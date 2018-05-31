Fake news media keeps bombing in effort to destroy Trump

The mainstream media seems eager everyday to pounce on President Donald Trump and it’s getting them in trouble again and again.
The latest black eye for the Twitter-happy media is a newspaper photo that shows two children sleeping in a kennel-like enclosure, an alleged example of “racist” Trump breaking up illegal alien families and literally putting them in cages.
“Look at these pictures. This is happening right now…” tweeted podcaster John Favreau.
The rallying cry was immediately taken up by fellow Trump-haters Linda Sarsour, the Women’s March co-founder, Black Lives Matter activist and racial poseur Shaun King, and other various Hollywood celebrities, political analysts, and politicians.
But there is one problem: the picture was from 2014, when Obama was president. Oh, and Favreau once worked for that ex-president.
“One of the guys promoting this was actually John Favreau, who was an Obama administration guy, which kind of makes it a little even more amusing,” observes Scott Whitlock of the Media Research Center.
“We’ve seen multiple times: people doing something really stupid on Twitter and it blowing up in their face,” he tells OneNewsNow
At about the same time the Left was aghast at children in cages, albeit from four years ago, another viral tweet showed an ICE bus full of children’s car seats – a literal prison bus for little babies being held by federal immigration agents.
But, well, that photo was also taken during the Obama administration and people who took time to read the accompanying story learned the bus, owned by a contractor for ICE, used it to transport children on outings to the mall, the zoo, and the park.
The photo, in fact, was taken by the contractor to demonstrate the care they give to children held by ICE since the bus, filled with child safety seats, is staffed with a nurse, two teachers, and a case manager.
After a weekend of outrages that flopped, Trump took on the “failing” New York Times after it wrongly reported a crowd of only 1,000 attended his Nashville rally.
Yet the NYT reporter at the rally, Julie Davis, admitted (see image above) that her estimate was “way off” by a whopping 4,000-plus attendees and the newspaper issued a correction – with no explanation for the bad estimate.
In between miscounting crowd size at the rally, Davis was complaining on Twitter that a young boy in attendance was screaming “fake news” at the reporters in attendance. She called it a “depressing sight.”
“So the kid who called you fake news was correct then?” someone responded on Twitter.
The Liberal news media is as trustworthy as Crooked Hillary and TV commercials.
Only FOOLS believe these corrupt Liberal fairy tales.
But there are plenty of Liberal fool and Snowflakes.
I support and like our President, he ain’t perfect, but he is the best person to undo the damage that Tinkerbell Obama and his servants have done to this country.
Dang, I am honored to be called a deplorable.
How about is we call the core of Democrat base what they are:
the UNDESIRABLES?
Trump is guilty of maintaining the Presidency while unapologetic white male.
Susan Sontag, a late icon of “Lineralism” once wrote: “Whites are a cancer on human history”. At that time, it was a rare moment of sincerity of a “Liberal” ideologue.
Today, the “Liberals” think they are strong enough to show their true colors, so they do. And they can’t tolerate an unapologetically white male President.
If the American people in 1960 knew what the election of Kenedy and then Johnson, followed by a series of new laws that led to “demographic change” and imposition of dictatorship of diversity (Johnson’s “Great Society” scam), would bring on their heads, if they could read today’s news and see today’s federal and state governments, nothing of the above would have ever happened. Unfortunately, they bought into the “Liberal” deception.
It’s not too late to return America on the track to prosperity and freedom. Trump’s presidency, although not exactly what the majority of Americans hoped for, is the first major step to recovering from the damage inflicted by five decades of “Liberal” policies.