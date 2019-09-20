Freedom on trial, not just Chick-fil-A

Far-left faculty members at Kansas University appear to be the latest Lefties triggered by a chicken sandwich with a side of waffle fries.

Chick-fil-A was operating from a basement on the Jayhawk campus but was relocated to the popular and prominent Memorial Union, which apparently angered the Sexuality & Gender Diversity Faculty and Staff Council at KU.

According to Fox News, the faculty group fired off a two-page letter to university leaders accusing them of caring more about “money and corporate sponsorship” than the “physical, emotional, and mental well being of marginalized and LGBTQ people.”

Kansas University, located in Lawrence, has a student population of approximately 28,700 and approximately 2,600 faculty and staff. It’s unclear from the article how many faculty members belong to the Sexuality and Gender Diversity group.

Chick-fil-A, recently voted the most popular U.S. restaurant, has been the target of left-wing boycotts, protests, and angry op-eds since the company’s CEO told the Baptist Press in 2012 that he supported biblical marriage.

Drawing from the life of its churchgoing founder, S. Truett Cathy, Chick-fil-A is famously a faith-based corporation that closes up on Sundays, and its charity arm donates to Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes,

Autumn Leva of Family Policy Alliance points out the angry reaction by the KU faculty members is not an isolated incident of hatred directed at Chick-fil-A.

“We see this sort of thing playing out in nearly every state across the country,” she tells OneNewsNow, “and it really reveals more of a deeper problem, I think.”

The bigger issue, she says, is over freedom: the right to publicly state our own beliefs and values without being punished for them.

“And I think, at the end of the day,” she adds, “nearly every American would agree that we should all be free to do that.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings

0 Shares









