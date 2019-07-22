Home » Fresh Ink

Ilhan Omar claims her anti-Semitic statements reflect America’s moral conscience

GOPUSA StaffMichael Haverluck Posted On 7:40 am July 22, 2019
An anti-Jewish animus runs deep in the veins of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Her support for the BDS movement as an elected official is outrageous – and for her to compare it to American boycotts of the Nazis and Soviet Russia is beyond the pale.

It is shocking enough that Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed a resolution this week that would support the militantly anti-Israel BDS [Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions] movement. It is much more shocking that she sought to justify her actions by likening the proposed boycott of Israel to America’s boycott of the Nazis as they were slaughtering Jews.

Has she no social awareness? No moral clarity? No understanding of the glaring hypocrisy of her proposal?

Yes, Omar suggested, it is our moral conscience that caused us to stand against the evil Nazis back then. And it is our moral conscience that should cause us to stand against the evil Israelis today.

Back then, the Jews were getting slaughtered by the Nazis. Today, the Jews in Israel are just like the Nazis. Seriously?

To quote her directly, “We are introducing a resolution…to really speak about the American values that support and believe in our ability to exercise our First Amendment rights in regard to boycotting,” Omar told Al-Monitor.

“And it is an opportunity for us to explain why it is we support a nonviolent movement, which is the BDS movement.”

She continued, “Americans of conscience have a proud history of participating in boycotts to advocate for human rights abroad including…boycotting Nazi Germany from March 1933 to October 1941 in response to the dehumanization of the Jewish people in the lead-up to the Holocaust.”

Today, however, it is the Israelis who have taken the place of the Nazis, dehumanizing the Palestinians in like fashion. We need to put the squeeze on them!

What shocking, mindless comparisons. What an utterly inapposite analogy.

To illustrate the depth of Omar’s Jewish blind spot, it would be like a white congressman saying, “I propose that we make reparations for slavery since we understand that blacks are inherently inferior to whites and could use our help.”

Her proposal is no less offensive.

Personally, I have no problem debating whether Americans should have the right to engage in BDS actions, no matter how much I oppose those actions. Omar and others can freely argue that this is a choice Americans can make for themselves, without fear of penalty of law.

But for her to propose supporting BDS as an elected official is outrageous. And for her to compare the BDS movement to American boycotts of the Nazis (and Soviet Russia) is beyond the pale.

According to the BDS website:

“For nearly seventy years, Israel has denied Palestinians their fundamental rights and has refused to comply with international law.

“Israel maintains a regime of settler colonialism, apartheid and occupation over the Palestinian people. This is only possible because of international support. Governments fail to hold Israel to account, while corporations and institutions across the world help Israel to oppress Palestinians.

“Because those in power refuse to act to stop this injustice, Palestinian civil society has called for a global citizens’ response of solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for freedom, justice, and equality.”

This is what Omar, a Muslim of Somali background, is defending.

Israel (she contends) is an oppressive, apartheid state. Therefore, it is good and moral and righteous to boycott, divest, and sanction this aggressive, evil regime, a regime which can be likened to the Nazis and the Communists (at their worst).

Of course, Omar is not the first person to compare the Israeli government to the Nazis.

Ridiculous accusations like this are common, especially in the Middle East. And these accusations are common, despite the fact that the Nazis butchered 6 million out of 9 million European Jews whereas Palestinians living in Israel proper have grown from 200,000 in 1948 to more than 1.5 million today.

As for the Palestinians who were displaced in 1948 when the Arab nations declared war on the fledgling state of Israel, they have grown from roughly 600,000 to more than 6 million.

And, despite many ways in which Israel can improve its dealings with the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, Palestinians living in Israel strongly favor the Israeli government over the Palestinian government. Also, when Israeli companies are able to work freely in Palestinian communities, it brings economic improvement for all. (Think SodaStream.)

But these details, as important as they are, are mere trivialities when compared to the bigger picture at hand, namely, Rep. Ilhan Omar’s glaring, anti-Jewish blind spot.

Another Somali immigrant of Islamic extraction, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, helps shed light on the world in which Omar was raised. Writing in the Wall Street Journal, Ali explained:

“When I was a little girl, my mom often lost her temper with my brother, with the grocer or with a neighbor. She would scream or curse under her breath Yahud! followed by a description of the hostility, ignominy or despicable behavior of the subject of her wrath. It wasn’t just my mother; grown-ups around me exclaimed Yahud!‘ the way Americans use the F-word. I was made to understand that Jews —Yahud— were all bad. No one took any trouble to build a rational framework around the idea — hardly necessary since there were no Jews around. But it set the necessary foundation for the next phase of my development.”

That next phase was when Ali joined the Muslim brotherhood, learning of the theological (Quranic) animus towards the Jews, who were the evil occupiers of Palestine:

“We were shown pictures of mutilated bodies, dead children, wailing widows, and weeping orphans. Standing over them in military uniform were Israeli soldiers with large guns. We were told their killing of Palestinians was wanton, unprovoked and an expression of their hatred for Muslims.”

The political was then weaved together with the theological, producing a deep hatred of “the Jews,” especially those who live in Israel.

This would appear to explain how Rep. Omar could have made such an outrageous, offensive, deplorable comparison in the halls of Congress. The anti-Jewish animus runs deep in her veins.

Dr. Michael Brown is the host of the nationally syndicated Line of Fire radio program. His latest book is “Jezebel’s War Against America: The Plot to Destroy Our Country and What We Can Do to Turn the Tide.”



Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

22 Comments

Robert Weiser
Robert Weiser
9:11 am July 22, 2019 at 9:11 am

This woman is a liar and a pig

disqus_fufYZVAffQ
disqus_fufYZVAffQ
9:13 am July 22, 2019 at 9:13 am

Yeah, like the moral conscience of marrying and having kids by your brother.

brendajane
brendajane
9:22 am July 22, 2019 at 9:22 am

This is how the Muslims justify their Actions and their Belief in their god…The Koran not only justifies Lying but it Encourages it in order to reach their goal of Capturing and Holding Control over the entire World…It’s called ‘Taqiyya’!!! They also believe that we are Stupid enough fall right in line with their way of thinking…Just like that little frog in a pot of water with the flame under it ever so low that he doesn’t even know that eventually he will be overtaken by the Flame!!! That is what is happening in our Public Schools with our Little One’s Already!!!

    DELICIOUS
    DELICIOUS
    10:00 am July 22, 2019 at 10:00 am

    <The Koran is written for a criminal civilization and not for INFIDELS -(all that are not nazi-islamic) . Therefore , Omar is PROJECTING her nazi-islamic political beliefs on all of us who do not believe in CRIMINAL nazi-islam. What is so difficult to understand?
    Just do not forget that BHO is of the same ILK as Omar and so is his wife who is thinking of running for president. She is going to be around more as she plugs her book that is coming out. Thumbs down to all of these criminals of the left and nazi-islam and globalism !!

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
9:24 am July 22, 2019 at 9:24 am

Omar is a poor stupid little Bi–h who does not know what she is talking about. She is pure BIGOT and should not be in Congress. She needs to be investigated for her marriages and her IRS filings. She is just a purely disgusting person. If she is guilty of illegal filing with the IRS they the gov’t needs to revoke her citizenship.

Terry Swinney
Terry Swinney
9:45 am July 22, 2019 at 9:45 am

She is so full of it that it is a wonder how she can even walk. It may be on your conscience but not the rest of us who grew up around and have many Jewish friends.
You do not belong in the US. Go back to Somalia and fix that country before telling us how to live and govern.

BajaRon
BajaRon
9:46 am July 22, 2019 at 9:46 am

Ilhan Omar makes a lot of claims. I may have missed it. But I have yet to see one that has any validity at all.

She clearly has no comprehension of anything remotely representing America’s moral conscience. The mere fact that she pretends to represent my values or interests is an offence.

I wonder if she would even recognize a ‘Moral Conscience’ if she encountered one… Her’s appears to be extremely defective.

AJE
AJE
9:49 am July 22, 2019 at 9:49 am

https://americantruthtoday.com/left-news/2019/07/20/two-weeks-after-benghazi-attack-ilhan-omar-tweeted-allahu-akbar/?utm_source=sprklst&utm_campaign=dailyhammer-benghazi-7_21-am Two weeks after Benghazi attack, Ilhan Omar Tweeted ‘Allahu Akbar’
By Jim Hayek July 20, 2019
……. Even if we dismiss reports that she married her brother, called for CBP to be eliminated, said this is “not going to be the country of white people,” referred to 9/11 as “some people did something,” and is regularly praised by former KKK leader David Duke, it’s difficult to dismiss her reaction to the Benghazi attacks that took the lives of four American heroes in 2012……

AmVetUSA
AmVetUSA
9:51 am July 22, 2019 at 9:51 am

How convenient for omar to say her statements reflects America’s moral conscience. She’s pointing 1 finger at America and 3 fingers back at herself. Since she hates America so much let her make the decision to leave voluntarily, or face execution.

    Rowwdy Colt
    Rowwdy Colt
    10:05 am July 22, 2019 at 10:05 am

    Even if this woman was tried, she would get years of appeals and never face execution. The best we can hope for is her citizenship is revoked and she is deported back to Somalia.

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
9:57 am July 22, 2019 at 9:57 am

The Muslimas were elected by Democrats. Just like many other Democrats, they are racists and bigots. The same Democrats that rejected a generic god at two Democrat Conventions, now voted in two anti-American Muslims who hate Israel and Jews as well as all who don’t look like them, in other words the vast majority of America!

mamacat104
mamacat104
9:58 am July 22, 2019 at 9:58 am

This woman is DISGUSTING!!! She is a vile liar and very hateful person … showing everyone just how anti-American she is and how much she hates the American people… there is NO WAY that she should be in government office representing anyone… And I’m not saying it because she is black and muslim… I have nothing against anyone of any race… I CAN’T STAND HER VICIOUS LIES AND HATE AND HER POLICES ARE TO DESTROY THIS COUNTRY… ANYONE WHO WANTS TO KEEP HER IN OFFICE SHOULD GET THEIR HEADS EXAMINED… BETTER WAKE UP BEFORE THESE DEMOCRAT SWAMP RATS DESTROY THIS COUNTRY…
SAVE AMERICA – VOTE TRUMP 2020

Rowwdy Colt
Rowwdy Colt
10:03 am July 22, 2019 at 10:03 am

Ahhhh…the mouth piece of radical Islam. The people of MN must be proud to have elected such a twit. America needs a good house cleaning.

frenchybennett@yahoo.com
frenchybennett@yahoo.com
10:08 am July 22, 2019 at 10:08 am

If I were jewish I would be scared that this insane bigot is in office.

judyg
judyg
10:09 am July 22, 2019 at 10:09 am

that she is vulgar and repugnant is quite clear to all Americans. we have all had encounters blissfully rarely with these types of dreadful terrible people. the worst people. it is the fact that she has a seat in our Congress and that she is a member of a major political party in our two party system that is alarming. the democratic party, of which I was a supporter and voter until I fled from its new incarnation as the nazi party, is silent about several of their members. even while they declare themselves as bigots without apology in deranged rants against the Jews and America and Americans generally. they are enemies of the state with an agenda. and I would remind us all of the cautionary words of elie weisel, who knew of this reality “when someone says they want to kill you, believe them”.

crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
10:14 am July 22, 2019 at 10:14 am

AMERICA is the worlds Melting Pot of those desiring FREEDOM and LIBERTY!

It appears that some large chunks of TRASH that DOES NOT MELT needs to be removed from the pot in a MOST UNFRIENDLY MANNER!

Either People come to BECOME American, or they come, like thieves in the night to DESTROY America.

Load them in c-130’s with Rocket Assisted Take Off boosters.

Pack them in like sardines, only tighter, then mid ocean, lower the ramp and stand it on its tail using the boosters.

Rinse and REPEAT as often as necessary to REMOVE THE CANCER obama gave us.

overlord
overlord
10:18 am July 22, 2019 at 10:18 am

She’s moved forward. Not only is she speaking for Muslims and a Imam is upset about that, she speaks for all of us now. Isn’t that amazing? She knows more about America being from Somalia than we do.

That feeling in your mouth is her putting words into it you never said or likely even thought.

Isabel D Sanchez
Isabel D Sanchez
10:21 am July 22, 2019 at 10:21 am

omar you are a cockroach at heart ! ! !
The American ppl well never drop the
jewish ppl.

The Real Truth
The Real Truth
10:33 am July 22, 2019 at 10:33 am

It is actually FRIGHTENING to me, how RACIST, ANTI-SEMITIC, and downright EVIL this woman is, and she is STILL in Congress, and on the Foreign Affairs Committee ! She truly DOES HATE America, and all that it stands for. If the Dems had ANY brains at all, they would have gotten rid of her, but I actually think that they are AFRAID of this EVIL woman !

    DrBarbara
    DrBarbara
    11:29 am July 22, 2019 at 11:29 am

    What’s frightening is that all those “big bad” Dims in Congress are on their yellow bellies in an attempt to placate this anti-American. She is anti-Semite, anti-Christian, anti-Whites, anti-God….. She has got to be stopped. Congress won’t do it so it’s up to We the People to put a stop to her. Please Minnesota, get rid of her before she destroys all of you!!

skillet56
skillet56
10:47 am July 22, 2019 at 10:47 am

Her ignorance knows no boundaries.

lummi
lummi
11:48 am July 22, 2019 at 11:48 am

I haven’t ever heard Israel espousing the need to obliterate the Palestinians. Since its founding in 1948, Israel has been in constant attacks for its Arab “neighbors”. The far outnumbered Israelis have turned a desert into a garden, and a thriving industrialized nation, while most Middle-East countries couldn’t survive without Western or outside technological help, and Western customers for their oil, and would still be living in the tenth century. I would love to see Omar, Tlaib, and their Squad live under the Muslim “rules for women” in a Muslim nation,for while to see if that might enlighten them to just how good they have it here, and give them at least a little appreciation for America.

