Guam Gov: I Want a President That Meets NK Attack With Hell & Fury

“As far as I’m concerned, as an American citizen, I want a president that says that if any nation such as North Korea attack Guam, attack Honolulu, attack the west coast, they will be met with Hell and fury,” he said.

But, Calvo also blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for apparently being open to an all-out conflict in the western Pacific.

Graham said on CBS News that he does not want a war with North Korea, but “if there’s going to be a war, it’s going to be in the [Pacific] region.”

