Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Joe Biden nibbles fingers, talks leg hair? NYT slammed for anti-American ‘1619 Project’

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm December 2, 2019
5

There’s bad news out there for Democrats who think socialism is the way to attract voters. The New York Times gets slammed for its anti-American, slavery exposé, and Joe Biden nibbles fingers… and talks about his leg hair? All that and more on today’s show!

Joe Biden is at it again. This time, two videos are making news. The first comes from the campaign trail this weekend where Biden nibbled on his wife’s finger during a speech. Then, a video from 2017 has surfaced where Biden talks about kids rubbing his leg hair and jumping on his lap. And people wonder how stereotypes become stereotypes?

Voters reject the socialism label which means bad news for those on the far left who think it’s a winning platform.

The New York Times is being slammed by actual historians over the newspaper’s anti-American essay series on slavery.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Joe Biden nibbles fingers, talks leg hair? NYT slammed for anti-American '1619 Project', 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


5 Comments

rockthistown
rockthistown
12:14 pm December 2, 2019 at 12:14 pm

” . . . Biden nibbled on his wife’s finger during a speech.”

Joe’s malarkey . . . sounds like a bad movie title, after which viewers would need copious amounts of eye bleach.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

jbscpo
jbscpo
12:23 pm December 2, 2019 at 12:23 pm

More click-bait for this clowns YouTube channel!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

drifterdan
drifterdan
1:47 pm December 2, 2019 at 1:47 pm

I fail to understand that Slavery has existed for centuries and still exists, that ONLY the US is being lambasted for prior years of slavery!! NO longer exists in the US! It seems ONLY the US is being held accountable for actions that have existed and still exist throughout the world!!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

dleeper47
dleeper47
1:58 pm December 2, 2019 at 1:58 pm

Leftist, globalist, socialist Democrats claim 1619 is the founding date for America because the first slaves arrived in Virginia, and that event is what defined our national character.

Bullroar!

If they want to go back that far, they should look at 1623 instead. That’s the year Pilgrims rejected socialism in favor of private property. That change took them from near-starvation to prosperity. And that is what really established our national character!

See this short article for more: https://westernfreepress.com/project-1623-a-conservative-response-to-project-1619/

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

neenee2k
neenee2k
2:10 pm December 2, 2019 at 2:10 pm

Biden is so disgusting. TRUMP 2020

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat