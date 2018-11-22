Democrats lose political capital when their candidates can’t concede with grace

Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat who admitted a week ago that she couldn’t beat her Republican rival in the gubernatorial race — after filing a lawsuit and demanding a provisional ballot recount — still won’t bow out gracefully and issue a proper congratulatory message to her now-newly elected governor, Brian Kemp.
“Democracy failed” in the Georgia race, Abrams said.
“Democracy did not win in Georgia,” former Attorney General Eric Holder tweeted.
This isn’t just sticking it out ’til the last. This is outright delusion; dub it “Stacey Abrams Stubborn,” if you will.
It’s a race to the bottom, that’s what it is. Democrats, by refusing grace and standing senselessly stubborn, are missing an opportunity here to gain a bit of political capital by showing some basic common American courtesies in the face of defeat.
Isn’t it the left, after all, that always calls for tolerance and diversity and acceptance of others’ views?
Abrams has an opportunity to take the high road here. She has an opportunity to represent well for the Democratic Party.
But instead, we get this: “[Kemp] won an adequate number of votes to become … the legal governor of Georgia,” she said, during a recent interview on CNN to discuss her ultimate loss.
Emphasis on “legal.”
Then she said, Fox News reported: “But we know sometimes the law does not do what it should, and something being legal does not make it right. What you are looking for me to say is that there was no compromise of our democracy and that there should be some political compromise in the language that I use. And that’s not right … Will I say that this election was not tainted, was not a disinvestment and a disenfranchisement of thousands of voters? I will not say that.”
Oh, come on now.
What Abrams is saying in not so thinly veiled language is that Kemp stole the election from her — that he’s poised to be Georgia’s next governor by “legal” maneuvering, rather than by the will of the voters.
Didn’t we already go through this line of logic and argument with the election of President Donald Trump?
The American people are tired.
“[The disinvestment] began eight years ago with the systematic disenfranchisement of more than a million voters and continued with the underfunding and disinvestment in polling places and training and in the management of the county delivery of services, and I think it had its pinnacle i this race,” Abrams said.
Even CNN host Jake Tapper countered that many states have been actively purging voter rolls because — well, because that’s the lawful thing to do.
Doesn’t matter.
“Democrat Stacey Abrams may have lost,” WSB-TV 2 out of Atlanta reported on Monday, 13 days after the November 6 election, “but she’s planning to launch a new legal battle.”
Let it go, Stacey Abrams. Concede with grace. Admit defeat. Issue a congratulatory statement Kemp’s way.
It’s not democracy that failed in Georgia. It’s you. The Democratic Party simply isn’t winning any points with the people by continuing this fruitless election fight.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
She must be the example of “civility” hillary was talking about.
Apparently the new MO of the conniving Commucrats is to have hissy fits and REFUSE to accept the results of ANY election they did not win (or were unable to STEAL after the fact with manufactured votes and blatantly BOGUS “recounts!) Well, let them kick and scream. THEY STILL LOST, didn’t they! And the MORE outrageous their behavior and their OBSTRUCTION of ALL the internal workings of our government, which makes it IMPOSSIBLE to address many pressing problems we face, the LESS support they’re going to have. We’re not ALL as stupid as they seem to believe. Maybe even MOST of US are not as stupid as they hope.
What we need to do is go ahead and do what is best for the country, WITHOUT REGARD to what these Leftist LOONS “think” about it, or want to happen. Because, as they have AMPLY demonstrated, they don’t care about this country or its people at all–in fact, they HATE and hold BOTH in utter CONTEMPT. The only thing THEY care about is getting power and control over the rest of us, and they are NOT choosy about how they do it! And they’re going to kick and scream and have hissy fits and OBSTRUCT until they get their way. Well, to HELL with them. The last time I checked, it was neither smart nor beneficial to have a bunch of out-of-control two year olds having a PERMANENT screaming TANTRUM trying to “run things!”
As far as I’m concerned, these Leftist LOONS have LOST all right to have a voice in the running of this country, because they have demonstrated that ALL they want to do is TEAR DOWN and DESTROY it. They are SUBVERSIVE LOONS and need to be CONTAINED and prevented from doing any more damage than they have already done.