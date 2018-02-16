High School Bans ‘Racist’ National Anthem

Apparently, we are supposed to now promote all kinds of bizarre activities and behaviors, but when it comes to patriotism, “tolerance” and “inclusion” take a backseat to leftwing bullying.

As reported in this story from The Washington Times on GOPUSA, student leaders (that’s right… not the adults who are supposed to be running things) decided that “the national anthem is racist and outdated and have banned it from school rallies.”

It’s bad enough when misguided activists kneel for the national anthem to protest so-called injustices that aren’t supported by facts, but now this school wants to do away with the national anthem altogether.

Surely, the student council at California High School in San Ramon have a good reason, right? Let’s see…

“It was brought to our attention that the national anthem’s third verse is outdated and racially offensive,” Ariyana Kermanizadeh wrote in an open letter. “We had nothing but good intentions by removing the song so that we could be fully inclusive to our student body.” You Might Like





She said the decision was made when students learned about the third verse, which includes the line “No refuge could save the hireling and slave / From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave,” during planning for the winter rally. It applies for the rest of the school year.

So, this is not about the verse that is sung at major events across the country. This is not even about that second verse that you kind of knew existed but had no idea what it was. This is about the THIRD verse that no one ever sings or uses when displaying our great flag and singing the national anthem.

Think about it… the verse that would actually be sung… the verse that has been sung for generations, is NOT the verse they find offensive.

So, who actually is offended? Is there a petition being circulated by “hirelings” to ban that national anthem? If so, I’d love to talk with them and get their opinions. Are there “slaves” at the school who stepped forward and said, “Enough is enough!”??? If so, I’d love to read their comments and address their grievances.

What? No “hirelings” came forward? No “slaves” spoke out? Then who are these overly-sensitive students trying to protect? And does anyone actually need protecting from the third verse of the national anthem?

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

As Todd Starnes points out in his column, the student body president said the move was motivated by “good intentions” so that “we could be fully inclusive to our student body.”

Is this person serious? Leave it to the left and misguided snowflakes to alienate patriotic, common sense Americans all in the name of “inclusion.” What about those who are offended that that national anthem is being banned at a public (taxpayer-funded) school?

Unfortunately, stories like this are becoming more and more common. Patriotism has been pushed aside in favor of diversity. Rather than uniting as Americans, we are continually being divided by the left… again, all under the efforts of “inclusion.” Let’s stop this craziness now!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 7.3/10 (4 votes cast)