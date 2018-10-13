Google’s ‘Good Censor’ Document: The End of Free Speech as We Know It?

What if more and more people sought their news through digital platforms such as Facebook? What if more and more people decided to share their expertise and viewpoints through video outlets such as YouTube? What if more and more people used Google to search for political topics or used Twitter to share a quick thought? That answer to all of the above is that it’s already happening, and that puts a tremendous amount of power into the hands of left-leaning corporations who now seek to advance their agenda by limiting your free speech. We’ve already seen in happening, and now a new internal Google document shows that the Orwellian state of Big Brother and “group thought” is not too far away.

The Google document is titled “The Good Censor,” and that, right there, should give people pause. As soon as governments or corporations tell us what can or can’t be said, we lose our freedom and the very essense of what makes America great.

The briefing document was obtained by Breitbart News, and it contains a fascinating, yet ominous look at the power of digital media and the “dangers” of free speech. Apparently, Google and companies like Facebook and Twitter feel that it is their job to tell you what you should or should not believe and what you should or should not read.

“From elections and political propaganda, trolls and gendered bigotry, to hate speech and religious extremism, debates about who can and should be heard on the internet rage like never before. As governments struggle to apply existing legislation to the Wild West online, users are asking if the

openness of the internet should be celebrated after all.”

— Page 2, The Good Censor

If users are truly asking whether the “openness of the internet” should be celebrated at all, then we have a serious problem. Free speech should always be celebrated, and we’ve all come to realize through documented examples that when Google or Facebook or Twitter talks about removing “harmful content” from its platform, what that really means is removing or limiting conservative content.

One of the pages of Google’s “The Good Censor” is laughable on its face. The main header reads, “This free speech ideal was instilled in the DNA of the Silicon Valley startups that now control the majority of our online conversations…” The page displays three quotes from the leaders of Google, Facebook, and Twitter.

Let’s look at the statement by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the founders of Google, who in 2004 wrote, “[Google’s] atmosphere of creativity and challenge… has helped us provide unbiased, accurate and free access to information for those who rely on us around the world.”

Unbiased and accurate? As Adrianna Cohen writes in September for the Boston Herald, an internal Google video shows “Google’s top executives, including its founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, are heard lamenting the victory of Donald Trump following the 2016 presidential election.” The article goes on to state, “Co-founder Brin describes Trump’s supporters as fascists and extremists and vows to thwart the rise of populism. He adds that he is ‘deeply offended’ by the Trump’s victory and that the election conflicts with many of Google’s values.”

Or how about Facebook, where Mark Zuckerberg wrote in 2012, “[Facebook is a tool to create] a more honest and transparent dialogue around government. [The result will be] better solutions to some of the biggest problems of our time.”

Honest and transparent? Is that why Zuckerberg was called to testify before Congress? To receive praise for running such an honest and transparent platform? Uh… no. He was called to answer to the many accusations of bias against conservatives and the left-wing culture that pervades Facebook.

Twitter’s CEO Dick Costolo in 2017 wrote, “[Twitter is] the free speech wing of the free speech party.”

Seriously? Did he type or say that with a straight face? I guess all those conservatives who were shadow banned and who continue to have their content limited didn’t get Costolo’s memo. As reported by The Washington Times back in July, “search results on Twitter ‘shadow banned’ Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, Donald Trump Jr.’s spokesman, and ‘several conservative Republican congressmen.”

These platforms are the main vehicles in which people express themselves and share news, information, and opinions. And yet, these mega corporations are all left leaning entities which are overtly hostile to any thought, action, or opinion which differs from the approved “group think” of so-called progressives.

In “The Good Censor” document, Google states that certain global events have “undermined this utopian narrative.” One of the document’s examples is the election of Donald Trump. Another is the rise of the “Alt-Right.” Do you see where this is going?

If there is hurtful content on Facebook, a user can simply “unfriend” another user. On Twitter, users can block an undesirable or make the account viewable only to followers. There are ways that users can control the information that gets to them. However, Google and other corporations, under the guise of “protecting you,” seek to limit conservative information from ever reaching your computer.

The document acknowledges that “tech firms have gradually shifted away from unmediated free speech and towards censorship and moderation.” The authors close with some green-colored pages (to show care and concern?) and note that tech companies should be “more transparent” and “more responsible,” but we all know the bias is there.

As freedom-loving Americans, we must continue to point out the obvious bias in these social media platforms. Congress would not be moved to investigate if it were not for the frustration and outrage of the American people. We can not be told what to think, when to think, and how to think by a collection of progressive companies who tell us that they are “doing it for us.” Big Brother is upon us. What happens next?

