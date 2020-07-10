Despite the best combined efforts of leftist Democrats and their Fake News minions to keep America in a total panic throughout the spring, the political manipulations of the Wuhan Flu “Pandemic” eventually became evident, as people began to notice that the streets across America were not littered with the bodies of the dead. As the days dragged on and the weather warmed, the devastating effects of everything except the virus began to take their collective toll on the nation.

The economy was in a shambles, domestic abuse and suicide rates skyrocketed, and the general health and wellbeing of Americans who had never been touched by the virus had nonetheless taken a huge hit. So, in defiance of the “experts” whose dire prognostications had been completely wrong, doors opened and people stepped cautiously out into the daylight. To their amazement, they lived to tell of the experience.

With Memorial Weekend approaching, the rebound across the nation was rapid and profound. Unemployment rates plummeted as Americans happily went back to work. Summer tourism began to recover, and Americans were once again making plans to get their lives back to the flourishing prosperity that they had been enjoying only a few months prior. But that which is good for America is, by definition, bad for the leftist Democrats and their strategy of maximizing the crisis to seize political power.

So it was that on May 25, when George Floyd was cruelly murdered in Minneapolis by a policeman who had a long history of abuses and excesses, leftists had their new “cause” on which they could exuberantly pounce, in order to continue their manipulations of the American people through crisis and pandemonium. Protests against the horrendous event quickly escalated into riots, with leftist Democrat politicians once again given center stage on the nightly news to raise racial discord and stoke the anger to a horrific crescendo.

Suddenly, the Wuhan virus pandemic was passé. Leftist Fake News minions completely reversed their opposition to public gatherings, virtually claiming that the “worthiness” of the cause of rioters and looters rendered them immune to any contagious disease. Leftists’ biggest fear, that the nation might be returning to normality just in time for the November election, were relieved. With George Floyd’s fate disappearing into the dust and smoke of looted and burning cities, leftists could now climb on to their phony “moral high ground” with almost unassailable clout.

Citing one contrived example after another, they decried “white privilege” and “systemic racism,” insisting that every vestige of American history be erased and replaced with leftist dogma and leftist icons. George Washington and Christopher Columbus were verboten, but Karl Marx remained. Somehow, violent assaults, vandalism, arson, and the destruction of small urban businesses (many of which were black owned), became a worthy tribute to George Floyd and all those other victims of a universally discredited white America.

Still, like all purely emotional movements, the energy of this manipulation has been fading, and order is increasingly being restored. The Department of Justice is steadily identifying BLM and antifa criminals who perpetrated the destruction and harm, and is diligently apprehending them. So of course the left was forced to change the subject in order to continue the turmoil.

On cue came the “second wave” of the conveniently dormant pandemic. And with it, a newly aggressive demand that Americans show their deference to “Pandemic Version 2.0” by wearing those masks. And this time, leftists are even more brazen in their actual purpose of this manipulative effort. The masks are not really about stopping the “spread of the disease” or “saving lives.” In truth they are quite useless in that regard. Rather, they are a public display of fealty to the leftist Democrat overseers, ominously reminiscent of the deferential and mandatory “Sieg Heil” at every greeting of the Nazi faithful, during the Reich.

Every prominent “expert” from Dr. Fauci to Tom Hanks vehemently stipulates that Americans have a duty to wear them. But in both cases, they tip their hands, proving that the masks are only about teaching Americans to blindly submit to the edicts of the left. Hanks explains that his esteemed “respect” is only given to those who wear masks.

Fauci is even more transparent, claiming that they are needed not for any medical purpose, but to “show support” to others who drank the leftist Kool-Aid and are wearing theirs. Fauci’s hypocrisy is on record, having early on admitted that they serve no useful medical purpose. He is also seen in a covert video, removing his, the instant he thinks the cameras are off.

First prize for the most transparent and shameless leftist Democrat liar goes to NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, who on June 7 proudly posted this on Twitter: “If you’re traveling to New York from the following states you must self-quarantine for 14 days. The states are: AL, AR, AZ, CA, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, KS, LA, MS, NC, NV, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT.” New York, with the absolute worst record for mishandling the situation and the highest death tolls to prove it, wants to tell nineteen other states that they should still follow Cuomo’s lead!

Despite all of the truly disgraceful leftist Democrat grandstanding. Americans are indeed waking up to the abominable pandemic and race scams. The supposed renewal of skyrocketing cases is clearly not translating to a concurrent rise in fatalities. Those rates are plummeting. Alarmist proclamations across the entire lockstep Fake News apparatus cause brief dips in the markets, followed quickly by rebounds. And outside of leftist Democrat states, with their increasing resemblance to third world hell-holes, the nation is showing signs of inoculation against the disease of left-wing ideology.

The despicable scam just isn’t working like it did back in the spring. Each new cry of “wolf” is more shrill than anything previous, but less effective. The masks go on among the fearful, but the rest of America is seeing through all of it and refusing to take the bait.

So it is indeed time to celebrate, but also to be on high alert. With November approaching, it is absolutely assured that leftist Democrats have no intention of seeing a national rebound. They are planning something very big and very sinister, in hopes of taking America down once again. Our best defense against their vile scheme is to warn everyone that it is coming, and that despite claims that we are facing some new apocalypse, it’s all just more of the same leftist lies and manipulations.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” subtitled “Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture,” is the “Go To” guide to effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/Rules-Defeating-Radicals-Countering-Strategy/dp/1733218203/ref=sr_1_1?crid=VVKX3JK2TTE9&keywords=rules+for+defeating+radicals&qid=1583948399&sprefix=Rules+for+defeating%2Caps%2C166&sr=8-1