Kamala a wannabe African American & rap fan?

After Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) played the race card against her frontrunning rival in the 2020 presidential race, former Vice President Joe Biden, at last week’s first Democratic primary debate, her claim to be an African American is being debunked – along with her comment about smoking pot as a college student while listening to rappers who weren’t even around yet.

Soaring into a close second at the Democratic presidential polls behind Biden – who was previously enjoying a double-digit lead – Harris was chided for viciously going after the former Delaware senator, alleging his words about segregationists and his decades-old opposition to busing minority students makes him a problem for minorities.

You don’t have to lie to make friends …

Half African American and half Arab conservative activist Ali Alexander was repulsed by Harris using the race card against Biden to win over minority converts from Biden in an attempt to pull ahead of him at the polls.

“Kamala Harris is *not* an American Black – she is half Indian and half Jamaican,” Alexander tweeted. “I’m so sick of people robbing American Blacks (like myself) of our history. It’s disgusting. Now using it for debate time at #DemDebate2? These are my people – not her people. Freaking disgusting.”

Harris’ acting as if she came from a history of racism in America does not jive with her past.

“Unlike Harris, Alexander’s ancestors lived through slavery and the Jim Crow era,” WND informed. “Harris’ parents moved to the U.S. in 1960–61 – the tail end of Jim Crow laws.”

Her attack on Biden was not the first time Harris has incited racial tensions to score points and move ahead politically, but her ethnic background does not include her in the history of oppression she claims to be part of, which few of her political opponents have called her on.

“Hardly anyone else has dared to bring up Harris’ heritage – instead giving her a free pass for speaking out on African American issues,” WND’s Rachel Alexander noted. “Harris also uses her black identity to talk about issues like reparations. This is even more absurd considering her ancestors owned slaves, but she talks about it as if she’s a victim.”

Fake or real ‘hurt’?

Last Wednesday, Harris cried victim and implied that Biden’s alleged racism spurring from his lack of support of states busing minorities to other districts (Biden said busing should be decided by local – not state – governments) has taken a psychological toll on her and left her emotionally scarred.

“As the only African-American on stage, I would like to speak – it’s personal and it was actually very hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country,” Harris said from her podium during Thursday night’s debate – in reference to Biden formerly commending segregationists he worked with in Congress, according to RealClearPolitics. “It was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing. And there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bussed to school every day – and that little girl was me.”

Even fellow African American Democrats have called Harris out for taking advantage of the situation to get ahead of Biden – including former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, who was the first African American woman to serve in the U.S. Senate.

“We can be proud of her nonetheless, but her ambition got it wrong about Joe,” Braun argued, according to Politico. “He is about the best there is. For her to take that tack is sad.”

For cops or against them?

Joining the side of the so-called social justice movement – including open borders activists, Black Lives Matter and other anti-cop activists such as former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick – Harris is now flip-flopping her position – which used to be tough on crime as a self-proclaimed “top cop” when she was head attorney in the Golden State.

“Harris has a controversial record on race as California attorney general,” WND’s Alexander pointed out. “She pursued tough-on-crime policies that some believe disproportionately hurt blacks. Harris ‘fought to keep people in prison even after they were proved innocent.’ She ‘resisted calls to get her office to investigate certain police shootings.’”

Earlier this week, Donald Trump, Jr., took to social media to draw attention to Harris’ duplicity and hypocrisy.

“Kamala Harris was for locking up non-violent offenders for a looooong time, before she was against it,” the president’s son posted on Twitter. “Don’t be fooled, it took a Republican President to pass the FIRST STEP ACT!”

Just like her display against Biden, it appears Harris’s political stances play toward advancing her career in office.

“She had her sights set on a higher office, so she wanted to present herself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor,” Alexander explained. “Critics label her a ‘cop,’ which she welcomed, proudly calling herself ‘California’s top cop.’”

But in today’s political climate – where Democrats are wholeheartedly taking sides with social justice activists against cops and labeling Trump, Republicans and whites, who support the president, police or secure borders as racists or white supremacists – Harris sees it as more politically advantageous to not press her position as a “tough on crime” attorney and “cop” any longer.

“Harris is using her black identity to get blacks excited about her campaign, hoping they’ll forget about her past history as a prosecutor,” WND’s Alexander added. “She’s trying to gain a strong showing in the South Carolina primary, where there are a lot of blacks. She’s culturally appropriating African American culture for her own benefit. On her Senate website, she labels herself as African American.”

More lies to fit in?

During a radio interview earlier this year, Harris – staying in tune with California legalizing marijuana – unapologetically admitted to smoking marijuana – but one inconsistency rose to the surface when she elaborating about her account that helped her to be deemed as cool and accepted by the rap culture.

“California Senator and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris [said] that, duh, of course she’s smoked weed (and inhaled),” AVClub.com reported in February. “[B]ut there’s plenty of people taking issue with her story of youthful indulgence – specifically her claim that she was listening to Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur at the time.”

When asked about her take on the legalization of marijuana, the former attorney general took the left road.

“I think it gives a lot of people joy, and we need more joy,” Harris replied about making the drug legal for recreational use.

She was then asked if – like many others – she listened to Snoop Dogg while smoking pot.

“What were you listening to when you was high?” the Democratic politician was asked.

“Oh yes – definitely Snoop,” Harris responded. “Uh-huh. 2Pac for sure.”

However, this account of her pot-smoking days was called into question on chronological grounds.

“Do a little research, though, and you’ll find that Harris graduated college in 1986 and was admitted to the California Bar Association in 1990,” AVClub.com’s Dan Neilan asserted. “Any hip-hop head worth their salt knows Tupac and Snoop didn’t hit the scene until the early ‘90s.”

Only four possibilities to explain Harris’s account were given: “1) Harris was still smoking weed when she was a California attorney; 2) … Harris somehow procured underground demo tapes of a teenage Snoop; 3) Harris is a narc or; 4) the most likely reason, Harris is running for president and wanted to sound cool on the radio, so she just smiled and named the first rappers that came to mind.”

