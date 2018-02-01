Kelly: California teacher who ripped military ‘ought to go to hell’

White House chief of staff John Kelly on Wednesday tore into a California high school teacher who derided military officials as “the lowest of our low.”

“I think the guy ought to go to hell,” Kelly said in response to the remarks during an interview on Fox News Radio. “I just hope he enjoys the liberties and the lifestyle that we have fought for.”

El Rancho High School teacher Gregory Salcido was reportedly placed on administrative leave after recordings revealed him bashing the military while urging students not to enlist for service.

Read more at Politico

You Might Like







VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)