Do not instruct me! It’s a new way, a new day and I have the gavel!

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin got into a fiery exchange with U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters on Tuesday during a committee hearing with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

At the end of a three-and-half-hour testimony before the House Appropriations Committee and Financial Services Committee, which is chaired by Waters, Mnuchin interrupted the hearing to remind the committee of a prior agreement that he would be able to leave by 5 p.m.

Rep. Maxine Waters: "This is a new way and it's a new day. And it's a new chair. And I have the gavel." WATCH: Treasury Sec. Mnuchin, Maxine Waters get into fiery exchange over length of hearing. https://t.co/4KEJIcVlO7 pic.twitter.com/pIktWZkl57 — The Hill (@thehill) April 10, 2019

Waters refused to formally dismiss Mnuchin, whom she asked to stay for an additional 10 minutes, Bloomberg reported. “This is a new way and it’s a new day. And it’s a new chair. And I have the gavel,” she said.

