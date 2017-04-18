How the Media Try to Lay Waste to the Trump Administration

The progressive media, and their left-wing allies, have been on an endless binge of Trump-bashing that began even before Donald Trump took office as president. This Trump derangement syndrome results from the fact that during the campaign, and later when he was elected, Trump took firm hold of the national debate and reshaped it in his image. But progressives have their own dueling national narrative, one which they are trying to reassert through the use of allegations of Russian collusion and through a war on “fake news.”
Nicholas Kristof, in an opinion piece for The New York Times, argues that progressives need to show a greater respect for the citizens who elected Trump. “The blunt truth is that if we care about a progressive agenda, we simply can’t write off 46 percent of the electorate,” he writes. “So by all means stand up to Trump, point out that he’s a charlatan and resist his initiatives. But remember that social progress means winning over voters in flyover country, and that it’s difficult to recruit voters whom you’re simultaneously castigating as despicable, bigoted imbeciles.”
The endless vitriol is not just aimed at Trump voters, but at the President himself. In “Public-School Students Take On Fake News,” The New Yorker magazine describes how an after-school program launched by non-profit Mighty Writers“teaches media literacy to kids.” Media literacy, in this case, means being taught to hate and disparage our President. Annette John-Hall, “a former Philadelphia Inquirer columnist who now reports for public radio,” asked these kids, “When you think about our new President, give me a one-word descriptor.” Some of their responses: “‘Evil.’ ‘Dumb.’ ‘Racist.’ ‘Sexist.’ ‘Disrespectful.’”
The endless news coverage disparaging Trump is clearly working.
According to The New Yorker, John-Hall responded, “There are facts to back up every single word you just used.”
This is nothing but pure indoctrination of future generations under the guise of public service. Our children are being taught not to differentiate between facts and lies, but to blindly repeat radical left-wing dogma.
The war on “fake news” could extend into the censorship of social media. Former Federal Election Commission chair Ann Ravel told a UC Berkeley audience that “We know that there’s a lot of campaigning that’s moved to the Internet, whether it’s through fake news or just outright advertising and there is almost no regulation of this, very little.” In the past, Ravel has called for the regulation of political websites such as The Drudge Report.
“Ravel claimed that the use of Facebook and other social media platforms by political campaigns is a problem,” reports Breitbart News. She also claimed that “by 2020 most of the advertising is going to move from television to the Internet”—i.e., to unregulated space.
But much as Trump, as a candidate, gained free advertising through his appearances on television news networks, the comedy show circuit has become a way to mobilize against his presidency. This is where much fake news exists today, where thinly-disguised vitriol masquerading as comedy or satire is aimed at Trump and his supporters in the name of humor. These comedy hosts can, in the name of levity, repeat any falsehood they fancy and feed it to an unsuspecting audience. On “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Maher’s guest, pro-Trump CNN contributor Jeffrey Lord, said that the Russians didn’t actually interfere with the vote tallies on Election Day. “Unless you can manipulate the votes in the machine, you haven’t done it,” said Lord.
Maher responded that “There are other ways you can affect an election, and one of them is to hack the emails of one side and release those as a slow drip, drip, drip, drip, drip.” When Lord said that the country needed to move forward, Maher replied, “Not if the country is being led by someone who was put there by a foreign power.”
According to Barack Obama’s Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, there is “no evidence” that the Russians colluded with President Trump to swing the election. And there is no evidence that the Russians interfered with election tallies. Yet allegations of Russian connections have become an article of faith for the mainstream media and liberal comedy hosts. But as we’ve pointed out on many occasions, Hillary Clinton’s financial and business relations with the Russians far exceeded anything that could be attributed to Trump.
CBS’s Stephen Colbert, of late show fame, included a sketch on his show which ended with a setup with “Trump/Putin 2016.” On NBC’s Saturday Night Live, besides Alec Baldwin’s ridiculous caricature of Trump that bears virtually no resemblance to reality, the show continues to parade a shirtless Putin acting as if he is the puppeteer of Trump. They all get in on the act: Samantha Bee, Chelsea Handler, the women of The View. Apparently it’s very good for ratings. And sadly, far too many viewers of these shows think they are getting actual, factual news. In fact, the venomous hatred packaged as clever commentary coming from the likes of Colbert, Maher, SNL and others creates a poisonous atmosphere for discussing serious issues. But, in reality, they aren’t that much different than the prime time line-up on MSNBC or CNN in terms of the hatred and negativity toward Trump.
Peter Weber, writing for The Week, asks, “Will Stephen Colbert lose his mojo when we inevitably get bored with Trump?” Josef Adalian of Vulture tells Weber that Colbert owes his rise in popularity to Trump. “But ‘Trump-related programming with a strong partisan edge is doing spectacularly well right now,’ and it seems clear Trump’s presidency has been ‘a significant factor in pushing Colbert over the top in recent weeks,’” observes Adalian, according to Weber.
And this mindset isn’t confined to just so-called late night and comedy shows. The Hollywood Reporter recently cited many scripted shows—such as Quantico, Madam Secretary, Scandal, and Designated Survivor—that include story lines or characters that are meant to be disparaging to Trump. After eight years of silence while scandal after scandal plagued the Obama administration, though it was rarely reported that way, these Hollywood honchos are feeling all anti-establishment again, and morally superior to boot.
Colbert isn’t just acting like a partisan—he, and other hosts, just make stuff up, sometimes using real headlines. They’re free to do it. Former FEC officials like Ravel shouldn’t look to solve the problem of fake news by censorship and regulating the Internet. There is plenty of fake news still being broadcast and published by mainstream news entities such as CNN, NBC, The New York Times and all the usual suspects. But this fake news, as well as news reporting on the alleged lack of Obama scandals, sells a narrative to the nation that undercuts Trump’s presidency and indoctrinates American citizens.
How the Media Try to Lay Waste to the Trump Administration,
Fake News = SO CALLED JOURNALISTS = ACTORS = PROFESSOR COMMUNISTS = THE WELFARE CROWD = Black TRASH Matters = Terrorists!!!!!!!
Sad that all we get from the Media/Government/Education/Hollywood entertainment cabal is hatred for American values and pure socialist, radical leftist, Islam apologist misinformation and beliefs. Trump bought us some time and we conservatives and traditionalists better use it wisely to bring America back to some semblance of normalcy and common sense, we better work circles around the liberals or capitalism and morality are destroyed along with the foundation of America. The left is boycotting and bringing pressure on corporate America, and they are becoming as radical as the leftists as well. We must unite and try to win back the minds of the next generation, otherwise, this cabal is going to carry out all the plans of Obama’s Deep State and America loses
it used to be the late night comics went after Both parties, but these days they ONLY seem to go after anyone/thing conservative.. AND THAT IS WHY i will never again watch a single damn one of them…
In my decades of being a Patriotic American and a Vet I can not remember so much hate for a President as I have now. Not even the Nam war protests. Makes me question why I put my life on the line for America.
We both put our lives on the line for America because we love it. I don’t care what others think or do — I still love my country..!!
Randy, if you let these hacks make you feel any less thankful for being a veteran and being willing to give your life for this country, don’t! These poor excuses for humans are weeding their kind out of the world, by killing their unborn and not having babies. My son and wife have four wonderful, God-loving children. Many women with higher level college degrees are having more children. The world isn’t going to change for us, we have to change ourselves. Peace be with you as God is in control and just as He made a bad thing become a good thing when Joseph told his brothers who he was and that he would save them from starvation even after they had sold him into slavery, He will find a way to make even these hacks work for good.
When they control the schools, they don’t need to breed their own kids, they control the minds of EVERYONE’s kid…
I’m not only glad that we have President Trump for our leader of this wonderful country, but I am glad that he is strong in the face of the leftist-liberal hatred that they project. And, I believe that he is stronger than their hatred is.
Mothers and fathers teach your children to question EVERYTHING their teachers teach them about. Tell them to demand the truth . We do have many evil child instructors that want to fill their heads with propaganda. Parents call out this teachers and professors.
Liberal idiots and fake news propaganda. Wake up America, take back your country and bury these whores.
This Dump Trump business reminds me of a Dump Truck. You can elevate the back end of the thing but a lot of the time what comes out is pure garbage.
Donald Trump could find cures to cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and HIV/AIDS, and all we would hear from the media is that he didn’t find a cure for the common cold. If he gave $1B to charity to feed the poor and provide housing for the homeless, all we would hear is that he doesn’t support Planned Parenthood (which I also don’t support). I believe Trump could have nominated Obama for the Supreme Court and the liberals and main stream media would automatically oppose him because he was nominated by Trump. It is time for the Democrats and liberals to realize – Donald Trump is the legally elected president of the United State until at least January 2021 and the sooner that they accept that fact and decide to really work with the rest of the country, we will be able to move this country forward.
I agree Charles. Hell, Jesus could return tomorrow, and if Trump endorsed his return, the liberals would automatically take a negative stance on jesus.. JUST cause trump nominated/endorsed him..
But on the nominating obama for the scoutus. EVEN IF that was just a joke, i would NOT want that to ever happen, just in case the dems JUMP all over it and we wind up having him as a judge..