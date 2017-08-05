John McCain says he hopes to work with Schumer to revive immigration reform upon return to Congress

Sen. John McCain wants to revive his preferred method of immigration reform when he returns to Congress after being treated for brain cancer.
Before leaving Washington for more treatment, McCain, R-Ariz., told The Arizona Republic that he spoke with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., about tackling immigration reform.
The two senators collaborated in 2013 on a failed effort known as the Gang of Eight that would have provided a path to citizenship for immigrants living in the country illegally.
“Immigration reform is one of the issues I’d like to see resolved,” McCain told the Arizona Republic in an interview published Thursday. “I’ve got to talk to him (Schumer) about when would be the best time. I think there are all kinds of deals to be made out there. I really do.”
Read more at the Washington Examiner
Related Story: Can a member of the US House or Senate be recalled?
Join the discussion
When are the brain dead Republicans of Arizona going to figure out that that this guy is a DEMOCRAT. Recall him NOW based on ability to fulfill requirements of job due to health. We might as well start a petition. Everyone else does.
He is CRAZY!!! His form of immigration reform will bury us in illegals and he will not care that they come and get on welfare… Trump has COMMON SENSE about it all and puts the citizens FIRST in the deal… McCain and Schumer don’t care the impact on the citizens …. They care more about the illegal aliens and other immigrants coming here… They would cost this country BILLIONS more of our tax dollars… I do NOT trust him or Schumer at all… they will drive this country deeper into the cesspool
McCain doesn’t have to worry about re-election anymore, so he can just go all out to destroy America now. He is a sick man, and I’m not referring to his brain cancer.
Think back to the choice our political parties gave us in 2008 and 2012. McCain vs. Obama in 2008. Romney Vs. Obama in 2012. We were screwed either way. I had no delusions about McCain in 2008, I just voted for him as ,literally, the lesser of two evils. Romney had me fooled in 2012. He was a better liar than McCain.
Thank God for Trump! MAGA!!