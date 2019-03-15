Gay Dem pres. candidate attacks Pence’s Christianity

Presenting himself as a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Mayor Pete Buttigieg called Vice President Mike Pence’s Christianity into question Sunday at a CNN town hall event, calling President Donald Trump’s running mate a “cheerleader of the porn-star presidency.”

“[Buttigieg started] lambasting the former governor of his home state of Indiana for defending President Donald Trump and questioning whether he stopped ‘believing in Scripture when he started believing Donald Trump,” CNN reported.

Homosexual Dem attacking GOP’s morality?

The insults started flying after CNN’s Jake Tapper asked the openly homosexual mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a question comparing Pence with Trump.

“Would Pence be a better or worse president than President Trump?” Tapper posed to Buttigieg, according to CNN.

The mayor of the home to Notre Dame University wasted no time before taking jabs at the top two Republicans in the White House.

“Does it have to be those two?” Buttigieg asked.

The feisty Democrat then posed another question of his own – taking a swipe at Pence’s integrity as a Christian.

“I don’t know – it’s really strange because I used to at least believe that he believed,” Buttigieg continued in his response, according to TheBlaze. “I disagreed with him ferociously on these things, but I thought, ‘Well, at least he believed in our institutions, and he’s not personally corrupt.”

He proceeded by suggesting that if Pence was truly a Christian, he would not have decided to become Trump’s running mate.

“But then how could he get on board with this president?” Buttigieg posed.

The combative Democratic mayor went on to imply that he is a better Christian than Pence – with the homosexual mayor insisting that he is all about Christian charity, while asserting that Pence is too focused on biblical sexuality as only being between a man and his wife.

“His interpretation of Scripture is pretty different than mine, to begin with,” Buttigieg told Tapper, according to CNN. “My understanding of Scripture – it’s about protecting the stranger and the prisoner and the poor person, and that idea. That’s what I get in the Gospel when I’m at church, and his has a lot more to do with sexuality and a certain view of rectitude.”

He went on to take a couple more cheap shots at Pence and Trump.

“But even if you buy all of that, how could he allow himself to become the cheerleader of the porn-star presidency?” Buttigieg questioned Tapper, according to TheBlaze, before posing another question that drew a raucous applause from the CNN audience. “Is it that he stopped believing in Scripture when he started believing in Donald Trump? … I don’t know … I don’t know.”

It was noted that the pro-LGBT mayor from South Bend was trying to resurface the earlier controversy over Trump’s alleged involvement with a woman in the pornography industry.

“Buttigieg was referring to the president making payments to Stormy Daniels – the adult film worker – through his former lawyer Michael Cohen ahead of the 2016 election,” TheBlaze’s Carlos Garcia noted.

The president has dismissed the accusations about Daniels as “fake news” and as a ploy of Democrats to undermine his presidency.

“Trump has repeatedly denied that he had an affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford,” The Hill recounted.

Getting Pence back?

Evidently offended by Pence’s biblical moral stance against homosexuality, Buttigieg took every opportunity to try to chasten Pence for supporting Trump, whose character Democrats have attacked as soon as he hit the 2016 presidential campaign trail.

“Buttigieg … would be the Democratic Party’s first openly gay candidate if he formally launches a White House bid,” The Hill’s Justin Wise pointed out. “The mayor said in February that Pence ‘embarrassed’ Indiana during his stint as governor from 2013–2017.”

The Democratic homosexual activist’s attack on Pence did not stop there – insisting that the devout Christian vice president is completely out of touch with the average American’s values and calling Bible-believing Christians “fanatics.”

“His worldview is one that is way out of step with the American mainstream,” Buttigieg claimed on CNN, according to The Hill. “And unfortunately, he now has a national stage for some of those fanatical social ideas.”

He went on to imply that those who hold to biblical values are “backward” and that those who embrace the LGBT agenda are “advanced” and forward-thinking.

“And we saw that in Indiana when he really embarrassed our state with policies that both Democrats and Republicans – in not just the political world, but the business community – stepped up and said, ‘Hey, you’re making us look like a backwards place in just the moment we’re trying to advance,’” Buttigieg added.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 2.0/10 (3 votes cast)

, 2.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings