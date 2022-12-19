The sad reality is that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, is a pathological liar. This is not a new personality trait for our Commander-in-Chief, but a characteristic that has been apparent throughout his 52-year political career.

Biden has been telling lies, including massive untruths, for decades. It is a major reason he had to exit the 1988 presidential campaign. He lied about his law school grades and plagiarized speeches from United Kingdom Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock.

Regularly, Biden lies about his childhood, his family, his academic career, and his record as a politician.

Does anyone really believe that, as a young lifeguard, he faced off with a “bad dude” named “Corn Pop” who had a “bunch of bad boys” armed with “straight razors?” Biden claimed he used a six-foot chain to force the gang to leave.

Biden pretends he was a tough guy and has boasted that in high school, he would have taken Donald Trump “behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

He likes to embellish his career as a college football player and lied about being on the University of Delaware team that beat the Ohio Bearcats. He said he quit the team to date the woman who would become his first wife, but, instead, he was forced to leave due to bad grades.

This week, Biden told a series of lies that are impossible to reconcile. At a town hall meeting with U.S. veterans in Delaware, Biden told a story of awarding a Purple Heart to his uncle, Frank Biden. He said that his uncle had served heroically in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, and had earned the Purple Heart, but never received it.

He declared he “got” his uncle the Purple Heart after he was elected Vice President in 2008. Biden said he awarded it to his uncle in front of family members. According to Biden, his uncle did not want the award because “the others died, I lived, I don’t want it.”

Of course, as usual, Biden’s story is untrue. His uncle, Frank Biden, died in 1999, nine years before he was elected Vice President. In addition, as noted by the New York Post, “Frank Biden’s tombstone does not identify him as a Purple Heart honoree, nor does his obituary. A partial registry of known Purple Heart recipients also doesn’t note anyone by that name receiving the award.”

In the same speech, Biden insulted the people of Ireland and the country’s descendants living in America by stating “I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid.” So, he thinks the Irish are “stupid?” Isn’t that an example of hate speech?

Thereafter, he tried to show his connections to Italians by asserting “I married Dominic Giacoppa’s daughter. So, you know, I got a little Italian in me now, you know.” Yet, his wife’s father was Donald Jacobs from New Jersey. It was her great-grandfather, Domenic Giacoppo, who immigrated to America from Italy.

In the same speech, Biden lied about the number of times he had visited Iraq and Afghanistan. He said he had been to those combat areas “38, 39 times.” Sadly, this is another lie he has told in the past. His campaign had to admit that he had visited those areas only 21 times.

Biden also lied when he said that he had visited Iraq and Afghanistan “twice as President.” As reported by The Daily Mail, he last visited Iraq in 2016 and Afghanistan in 2011, well before he assumed the presidency in 2021.

The President has often lied about the tragic death of his son, Beau Biden. He died of brain cancer in the United States, but President Biden said he died in “Iraq.”

Biden likes to identify with his audience and will create falsehoods to establish a connection. For example, during a trip to Puerto Rico, he said he was raised in Delaware as a member of the “Puerto Rican community.” Of course, the Puerto Rican community in Delaware during Biden’s upbringing was infinitesimal.

Biden has lied about being “appointed” to the Naval Academy and working as a truck driver. He also created a false history as a demonstrator against injustice. He fabricated an arrest in this country as a civil rights protester and in South Africa as an activist for Nelson Mandela.

In September, Biden told Jewish leaders that he visited the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh after a 2018 antisemitic terrorist attack that killed 11 people. However, he never visited the synagogue and only made a 2019 phone call to the rabbi.

While addressing hurricane victims in Florida, Biden lied about the impact of a lightning strike on his home in Delaware 15 years ago. According to Biden, because of the strike “everything was ruined” and “we almost lost a couple firefighters.”

At the time of the event, the Associated Press reported that impact was minimal, “no one was injured,” and the strike only caused a “small fire that was contained to the kitchen.” The news report indicated that the fire was controlled within 20 minutes.

In the view of conservative commentator Deroy Murdoch, Biden is either a “pathological liar” or “even worse, maybe he really believes that these non-events actually took place. If so, then he is living a life of total fantasy.”

Unfortunately, Biden’s lies are becoming more frequent and more alarming. The United States has a President that cannot differentiate between fiction and reality.

It is a crisis considering the power of the presidency and the array of problems facing our nation, including an invasion at our southern border, a weak economy and an ongoing war in Ukraine that is causing some military experts to worry about the prospect of nuclear war.

It is too dangerous for the United States to be saddled with such a president. If he does not resign, Republicans must begin impeachment proceedings when they take control of the U.S. House of Representatives in January.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from Noon until 1 p.m. CT nationally on Real America’s Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-11 a.m. CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on Crouere.net. For more information, email him at [email protected]