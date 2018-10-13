Google’s ‘Good Censor’ Document: The End of Free Speech as We Know It?

What if more and more people sought their news through digital platforms such as Facebook? What if more and more people decided to share their expertise and viewpoints through video outlets such as YouTube? What if more and more people used Google to search for political topics or used Twitter to share a quick thought? That answer to all of the above is that it’s already happening, and that puts a tremendous amount of power into the hands of left-leaning corporations who now seek to advance their agenda by limiting your free speech. We’ve already seen in happening, and now a new internal Google document shows that the Orwellian state of Big Brother and “group thought” is not too far away.
The Google document is titled “The Good Censor,” and that, right there, should give people pause. As soon as governments or corporations tell us what can or can’t be said, we lose our freedom and the very essense of what makes America great.
The briefing document was obtained by Breitbart News, and it contains a fascinating, yet ominous look at the power of digital media and the “dangers” of free speech. Apparently, Google and companies like Facebook and Twitter feel that it is their job to tell you what you should or should not believe and what you should or should not read.
“From elections and political propaganda, trolls and gendered bigotry, to hate speech and religious extremism, debates about who can and should be heard on the internet rage like never before. As governments struggle to apply existing legislation to the Wild West online, users are asking if the
openness of the internet should be celebrated after all.”
— Page 2, The Good Censor
If users are truly asking whether the “openness of the internet” should be celebrated at all, then we have a serious problem. Free speech should always be celebrated, and we’ve all come to realize through documented examples that when Google or Facebook or Twitter talks about removing “harmful content” from its platform, what that really means is removing or limiting conservative content.
One of the pages of Google’s “The Good Censor” is laughable on its face. The main header reads, “This free speech ideal was instilled in the DNA of the Silicon Valley startups that now control the majority of our online conversations…” The page displays three quotes from the leaders of Google, Facebook, and Twitter.
Let’s look at the statement by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the founders of Google, who in 2004 wrote, “[Google’s] atmosphere of creativity and challenge… has helped us provide unbiased, accurate and free access to information for those who rely on us around the world.”
Unbiased and accurate? As Adrianna Cohen writes in September for the Boston Herald, an internal Google video shows “Google’s top executives, including its founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, are heard lamenting the victory of Donald Trump following the 2016 presidential election.” The article goes on to state, “Co-founder Brin describes Trump’s supporters as fascists and extremists and vows to thwart the rise of populism. He adds that he is ‘deeply offended’ by the Trump’s victory and that the election conflicts with many of Google’s values.”
Or how about Facebook, where Mark Zuckerberg wrote in 2012, “[Facebook is a tool to create] a more honest and transparent dialogue around government. [The result will be] better solutions to some of the biggest problems of our time.”
Honest and transparent? Is that why Zuckerberg was called to testify before Congress? To receive praise for running such an honest and transparent platform? Uh… no. He was called to answer to the many accusations of bias against conservatives and the left-wing culture that pervades Facebook.
Twitter’s CEO Dick Costolo in 2017 wrote, “[Twitter is] the free speech wing of the free speech party.”
Seriously? Did he type or say that with a straight face? I guess all those conservatives who were shadow banned and who continue to have their content limited didn’t get Costolo’s memo. As reported by The Washington Times back in July, “search results on Twitter ‘shadow banned’ Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, Donald Trump Jr.’s spokesman, and ‘several conservative Republican congressmen.”
These platforms are the main vehicles in which people express themselves and share news, information, and opinions. And yet, these mega corporations are all left leaning entities which are overtly hostile to any thought, action, or opinion which differs from the approved “group think” of so-called progressives.
In “The Good Censor” document, Google states that certain global events have “undermined this utopian narrative.” One of the document’s examples is the election of Donald Trump. Another is the rise of the “Alt-Right.” Do you see where this is going?
If there is hurtful content on Facebook, a user can simply “unfriend” another user. On Twitter, users can block an undesirable or make the account viewable only to followers. There are ways that users can control the information that gets to them. However, Google and other corporations, under the guise of “protecting you,” seek to limit conservative information from ever reaching your computer.
The document acknowledges that “tech firms have gradually shifted away from unmediated free speech and towards censorship and moderation.” The authors close with some green-colored pages (to show care and concern?) and note that tech companies should be “more transparent” and “more responsible,” but we all know the bias is there.
As freedom-loving Americans, we must continue to point out the obvious bias in these social media platforms. Congress would not be moved to investigate if it were not for the frustration and outrage of the American people. We can not be told what to think, when to think, and how to think by a collection of progressive companies who tell us that they are “doing it for us.” Big Brother is upon us. What happens next?
“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.” – Benjamin Franklin
Free speech includes everything that we might not like, but those people are free to say it. We may be annoyed by Neo Nazis, communists, liberals, conservatives, or any other group, but they still have the right to say it. We also have the right to ignore them and not be offended to the point of having a hissy fit. For some reason, liberals feel that they should never be offended by anyone else. This limits the differing opinions that they will listen to. If there are no differing opinions, then a better way might not be found. This happens in politics, science, and the supermarket. For example, there are different procedures regarding hard boiling of eggs. You can put them in boiling water and wait for 10 minutes or so, you can put them in cold water and heat it up to boiling and then shut it down for 10 minutes or so, or you can poach them. The end result is always the same, eggs that can be eaten, but if you cannot try different things, that is your problem. This is where I have a problem with the “liberal” name. If you listen to them, they will not try different things. They think that all things are static and don’t change naturally like the climate. I am personally glad for global warming or we might still be in the last ice age that started to end about 10,000 years ago. That is why the term ” liberal” is wrong. They are not really liberal. Same with the term “progressive” they have no new ideas so how can they be progressive?
There are well accepted limits to free speech, such as you don’t have a right to yell “fire” in a theatre when you know it’s not true. There are recourses for slanderous & libelous speech, but for any social media company to make their own rules about what’s acceptable and what’s not is NOT a right of free speech! It’s been commonly understood & accepted that one’s rights extend up and until they infringe someone else’s rights. By their own admissions, companies such as FaceBook, Google among others are liberally owned & liberally biased and to trust them to be totally fair is perhaps a “Bridge too far”! Their stated desire to censor their own media is, in fact, limiting free speech.
Google and Facebook can stuff their version of Free Speech up their A–. The Constitution says Free Speech not of couple of liberal twits. Reduce the amount they get used and they will figure out that they are a service not the people in charge!
GOOGLE can do whatever is legal. If you don’t want to be censored by a company, start your own.