Don't Expect the Media to Give Trump a Fair Shake

At first it seems the opposing political cheering sections are trying to drown out each other with cries of “sabotage!” and “hero!”

As each of the loudest shouts their frenzied slogans, it’s obvious that the most fearful are the most virulent.

Surely, the Donald Trump supporters don’t really believe anything President Obama does right now to try to stymie the goals of the president-elect will have the mark of permanency, do they?

John Hayward at Breitbart logs “Seven Ways, Obama Is Trying to Sabotage the Trump Administration.”

The New York Post and others on the right are publishing similar reactions.

Reports abound with revelations that Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry did more than order Samantha Power, U.S. ambassador to the U.N., to cast the sole abstaining vote against Israel’s settlements in disputed territory.

They orchestrated the U.N. resolution condemning Israel.

A strong response from Congress, the new president and new secretary of state will surely sway the political tides in a way Israel has not seen in the last eight years, which have been marked by Obama reportedly leaving at least two meetings with Israel’s prime minister in a huff, cursing down the White House hallway in one episode.

The truly bizarre notion is that Obama’s truculent exile of 35 Russians will somehow damage Trump’s ability to establish a more coherent relationship with Putin.

The more sanctions Obama puts on Russia, the more bargaining chips he gives Trump for negotiating or, as Trump puts it, “making really good deals.”

Putin has apparently already recognized this as he has refused any quid pro quo banishment of U.S. ambassadorial staff, CIA or other Americans working on behalf of our government in Moscow.

Either that, or the U.S. isn’t hacking any Russian servers.

Highly unlikely.

Coincidentally, note the following excerpt from an Associated Press report:,

“Obama said in the statement, released while he was vacationing with his family in Hawaii, ‘… I have sanctioned nine entities and individuals: the GRU and the FSB, two Russian intelligence services; four individual officers of the GRU; and three companies that provided material support to the GRU’s cyber operations.'”

As was often the case during the past eight years, the President released significant policy and political statements or avoided reporters’ questions about the same while in Hawaii or on the golf course or both.

Expect future news reports to replace “Obama” with “Trump,” “Hawaii” to be replaced with “Mar-A-Lago” and “golf course” to remain “golf course.”

Expect also much more publicity in the national media for leftwing verbal bomb-throwers like Michael Moore, who seems to believe Trump is Hitler and is going to destroy our country.

The man who destroyed the credibility of what was once a respected form of media, the documentary, ranted Trump will destroy the country because he doesn’t need security briefings.

Moore’s spittle nearly splatters your tablet: “To you, Mr. Trump, I say this: When this next terrorist attack takes place, it is YOU who will be charged by the American people with a gross dereliction of duty. It was YOUR job to pay attention, to protect the country. But you were too busy tweeting and defending Putin and appointing cabinet members to dismantle the government. You didn’t have time for the daily national security briefing.”

“We will remember that while the plot to kill Americans was being hatched, your time was consumed by whom you saw as the real threat to America: Alec Baldwin in a wig.”

Someone, please hand Mr. Moore a valium and a copy of reports showing Mr. Obama attended less than 42 percent of his security briefings.

Keith Olbermann, the man whose daily meltdowns brought some modicum of ratings to MSNBC before his noxious personality became too much for even his fellow travelers, opines that the election of Trump has made the U.S. a Russian territory.

He conveniently ignores Hillary’s scandalous delivery of 20 percent of U.S. uranium production to Russia for millions into her foundation.

We can expect this from the left: If they don’t like something Trump does, it means we’re all doomed, even if it’s something Democrats did.

And all of the #DrunkDonLemons will play along.

