I wish that Mr. Kelly, and this admistration would always take the high road on these kinds of matters.
No doubt he was specifically asked about it but he could have just brushed him off like you do a fly and that might have been more effective so I see your point. Now Kelly has elevated him, that’s the way this shiat works.
As a US Veteran who volunteered to go and fight (even be willing to give my life) for Liberty, I resent people like this very much! My feeling is folks who basically denounce the USA at this level should be banished from the country. Let them think about what they gave up sitting in some S#!+hole country where they are NOT free. Captain Jim Green