Joe Biden nibbles fingers, talks leg hair? NYT slammed for anti-American ‘1619 Project’

There’s bad news out there for Democrats who think socialism is the way to attract voters. The New York Times gets slammed for its anti-American, slavery exposé, and Joe Biden nibbles fingers… and talks about his leg hair? All that and more on today’s show!

Joe Biden is at it again. This time, two videos are making news. The first comes from the campaign trail this weekend where Biden nibbled on his wife’s finger during a speech. Then, a video from 2017 has surfaced where Biden talks about kids rubbing his leg hair and jumping on his lap. And people wonder how stereotypes become stereotypes?

Voters reject the socialism label which means bad news for those on the far left who think it’s a winning platform.

The New York Times is being slammed by actual historians over the newspaper’s anti-American essay series on slavery.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

0 Shares









