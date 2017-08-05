John McCain says he hopes to work with Schumer to revive immigration reform upon return to Congress

Sen. John McCain wants to revive his preferred method of immigration reform when he returns to Congress after being treated for brain cancer.

Before leaving Washington for more treatment, McCain, R-Ariz., told The Arizona Republic that he spoke with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., about tackling immigration reform.

The two senators collaborated in 2013 on a failed effort known as the Gang of Eight that would have provided a path to citizenship for immigrants living in the country illegally.

“Immigration reform is one of the issues I’d like to see resolved,” McCain told the Arizona Republic in an interview published Thursday. “I’ve got to talk to him (Schumer) about when would be the best time. I think there are all kinds of deals to be made out there. I really do.”

