Democrats are ‘party of the KKK’ and use racism charge as crutch, Ted Cruz says

Sen. Ted Cruz accused Democrats of using charges of racism as a “crutch” and blamed the party for the founding of the Klu Klux Klan during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.
The Texas Republican defended attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., from charges that he tried to stop African-Americans from voting during his time as Alabama attorney general.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was not allowed to debate on the floor after reading a 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King that accused Sessions of using “the awesome powers of his office in a shabby attempt to intimidate and frighten elderly black voters.”
Cruz said that was a false smear of Sessions.
The NAACP now opposes Sen. Jeff Sessions…..though in 2009 they honored him with their Governmental Award of Excellence. #ConfirmSessions pic.twitter.com/N161sC5AnE
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 7, 2017
The History of the Ku Klux Klan
Founded in 1866, the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) extended into almost every southern state by 1870 and became a vehicle for white southern resistance to the Republican Party’s Reconstruction-era policies aimed at establishing political and economic equality for blacks. Its members waged an underground campaign of intimidation and violence directed at white and black Republican leaders. Though Congress passed legislation designed to curb Klan terrorism, the organization saw its primary goal–the reestablishment of white supremacy–fulfilled through Democratic victories in state legislatures across the South in the 1870s.
Ku Klux Klan members in United States politics
Senator Cruz is absolutely correct about the Democratic Party playing the race card at every opportunity especially if you say something that does not agree with their radical left political agenda. Fortunately the voting public has recognized this hateful tactic and is now shutting them out.
Cruz spoke the truth and that’s what dems hate the most..
About time someone brought up the direct link between the KKK and the Democrats! They like to accuse conservatives of being KKK but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
KKK = Democrat.
Oh and BTW…
NAZI is a German acronym that stands for National Socialist German Workers’ Party.
Socialist. not conservative. Again, closer to Democrats than Republicans.
Warren and her ilk are the party of alternative facts. The rest of normal healthy logic and rational filled America calls them twisted truths or out right lies…but the left loves to keep them as alternative facts. As if truth has an alternative. *smh.
Warren tried to pull a low and dirty trick using one of the major icons of the Civil Rights movement. To take a woman’s words and twist them to fit a narrative is the one trick pony that all leftest seem to enjoy using now. Hit them with the truth and they simply go into knee jerk responses like ‘racist, bigot, Love Trump Hate’… *face palm. The liberal party is in it’s last garbled death spasms, so pay it no mind. It should pass soon. The faster these socialist thinly disguised as democrats are voted out, removed or retire from politics, the faster the next true party can rise up and new blood and voices can be heard on actual issues instead of the steady diet of astro turf, faux women marches, and diatribe filled rants in an effort to obstruct a new president who is tearing down the old stayed vanguard of corrupt elitist run government.
~M
To me Dems are the party of “What facts, there are no facts”!
The KKK and their useful idiot from the plantation!!!!!!
DID YOU KNOW that in 1862 Republican President Lincoln abolished Slavery. Over unanimous Democrat opposition, Republican Congress passes Confiscation Act stating that slaves of the Confederacy “shall be forever free
DID YOU KNOW in 1865 the 13th Amendment banning slavery passed by U.S. Senate with 100% Republican support, 63% Democrat opposition.
DID YOU KNOW in 1866 U.S. House passes Republicans’ 14th Amendment guaranteeing due process and equal protection of the laws to all citizens; 100% of Democrats vote no.
DID YOU KNOW in 1870 Republican Congress creates U.S. Department of Justice, to safeguard the civil rights of African-Americans against Democrats in the South and After passing House with 98% Republican support and 97% Democrat opposition, Republicans’ 15th Amendment is ratified, granting vote to all Americans regardless of race
DID YOU KNOW in 1871. Republican Congress enacts the Ku Klux Klan Act, outlawing Democratic Party-affiliated terrorist groups which oppressed African-Americans
DID YOU KNOW in 1894 Democrat Congress and Democrat President Grover Cleveland join to repeal Republicans’ Enforcement Act, which had enabled African-Americans to vote
DID YOU KNOW in 1924 Republicans denounce three-time Democrat presidential nominee William Jennings Bryan for defending the Ku Klux Klan at 1924 Democratic National Convention
DID YOU KNOW in 1956 African-American civil rights leaders Martin Luther King and Ralph Abernathy vote for Republican Dwight Eisenhower for President
DID YOU KNOW in 1981 Republican President Ronald Reagan establishes the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, to increase African-American participation in federal education programs
DID YOU KNOW in 1991 Republican President George H. W. Bush signs Civil Rights Act of 1991 to strengthen federal civil rights legislation
DID YOU KNOW in 1996
Bill authored by U.S. Rep. Susan Molinari (R-NY) to prohibit racial discrimination in adoptions, part of Republicans’ Contract With America, becomes law
Makes you kind of wonder why any black person would want to vote for a Democrat because they haven’t changed a bit.
Game, set, and match. Sessions has now been confirmed.
Warren shot an arrow into the air. Hopefully, it was an arrow designed by an Australian aborigine, i.e., a boomerang.
Jurban those facts have existed for YEARS and are easily seeable to those who are willing to open their eyes. BUT as we all know, libtards ONLY see what they want to see.. Why do you think they have being doing all they can to revise history books and the like.