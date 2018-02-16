High School Bans ‘Racist’ National Anthem

Apparently, we are supposed to now promote all kinds of bizarre activities and behaviors, but when it comes to patriotism, “tolerance” and “inclusion” take a backseat to leftwing bullying.
As reported in this story from The Washington Times on GOPUSA, student leaders (that’s right… not the adults who are supposed to be running things) decided that “the national anthem is racist and outdated and have banned it from school rallies.”
It’s bad enough when misguided activists kneel for the national anthem to protest so-called injustices that aren’t supported by facts, but now this school wants to do away with the national anthem altogether.
Surely, the student council at California High School in San Ramon have a good reason, right? Let’s see…
“It was brought to our attention that the national anthem’s third verse is outdated and racially offensive,” Ariyana Kermanizadeh wrote in an open letter. “We had nothing but good intentions by removing the song so that we could be fully inclusive to our student body.”
She said the decision was made when students learned about the third verse, which includes the line “No refuge could save the hireling and slave / From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave,” during planning for the winter rally. It applies for the rest of the school year.
So, this is not about the verse that is sung at major events across the country. This is not even about that second verse that you kind of knew existed but had no idea what it was. This is about the THIRD verse that no one ever sings or uses when displaying our great flag and singing the national anthem.
Think about it… the verse that would actually be sung… the verse that has been sung for generations, is NOT the verse they find offensive.
So, who actually is offended? Is there a petition being circulated by “hirelings” to ban that national anthem? If so, I’d love to talk with them and get their opinions. Are there “slaves” at the school who stepped forward and said, “Enough is enough!”??? If so, I’d love to read their comments and address their grievances.
What? No “hirelings” came forward? No “slaves” spoke out? Then who are these overly-sensitive students trying to protect? And does anyone actually need protecting from the third verse of the national anthem?
As Todd Starnes points out in his column, the student body president said the move was motivated by “good intentions” so that “we could be fully inclusive to our student body.”
Is this person serious? Leave it to the left and misguided snowflakes to alienate patriotic, common sense Americans all in the name of “inclusion.” What about those who are offended that that national anthem is being banned at a public (taxpayer-funded) school?
Unfortunately, stories like this are becoming more and more common. Patriotism has been pushed aside in favor of diversity. Rather than uniting as Americans, we are continually being divided by the left… again, all under the efforts of “inclusion.” Let’s stop this craziness now!
liberalism at work!
dividing and conquering by rotting the minds of the young.
god help us.
Take all public funds away from this school!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Definitly! NO Federal Dollars to ANY School that bans the National Anthem!
By the way, did I hear ANY suggestion that the 3rd verse simply be DROPPED from the National Anthem (as a “common sense” solution to this alleged problem)? No, of course not!
Just as the Left doesn’t want to control CRIMINALS with guns, they want to just ban ALL guns!
STUPID over-reactions by STUPID Liberals!
On a totally-twaddle assumption that “hirelings and slaves” were “American black” — which is nicely debunked in Pierre Berton’s Flames Across The Border (written with Canuck slant — the book has been available in US public libraries for donkeys-years).
One of the primary causes of the 1812-1814 War was British pressganging (last time I checked, a form of servitude) of American sailors. Actual lumpen-majority of the “hirelings and slaves” was an admixture of:
* post-1782 Royalists and their children
* pressganged post-1782 Americans (presumably non-Royalist) — see above
* Francophone (majority of Canada’s residents then — courtesy of British victory over France in 7-Years-War North American theatre plus Colonists’ having failed in their attempt to drive British out of Canada) Canadians
* English, Scots, Welsh and Irish (UK then ruled all of Emerald Isle; I’ve met more than one Irish-American who told me their ancestors who had left the Isle for American shores had to endure conditions which were not much less-bad than slavery — indeed, one of the stated right-out that US should have entered in Central Powers in 1917 rather than Allies), many pressganged
* German mercs
all of which were white.
While it is true that Star-Spangled Banner has anti-UK slant (duh — that was the enemy at the time it was written)…
Oops, Devasahayam the Deplored. I think you mean that by educating these ute’s to the meaning of the times that they would not see the slime that they are laying upon us? Totally incomprehensible if you ask me. Was this on an app somewhere that we can give to these pickles of deviant liberalism?
This is the problem all along. Our children are not being taught history correctly and what words mean.
Thanks for that clarity and hope it finds some light of day.
Exactly, and proof that our FAILING education system is NOT educating our children! Anyone, not already indoctrinated and brain dead, knowing what was going on when Key penned that Anthem and with how much emotion and relief they felt at the sight, “that our flag was still there,” would NEVER listen to, much less denigrate, that Anthem the same way again! After a career in the Marine Corps, having listened to the Anthem, on TV, and in person at sporting events countless times, I still FEEL emotional at the refrain that begins with “the bombs bursting in air,….,” because there are graves all over the world filled with Americans that gave that final FULL MEASURE OF DEVOTION! If my kids were in this school, they would not be any longer, even if it required my driving them to another miles away. AMERICA, NO LONGER THE COUNTRY I GREW UP IN, OR SERVED!
I see shades of all the things this country has fought overseas in the past, coming to fruition in our own country. Lack of freedom of speech, lack of respect for religion, being shut down by liberals and the media if you don’t “love” homosexuals, gender neutral bathrooms, transgenders and illegal migrants. Now we cannot be patriotic because it might “offend someone” or it is automatically racist. Same for Christmas, etc. WAKE UP AMERICA or we will become a world in which we are not only not free but will be eliminated or imprisoned in a totalitarian regime.
ALL remaining Americans should be forced to review the battle of Ft. McHenry, and come to have just a mustard seed of knowledge about the country they live in!
It refers to basically Hessians and slaves fighting for loyalist families and forces – in other words – the enemy!
Send this trash in communist Kalifornia to North Korea, where everyone is “equal” and must worship Kim Jung Un!
I would remove my kids from that High School.
It would please me beyond belief if not only we regularly sang ALL verses of the National Anthem, but ALSO sang the Marines’ Hymn and RESTORED our supervision of the “shores of Tripoli”. We are being assaulted by hordes of delusional SENSITIVE BULLIES! Enough already!
This politically-enforced paranoid hysteria about “offending” someone flies in the face of freedom of speech. Freedom of speech NECESSARILY entails the RIGHT to “offend” any creep who desperately deserves it.
This is not about the third verse, it is about a bunch of punks that don’t have any clue about the USA and what many of these things mean. They will have a rude awaken when they hit the real world and find out that most people don’t give a hoot about what they think is racist. Anything they don’t like is racist. Actually I consider then racist bigots because they are ignorant twits.
I wish our wonderful President Trump would drain the schools while he’s draining the Washington swamp. They are overrun by liberal socialists and frankly people are are just plain stupid. They are not educators, they don’t have it in them, they are close-minded and have leftist agenda’s. Their basakward and biased ideas are at the root of many of our cultural problems, including mixed up & evil kids engaging in school shootings. God help us, our children are our future!
Go check Madison Rising’s version of the song on youtube, stand tall, play it LOUD and be proud. After I heard the results of the election, I ran my computer into my bass amp, cranked everything up to 11 (that’s 1 more than 10), opened the windows, played that followed by Kate Smith’s “America” and finished with “Dancing in the Streets” by Martha and the Vandellas. I didn’t get any complaints from my neighbors. It shook the windows and echoed off the valley’s walls.
As my nephew who is an Army vet of the Iraq war said when I asked him how the morale was over there said, “USA ALL THE WAY! HOOAH!” Anyone who doesn’t agree is welcome to give vent to their hurt feelings while I help them pack for their one way trip to North Korea, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Red China, Cuba, The Russian Federation or any other third world s**thole.
Enough is enough. Where is the adult leadership. The student council made the call? What about the students who don’t find it offensive. All state and federal funding needs to be pulled from this school.
Barack Obama high school PS 666
Liberals have welcomed the Russians into our country! It’s time to throw both of them out!