Hollywood actress displayed contempt for Trump and his voters

At the 74th Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood legend Meryl Streep delivered the worst performance of her career, angering Donald Trump supporters — half the nation — as well as the NFL fans and MMA enthusiasts she threw under the bus.

Streep was feted for a Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award and instead of accepting the prestigious award graciously, she used her national air time to slam President-elect Trump by distorting his political positions. Streep went into a fact-free spiel painting our incoming president as anti-foreigner and anti-immigrant. Both of which are patently false. Trump and the more than 60-plus million Americans who voted for him know full well he supports legal immigration and has no problem with foreigners entering the country, provided they respect the rule of law.

But that’s not how Streep, an elitist Hollywood liberal, spun it to millions of viewers Sunday night.

“So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners,” Streep said. “And if we kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

But Trump isn’t going to kick out anyone who’s here legally, and secondly, what’s wrong with football? Perhaps Streep is too important to watch Monday Night Football or to enjoy the Super Bowl. Never mind that her fans — or former ones — do. Especially here in New England, when Tom Brady takes the field.

Then there’s the swipe she took at Mixed Martial Arts.

Streep insists the martial arts aren’t an “art.” I dare her to tell Conor McGregor that or explain how Hollywood raked in hundreds of millions off Bruce Lee’s martial arts movies for decades.

Streep scolded Trump for allegedly making fun of a disabled New York Times reporter during the campaign, but had nothing to say about the four black adults who were just charged with hate crimes and kidnapping in Chicago for torturing a disabled boy — while saying “(Expletive) Donald Trump,” and “(Expletive) white people.” That horror didn’t fit into Streep’s venomous, anti-GOP “political narrative.”

Nor, of course, did President Obama’s Special Olympics joke on the Jay Leno show in 2009.

With double standards like this, It’s no wonder voters turn a deaf ear to Hollywood elites election after election.

Bottom line: Meryl Streep should stick to acting, not political grandstanding, further dividing our country.

Adriana Cohen is co-host of the “Adriana Cohen Show” airing Wednesdays at noon. Follow her on Twitter @AdrianaCohen16.

