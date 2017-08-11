Harvard ‘student of color’ finds white friends ‘exhausting’

A Harvard student, Ruben Reyes, who serves as editorial chair of the Harvard Crimson, whined in a recent written rant that he prefers to stick with his own “students of color” kind and ignore whites because — get this — whites are “exhausting” to befriend.
Racist? Let’s take a look.
He couched his views in context of looking at television shows that feature mostly white casts, with dotted scenes of minorities who are cast as “one-dimensional figures.” He then poses the question: “What, then, happens when people of color attempt to make white friends who’ve been nursed on media that depicts non-white people in such narrow ways?”
This is what happens, according to the world of Reyes.
“Often,” he wrote, The College Fix reported, “students of color like me end up in a precarious position. We want to make the most out of our time at predominantly white institutions like Harvard, which means making white friends that we might not have had at our segregated high schools. But we also want to avoid the racial insensitivity that can be a burden on our mental and emotional health.”
Hold on; here comes the pity party.
“Navigating this fine line,” he went on, “reveals a truth that makes people scream ‘reverse racism.’ Having white friends, as a person of color, can be exhausting. It’s much easier to make friends with other people of color who already understand the way the world pushes against you because of the melanin you carry in your skin. As Erin White argues, ‘in one way or another, White friends, largely, just aren’t safe to have’ because of ‘their unconscious but blatant biases against and misunderstandings of Black People.’ ”
Hmm. Wonder how’d that go over if, say, a white guy said similarly — if Joe B. White explained, in oh-so-even-tones, that he’d very much like to have black friends, but black people were so gosh-darned exhausting to deal with ’cause they’re always tossing out that race card.
Apparently, though, contemplating that scenario is just making Reyes’ point. In his mind, it’s: “There whitey goes again, reversing the situation so it shows blacks as potentially racist.” But hold on; we’re not done yet.
Reyes then takes it a step farther and blames whites who try to befriend blacks and other minorities for creating “uncomfortable social situations” and becoming a “burden” to minorities.
Did he just tell white America to stay with their own kind?
Yep, pretty sure he just did. Interesting. And his point is even more interesting when he reveals: “Although I’ve experienced this exhaustion in many social interactions with white people, my two best friends at Harvard are white.”
His white friends, however, are different than other whites because one lived in South Africa and one grew up in an immigrant household and therefore, understands the black experience. Unbelievable. Quick question: What makes Reyes able to understand the white experience?
His intellectualized rhetoric is a good example of why racism still exists and spreads. Here’s a thought: Maybe whites think it exhausting to listen to blacks cry about racism and victimhood, the inherent racist tendencies of America, the utter lack of opportunities for blacks in the face of White America — and so on, and so forth, ad nauseum, all against a backdrop of a Barack Obama White House, a Clarence Thomas Supreme Court, a Condoleeza Rice State Department, an Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch Justice Department, a Ben Carson Housing and Urban Development Department, etc. The list goes on — but doubtless, Reyes and his ilk don’t want to hear.
Wow. A burden to you? You are saying that whites feel you are one dimensional? Aren’t you doing the same thing to whites? Who would want to be your friend when you put such a one sided qualification as to not be a burden to you on them? Do you realize that chip on your shoulder is burdensome to you and to anyone who tries to be your friend? Get over yourself. I would not find you worth the bother with that attitude.
I think Ruben Reyes should be friends with Geraldo. Geraldo is a racebaiter just like you, Ruben!
I’m tired of the race monsense move on America.
We would LOVE to.. BUT racists like him, Sharptongue, Al jackass son, and the like KEEP everything about race..
If this guys shoots some black kid who was trying to kill him, what will the media call him? Right! A white Hispanic. Talk about one dimensional.
Let me tell the cupcake a secret. We are tired of the whining that little people like you engage in. Your self-centeredness is just amazing. Get a life, you little pud. Get a job, support yourself, abandon the family and public tit. It will free you and make you understand the stupidity of your current way.
And what i had to laugh at, is when he whined that “Its so hard making white friends, in these white majority schools”.
WELL< we feel the same way at all those 100s of Black only (HBC) colleges..
The guy that mentioned finding common ground nailed it. I am Hispanic. Same color as Reyes. I never had any problem finding common ground.
I cannot believe Reyes is not smart enough to just find common ground and forget the microns of melanin. It is not exhausting. It is actually very rewarding. Last, stop being a victim. Toughen up or get out. You don´t have to stay in America if you don´t like it.
I find dealing with clueless left wing ignorant zealots like you exhausting
Sad racist…not worth the time. Your HAT is black.Your skin is brown like EVERY OTHER HUMAN on earth.
Perhaps it’s exhausting because of his one dimensionness. There are more whites there because there are more whites in America. People of color represent a minority…still. Let him be exhausted…no one cares.
51mgb, if by “there” you mean Harvard, then don’t fear for the poor lad. There might be more whites in America, but this year, the majority of Harvard’s incoming freshman class is not white (https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2017/08/02/harvard-incoming-class-majority-nonwhite/5yOoqrsQ4SePRRNFemuQ2M/story.html). See, problem solved.
And that insanity is why you couldn’t PAY ME to attend that ‘center of duncery”..
@ Dave555,
The one of the reasons why the majority of Harvard’s incoming freshman class is non-white is because Harvard, like Yale, MIT, UC Berkley, UC San Diego, Mizzou and a host of other schools are experiencing a major reduction in the number of applications received.
I say if the emphasis is about color of skin, then it’s about racism. If Rayes, who seems to be of Spanish ancestry, would accept people for who they are instead of what color they are, he might find that life and social activities are more comfortable. Back a while ago (before obama), we were all supposed to be ‘color blind’…it worked well for me…until, we weren’t supposed to be ‘color blind’ (during and after obama). Now that we have obama’s bs to deal with, the races are polarized. I think the races are angry too. obama brought this on…Reyes revels in it.
“which means making white friends that we might not have had at our segregated high schools. ”
He should have written self-segregated high schools as all schools have been desegregated since Brown vs Board of Education. With that in the clear now, just who exactly kept him from stepping outside of his self-segregated circle to speak with white people? No one except himself.
And which groups in schools are now the ones RE-Segregating. OH YEA, the black ones..
I can understand how he feels. After all liberals are exhausting to be around. I am sure his politically correct weakling liberal white friends are constantly striving to show how progressive and anti-White they are. That certainly can be exhausting to be around.
And imo any idiot dumb enough to want this race baiting piece of excrement as a friend, DESERVES all the derision they get!
Is this guy even legal? Most likely he is there at Harvard on an affirmative action program.
I’d love to know that myself? Is he perchance one of those “dreamers” who Bush Jr and Obozo ILLEGALLY allowed to stay, get schooling on OUR DIME etc??
Almost certainly he’s a citizen. In today’s legal environment, most “dreamers” are keeping a low profile. And “affirmative action” doesn’t mean “illegal”. Citizens, if they fit the classifications that are eligible to benefit, fit them and may be admitted with test scores that would never be sufficient otherwise.
But while we’re at it, test scores that would never get you in as an Asian may be good enough if you’re white. Whites, in other words, also get affirmative action thumbs in the scale when it comes to Harvard admissions.
@ Doug,
I respectfully disagree. While at a City Council meeting in the largest city in our state, I heard no less than five illegal immigrants get up and testify about the city becoming a sanctuary city. Three of them, while claiming to own homes and businesses, could not speak English fluently enough to address the Council Members present and had to do so through a translator. One woman claimed to have lived in the city for over 9 years. She claimed that the city needed to direct more “resources” to her community, which just ticked off the blacks in the audience because the vast majority of them were U.S. born and also need services.
If you take time to read the related article by the NYU librarian, you have to feel sorry for Larry Bird while he was playing pro basketball. The friends that I have made, regardless of color, are only true friends when I don’t feel I have to guard all that I say out of fear of offending them. In both of the rants here I notice the thread of “well, I certainly have to act differently than I would if I were with people of the same color”, if this is your true feeling you might want to redefine how you view your definition of a “friend”.
People love to rehab old homes by tearing out the interior and replacing most if not everything inside and presenting it like it’s new . When in fact sometimes the exterior needs to be rebuilt along with the interior . For decades we have been attempting to rehab people of all races while the exterior remains the same and in America we keep bring in exteriors that were in need of repair before entering these gates . However you can’t fix a problem if none exist …
He’s qualified for entry into and study in Harvard but he doesn’t know that anthropologically and legally he’s white? Wow. If he can prove he has the requisite percentage of Native American DNA, he would qualify as such. But just because he considers brown a race doesn’t make it so. We had this argument in my ESL classes constantly when going through guided filling out of registration cards. Mexican students argued that they weren’t white. I asked if they had paperwork proving native ancestry- no. Then they were white. Get over it. When I brought it up with our Hispanic-surnamed administrator he argued in their favor, despite being as white as the driven snow because of significant Spanish blood. Sheesh. The young man in the article is a spoiled anti-assimilation brat.
Correct.Brown,Black & white are CRAYOLA COLORS,not races.There are NO,”black or white” people.We are All shades of Brown.I’m Italian & I’ve had “black” friends who were LIGHTER than me.
My thoughts exactly, and this is how I raised my daughter when discussing different races and cultures.
You are assuming he actually qualified, and wasn’t GIVEN the spot for some PC multiculturalism reason..
Not only is he a racist, he is a lazy-*** racist. BTW, it appears that he is “passin'” as a person of color, much like ‘Lizbeth “Fauxcahontas” Warren!
All my life from the time of my teens I saw that that blacks were not treated with equanimity. Growing up in the South my opinions against segregation and racism got me ostracized. BUT at this point, it appears that I participated in a futile exercise. And Martin Luther King’s place will be, in short order, written out of the history books.
What do any two people do when they meet and begin a friendship. They find common ground. They focus on common ground. Perhaps it’s a sport, or an occupation, or a language they are both learning, or political issues. They both focus on those commonalities and de-emphasize differences that undermine the relationship (“He’s Pentecostal and I’m Lutheran, so we don’t talk about our denominations”–though they might talk about spiritual issues).
The whole framework of “tribal politics” engendered by Barack Obama and the Democrat Party destroys this ability. They use personal differences as a source of power to divide, collectivize, and empower for their own political ends. If Whites and Blacks can focus on issues beyond race, race fades into the background. And THAT would be anathema! Race is a source of political power, and will never be given up by Leftists. But as these two grow as friends, each can share their perspective on race in a respectful and gracious way, creating mutual understanding.
… continued …
… continued …
Leftists NEVER WANT THIS TO HAPPEN! Gays and Straights talking to each other about issues other than sexuality? Men and Women agreeing on something beyond gender? Nationalists and Internationalists seeing the common good in a strong economy? This would be the end of the Leftist Power Grid of Victimhood, Anger, Violence, and “Me and Mine” over “You and Yours.”
Ruben does not want to find commonalities–or at the very least finds it exhausting to do so– with Whites, because the only commonality that matters to him is Race, and Whites are are the wrong side of the “struggle.” By definition, they are the enemy, so how can I possibly be friends with them?
Talk about wearing a person out.! DSM TMI! You are probably right for Psychology Today.
Maybe you should grow a pair and learn the language and culture of the country that, through affirmative action, gave you the same undeserved advantage as Barack bin Barack Hussein Al-Sissy who also thought it was his due, you whiny maricon.
Were it not for white people, the country, culture and institutions they created and you were still living in the third world cesspool from which you escaped, you either would have been eliminated as a useless mouth to feed or enslaved and worked to death. Actually, you have a nice smile so I’m sure the men in the tribe would have found some recreational use for you, Ruby.
No doubt he was admitted because of “affirmative action”, and doesn’t have the mental capacity interact with more intelligent people.
You assume as liberal harvard is, that there are any intelligent people there..
He won’t have any friends with his immature attitude. No one wants to be subjected to a filter.
The young, Harvard male’s comments are similar to those of Michelle O and Sonia Sotomayor re their experience at Princeton.
AJ Sotomayor: http://www.discoverthenetworks.org/individualProfile.asp?indid=2396
“I am a product of affirmative action. I am the perfect affirmative action baby. I am Puerto Rican, born and raised in the south Bronx . . .I have spent my years since Princeton, while at law school and in my various professional jobs, not feeling completely a part of the worlds I inhabit. I am always looking over my shoulder wondering if I measure up.”
Michelle: http://www.newsweek.com/michelle-obamas-proud-remarks-83559
As a Princeton senior : “My experiences at Princeton have made me far more aware of my ‘blackness’ than ever before. I have found that at Princeton no matter how liberal and open-minded some of my White professors and classmates try to be towards me, I sometimes feel like a visitor on campus; as if I really don’t belong. Regardless of the circumstances under which I interact with Whites at Princeton, it often seems as if, to them, I will always be Black first and a student second”also will “remain on the periphery of society: never becoming a full participant”
Based on the foregoing testimony by two very successful women, it is understandable that a young black male at Harvard would tend to harbor such feelings; also inclined to give vent to them now rather than later, consistent with a pattern discernible today.
In the whole world one of my most admired is Dinesh D’Souza
a man of color born in India now a CITIZEN of the USofA.
Last paragraph of the article named just a few “of color”
who are truly wonderful and talented people. and who are
Pro-America. Add to that list the Tuskegee Airmen, on and on.
This lame-brain at Harvard (not known for clear thinkers)
is likely a faux-lib, fake liberal, Anti-American.
George
So much for real diversity if each group on campus needs a ghetto to feel safe. What happened to that famous phrase, “not judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their heart”? The reverse of that is now becoming the norm, thanks to the liberal indoctrination of splitting minorities into groups and reenforcing the notion that they are victims and should not trust each other.
And imo had MLK known what leftists would be twisting society into now, i don’t think he would have EVER fought for civil rights as hard as he did..
Hallelujah! Same old tired black racism. Yeah I get it. I can’t stand hanging around a bunch of white liberals either. Shallow and exhausting is correct. But don’t make race the issue around me, you won’t find any sympathy from one who is not a racist, but who won’t put up with crap from BLM and who knows that MLK was a non-racist Christian Republican, and that the KKK was the strong arm bullies and murderers of the Democratic party, and that antifa is a horrible facist evil group of domestic terrorists. You want to get real, get the revelation of God from YHWH, and follow in the the footsteps of MLK for ALL people. Preach and teach the Kingdom, the mysteries and secrets. If you don’t know what these are, find a Messianic Apostle, one who can teach you, and study and find yourself approved!
Harvard has fallen so low allowing this MORON proves it.
IMO harvards been this way for a few decades or more…
It must be exhausting to keep up with qualified students unlike being an idiot who gets into a school , simply because he is a minority of color. Harvard is a socialist school at best that takes non qualified students based on race. Between Harvard and Yale, it is not a surprise that our government perpetuates the undermining of America. Based on his photo he looks white to me just like Elizabeth Warren decided to be an Indian to advance herself.
Why wouldn’t blacks/ minorities not always use the ” race card,” Poor me, I’ve always been held back because of that racist, greedy, white race, excuse when it has worked so well for them and still does even today, Lets hear what Maxine Waters thinks about this situation this poor black person feels about his white friends.
This kid is yet another fraud. He is Caucasian, as a writer above clearly pointed out.
What all the race baiters refuse to recognize is that the differences are cultural and have nothing to do with race. Every ethnic group has its own culture and is entitled to it. What they are not entitled to is bitching and moaning because they do not identify with a different culture and think they have the right to denigrate something that they do not understand and are therefore find frightening. Even within the descendants of the Spaniards, there are many variations in their culture even though they speak the same language. The same is true with those who speak English.
It doesn’t matter what culture we belong to, we are all afflicted with those who are just plain jerks.
Listening to a know-it-all who’s never held a job, and only existed on planet earth for 19 years, is exhausting.
Good luck in the ‘real-world’, pal.