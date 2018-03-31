Does the Pope Believe in Hell?

“Pope Declares No Hell?”
So ran the riveting headline on the Drudge Report of Holy Thursday.
Drudge quoted this exchange, published in La Repubblica, between Pope Francis and his atheist friend, journalist Eugenio Scalfari.
Scalfari: “What about bad souls? Where are they punished?”
Bad souls “are not punished,” Pope Francis is quoted, “those who do not repent and cannot therefore be forgiven disappear. There is no hell, there is the disappearance of sinful souls.”
On the first Holy Thursday, Judas betrayed Christ. And of Judas the Lord said, “Woe to that man by whom the Son of Man shall be betrayed; it were better for him if that man had never been born.”
Did the soul of Judas, and those of the monstrous evildoers of history, “just fade away,” as General MacArthur said of old soldiers? If there is no hell, is not the greatest deterrent to the worst of sins removed?
What did Christ die on the cross to save us from?
If Francis made such a statement, it would be rank heresy.
Had the pope been speaking ex cathedra, as the vicar of Christ on earth, he would be contradicting 2,000 years of Catholic doctrine, rooted in the teachings of Christ himself. He would be calling into question papal infallibility, as defined in 1870 by the Vatican Council of Pius IX.
Questions would arise as to whether Francis is a true pope.
The Vatican swiftly issued a statement saying the pope had had a private conversation, not a formal interview, with his friend Scalfari.
The Vatican added: “The textual words pronounced by the pope are not quoted. No quotation of the aforementioned article must therefore be considered as a faithful transcription of the words of the Holy Father.”
Sorry, but this will not do. This does not answer the questions the pope raised in his chat. Does hell exist? Are souls that die in mortal sin damned to hell for all eternity? Does the pope accept this belief? Is this still the infallible teaching of the Roman Catholic Church?
However one may applaud Francis’ stance on social justice, on matters of faith and morals he has called defined doctrine into question and created confusion throughout the Church he heads.
In his letter Amoris Laetitia, “The Joy of Love,” the pope seemed to give approval to the receiving of Holy Communion by divorced and remarried Catholics, whose previous marriages had not been annulled, and whom the Church holds to be living in adultery.
Relying on the pope’s letter, German bishops have begun to authorize the distribution of Communion to divorced and remarried couples.
Cardinal Gerhard Muller, former prefect of the Vatican office for the Doctrine of the Faith, the position once held by Pope Benedict XVI, says this contradicts Catholic doctrine as enunciated by Pope John Paul II.
Said Cardinal Muller, “No power in heaven or on earth, neither an angel nor the pope, not a council, nor a law of the bishops has the faculty to change it.”
Four cardinals, including Raymond Burke of the United States, in a formal letter, asked the pope to clarify Amoris Laetitia. The pope did not, nor has he addressed the cardinals’ concerns.
Indeed, when asked early in his papacy about the immorality of homosexuality, the pope parried the question, “Who am I to judge?”
But if not thee, who? Is not the judging of right and wrong part of the job description?
Nor is it only in the realm of doctrine that the pope has sown confusion among the faithful.
To legalize the underground Catholic Church in China, the pope and the Vatican have agreed to ask Catholic bishops to stand aside for bishops approved by the Communist Party that seeks tighter control of Christian faiths.
The Vatican has also agreed to approve the consecration of a bishop named by Beijing, whom Rome previously regarded as illegitimate.
The capitulation is necessary for the Catholic Church in China to survive and prosper, argues the Vatican. But what kind of church will it become, asks retired Archbishop Joseph Zen Ze-kiun of Hong Kong.
The Vatican is “selling out” the Church in China, says the archbishop: “Some say that all the effort to reach an agreement is to avoid the ecclesial schism. How ridiculous! The schism is there, in the Independent Church!”
Archbishop Zen concedes his criticism of the Communist Party and the Vatican’s diplomatic efforts are causing problems in closing the rift between the underground Church and the Communist Party-sanctioned church, but makes no apology: “Am I the major obstacle in the process of reaching a deal between the Vatican and China? If that is a bad deal, I would be more than happy to be the obstacle.”
There is a division inside Catholicism that is widening, between a Third World and traditional church that are growing, and a mainstream Church in Europe and here that is taking on aspects of the Anglican Church of the 20th century.
And how did that turn out, Your Holiness?
Happy Easter!
Join the discussion
If the doctrine of papal infallibility has not been rejected, it should be so, under the embarrassing, schismatic and Marxist pseudo-Pope Francis.
Good old Pope Francis, the global warming socialist, who wants mass immigration from Muslim countries into Europe (Pope Francis chastising Poland for not taking in Muslims), the Muslims being antithetical to Christianity. Pope Francis who shelters child molesting Priests and Cardinals in the Vatican., is a lost cause.
This man is NOT a pope. He is a politician. He is a communist. He is a liar. He is evil. Kind of like our democrap party.
If the pope doesn’t believe in hell now, I have a feeling he will before too long. After all, experiencing something for one’s self, tends to make believers out of people.
Pope
1. the bishop of Rome as head of the Roman Catholic Church.
If a Christian leader, does not believe in or teach the Bible, the word of GOD.
Than this is NOT a Christian leader, but only a pretendender and a leader of some cult!
Now that was my thought exactly. Nothing like experience to refine one’s beliefs.
Maybe the pope should open his bible up or listen to someone a little more knowledgeable than himself.
“Are souls that die in mortal sin damned to hell for all eternity?”
The problem is the King James Version uses two Greek words which are translated as hell one is for Hades, the other is the lake of fire
Rev_20:13 And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works.
Rev_20:14 And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.
Obviously, the hell in this passage is not eternal because it is destroyed
The Bible tells very clearly
Rev_20:15 And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.
Rev_20:10 And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever.
This is the hell Jesus spoke of
But the Bible also goes on to say
Joh_12:32 And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all men unto me.
1Ti 2:4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
1Jn_4:8 He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.
1Co 13:8 Love never faileth:
1Co 3:15 If any man’s work shall be burned, he shall suffer loss: but he himself shall be saved; yet so as by fire.
An excellent source for reading the Bible is e-sword.net
Every word in the KJV is linked to its Hebrew or Greek word
There is also
Mar_10:27 And Jesus looking upon them saith, With men it is impossible, but not with G-d: for with G-d all things are possible.
While I cannot know for sure, but it is why I think it is possible that everyone’s name is in the book of life
I know some think they know that Stalin and Hitler are going to hell but the Bibles says
Rom 10:6 But the righteousness which is of faith speaketh on this wise, Say not in thine heart, Who shall ascend into heaven? (that is, to bring Christ down from above:)
Rom 10:7 Or, Who shall descend into the deep? (that is, to bring up Christ again from the dead.)
I do not believe Jesus died on the cross to save us from hell because being separated from G-d means you are already in it and it just goes downhill from here, so it all depends on how far you want to go down before you look up
I believe he died on the cross to return us to being the glory of G-d
Joh 17:22 And the glory which thou gavest me I have given them; that they may be one, even as we are one:
And who is G-d?
The servant of all
Mar_10:44 And whosoever of you will be the chiefest, shall be servant of all.
The problem with the old KJV is that is it is FULL of errors. To get down to the nutritious truth of scripture, we must get back to the original languages. Get a GOOD Hebrew/Greek/English Interlinear Bible and find out what Jesus really said about Hell. And yes, there is a hell and it’s a place that one should make every effort to avoid, and it’s real easy to avoid. Ask Jesus to save you~~ He will do what He says He will do. And then, once you have salvation in Christ, be filled with His Holy Spirit in order to have the power to live your life IN HIM.
It’s not so much that the King James has “errors,” DrBarbara, it is that the English language has changed a great deal since King James’ day, and many English words do not mean the same thing they meant in King James’ day, which can be confusing to modern readers.
“To get down to the nutritious truth of scripture, we must get back to the original languages.”
http://www.e-sword.net has an interlinear it was done by Maurice A. Robinson & William Pierpont
One should keep in mind with all interlinear they are NOT the original Greek but compilations from the various Greek manuscripts primarily the four great codices
Codex Vaticanus, Codex Sinaiticus, Codex Alexandrinus, and Codex Ephraemi Rescriptus.
At one time had all four in interlinear and it is amazing the differences between them. Which brings up the topic of Bart Ehrman and unfortunately to lengthy of a topic to discuss here. Suffice it to say have very much found his work enlightening, and while it has caused him to become an agnostic atheist, his work has lead me to a great understanding of what is being said in the Bible
Another great resource
BibleSupport.com — the largest archive of user-made e-Sword modules, resources and tools!
I doubt if the first Communist/Globalist Pope believes in GOD, much less HELL!
About Rev. 20:14: If one’s soul is not destroyed by the first “death” why should one suppose it will be destroyed by the second death?
“About Rev. 20:14: If one’s soul is not destroyed by the first “death” why should one suppose it will be destroyed by the second death?”
I think the whole thing of who we are is a paradox
If I have to die to so much of who I am to get into Heaven will it really be me who is there?
A friend said to me he could not believe a loving G-d would send anyone to hell and I said, if he forces you to go to Heaven, and you don’t like being around him, it will be a lot like hell hahahaha
Love studying the Bible, it deals with concepts and things we think we know, but some things are really not knowable
One of the great things about reading a Bible with every word hyperlinked to the Hebrew or Greek and then connected to better than a 100 books of commentaries, encyclopedia, dictionaries, is you can study a question in minutes which use to take me weeks, months and years
http://www.e-sword.net
It is one of the richest treasures to be found anywhere
Dante produced a view of hell which answers all complaints about the christian view of hell, basically saying a person gets sent to the punishment he deserves, but, when he or she has determined that the punishment is sufficient and forgiveness is deserving, the soul can, with effort and will, find its way to heaven. The Catholic Church, in one of its rare moves of wisdom, never condemned this view as heretical. In this view, the only souls who burn for eternity are those who actively embrace satan in this life. Since only truth is allowed the soul in the after life, only those absolutely repentant get to leave hell.
This view is consistent with the Bible, and with the view that God loves us all, and wants us to join him in heaven.