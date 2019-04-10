Do not instruct me! It’s a new way, a new day and I have the gavel!

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin got into a fiery exchange with U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters on Tuesday during a committee hearing with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
At the end of a three-and-half-hour testimony before the House Appropriations Committee and Financial Services Committee, which is chaired by Waters, Mnuchin interrupted the hearing to remind the committee of a prior agreement that he would be able to leave by 5 p.m.
Rep. Maxine Waters: "This is a new way and it's a new day. And it's a new chair. And I have the gavel."
WATCH: Treasury Sec. Mnuchin, Maxine Waters get into fiery exchange over length of hearing. https://t.co/4KEJIcVlO7 pic.twitter.com/pIktWZkl57
— The Hill (@thehill) April 10, 2019
Waters refused to formally dismiss Mnuchin, whom she asked to stay for an additional 10 minutes, Bloomberg reported. “This is a new way and it’s a new day. And it’s a new chair. And I have the gavel,” she said.
This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.