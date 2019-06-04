Home » Fresh Ink

Democrat rule has brought trash heaps, rats, typhus and more to California cities

GOPUSA StaffTammy Bruce, Washington Times Posted On 11:55 am June 4, 2019
16

It takes a lot of resilience to look over one’s shoulder at California. We Americans are a proud people and love our country. We know we’re wildly imperfect, but we also have seen our country overcome difficulties to become a more perfect union.

California, not so much.

One glance at the formerly Golden State is a frightening embarrassment. The latest indictment of liberal leadership is the trash heap of Los Angeles. Literally. Despite the emergence of louse-borne typhus, Los Angeles can’t seem to get its act together.

Steve Lopez of the Los Angeles Times reported a week ago on the obscene condition of downtown Los Angeles, “A mountain of rotting, oozing, stinking trash … stretching a good 20 yards along a skid row alley. Rats popped their heads out of the debris like they were in a game of Whac-A-Mole, then scampered for cover as a tractor with a scoop lurched toward them. … The trash problem is not confined to any one street, but this particular location on the 800 block of Ceres Avenue is surrounded by food distribution companies that sell to shoppers, vendors, stores and restaurants. I counted seven within a block, so you have to wonder — given the colonies of football-size rats — about the potential contamination of the food supply chain and the spread of disease.”

What does the city say when confronted about the slow, or nonexistent, pace of cleanup?

A “spokeswoman for the city Department of Public Works said the backlog on service calls for trash pickup around homeless encampments sits at just under 8,400 currently. … ‘If it’s a homeless encampment, it’s a lengthier process because humans are involved and we have to meet certain protocols,’ she said, including a survey of who’s there, an inventory of personal property and notice of a cleanup,” the Times reported.

That’s right. Their concern for the people who are at ground zero for emerging deadly viruses is to follow protocols involving surveys and inventories. So don’t you worry — big government is keeping itself busy, as it behaves as though it’s normal to have more than 2,000 people sleeping on trash heaps, as potential epidemics lurk.

This is the idiotic disaster brought to you by unrestrained liberal leadership as it creates problems, then births a bureaucracy that will never deal with it.

In San Francisco alone, as The New York Times reported, one of every 11,600 residents is a billionaire. The state actually has a budget surplus, but as we see, money can’t cure stupid.

Which brings us to Gov. Gavin Newsom and his plan. He’s outraged, just outraged at the “national disgrace” of California’s homelessness.

The Ventura County Star reported, “Gov. Gavin Newsom called growing homelessness in California a national disgrace as he announced Tuesday that he is launching a task force to find solutions amid a housing crisis in the most populous state.”

Like Los Angeles, instead of dealing with the reality of the problem, Mr. Newsom announced the creation of a task force, the members of which will travel around the state and make recommendations. There’s only one recommendation, and they won’t like it, that will change the state’s fate: a plea to all California voters to stop electing Democrats.

Yes, there’s nothing finer in a leader than the effort to blame everyone else for the scourge of homelessness your fellow Democrats have created over the years. California’s disaster isn’t a national disgrace, it’s not even California’s disgrace; it’s the disgrace of every liberal politician in the state who has led that state into medieval crisis.

Speaking of medieval crises, Dr. Drew Pinsky, the addiction medicine specialist, told Brian Kilmeade of Fox News that a deadly epidemic could emerge in Los Angeles during the summer months.

” ‘I live in the great state of California, the utopia that is California, which is a nightmare,’ Pinsky said. ‘I want to give you a prediction here. There will be a major infectious disease epidemic this summer in Los Angeles.’ He continued, ‘We have tens and tens of thousands of people living in tents. Horrible conditions. Sanitation. Rats have taken over the city. We’re the only city in the country, Los Angeles, without a rodent control program. We have multiple rodent-borne, flea-borne illnesses, plague, typhus. We’re gonna have louse-borne illness. If measles breaks into that population, we have tuberculosis exploding. Literally, our politicians are like Nero. It’s worse than Nero,’ Pinsky said,” Fox News reported.

But it’s different now. Every Nero has a task force.

It’s so bad in California, even The New York Times deigned to allow an opinion piece decrying the growing instability of the state.

In “America’s Cities Are Unlivable. Blame Wealthy Liberals,” opinion columnist Farhad Manjoo wrote, “The basic problem is the steady collapse of livability. Across my home state, traffic and transportation is a developing-world nightmare. Child care and education seem impossible for all but the wealthiest. The problems of affordable housing and homelessness have surpassed all superlatives … the streets [are] a plague of garbage and needles and feces, and every morning brings fresh horror stories from a ‘Black Mirror’ hellscape: Homeless veterans are surviving on an economy of trash from billionaires’ mansions.”

And yet most 2020 Democratic candidates for president want you to believe that President Donald Trump is the problem, and the Democratic policies creating the dystopian nightmare in California should be exported throughout the nation. Yeah, no.

• Tammy Bruce, president of Independent Women’s Voice, author and Fox News contributor, is a radio talk-show host.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 6.8/10 (4 votes cast)
Democrat rule has brought trash heaps, rats, typhus and more to California cities, 6.8 out of 10 based on 4 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



16 Comments

capricorn1
capricorn1
12:37 pm June 4, 2019 at 12:37 pm

how is that liberal socialist utopia working for you in california?

better get some conservatives in your politics or you are gonna see a bubonic or black plague outbreak and the its quarantine time for yall.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.9/5 (8 votes cast)

    The Real Truth
    The Real Truth
    1:32 pm June 4, 2019 at 1:32 pm

    You are correct capricorn1 ! I was listening to an interview with Doctor Drew Pinsky, and he is scared to death of this exact thing happening ! Because of the Democrats LACK of leadership in California, and their policies , diseases which were eliminated 100 years ago, like Bubonic Plague, Typhus etc, may be coming BACK, and the Dems are doing NOTHING to stop it ! Can you even imagine these horrible, deadly diseases coming to major areas like Los Angeles, or San Francisco ?

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)
      gmw
      gmw
      2:43 pm June 4, 2019 at 2:43 pm

      How many of these diseases have been reintroduced by the illegal immigration population? There are reports of Border patrol agents getting sick. Why do the drug commercials on TV tell us to get checked for tuberculosis and hepatitus before using them? Most of these diseases have been extremely rare or non-existent in the USA for decades. Why are they showing up now?
      Sounds like more Democrat malfeasance.

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
    captjellico
    captjellico
    1:43 pm June 4, 2019 at 1:43 pm

    In the coming Civil War, all that is required for us to prevail is simply to PREVENT vermin from escaping from these “liberal socialist utopian” cities, into neighboring states and communities (you know… the “fly-over country” that they so often like to make fun of). The rest will tend to itself.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.5/5 (6 votes cast)
    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:31 pm June 4, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    Do you know of any conservative, who’s gonna want to MOVE TO Commiefornia??

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    2:33 pm June 4, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    ” There’s only one recommendation, and they won’t like it, that will change the state’s fate: a plea to all California voters to stop electing Democrats.”

    This doesn’t apply to just California, In the whole U.S.A. voters should stop electing Democrats.

    The Traitorous, Liberal Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, immorality and the lack of integrity.
    They will do or say ANYTHING to stay in power and can not be trusted to govern anywhere.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)
southernpatriot
southernpatriot
1:26 pm June 4, 2019 at 1:26 pm

Name a major city in America today that is thriving under leftist demented Democrat rule…HIV/AIDS and other diseases in epidemic in the Pacific Northwest, human waste and hypodermics piled up on streets in San Francisco, Typhus breakouts already beginning in Los Angeles with Bubonic Plague (Black Death) festering in rats in garbage piles all over the city, NYC missing $850 million in a charity for the mentally ill headed by the mayor’s wife, Baltimore corruption from the highest to lowest, New Orleans boiling water almost weekly now, Chicago gang violence pandemic, and the list goes on and on and on.

What is the lesson learned? Don’t vote for Democrat for anything.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (10 votes cast)

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:33 pm June 4, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    Maybe all that rain we’re getting in the planes and hinterlands, needs to hit Commiefornia and wash it all out!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
capricorn1
capricorn1
1:34 pm June 4, 2019 at 1:34 pm

i know some of us on this board remembers the old days of the soviet union.
people living in squalor with no lights or heat long lines for bread and toilet paper.
with the exception of the high class party members the true commies who want communism for everyone but themselves.

looks a lot like los angeles and san fagcisco.

california is the same way its socialism for everyone but the socialist.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:34 pm June 4, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    And just like in the old Soviet union, only the rich could afford to live there..

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
Rich Knoch
Rich Knoch
1:49 pm June 4, 2019 at 1:49 pm

Should it be assumed the Rats, actually Democrat Brothers and Sisters, will be able to vote in their Primary-Clown-Show?

By the way . . . . nice pic of the average Demented-Dem.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:35 pm June 4, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    It wouldn’t surprise me to see some nutter, TRY To count the # of rats in their ‘census’, to increase the # of representatives out there.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
Lola Martin
Lola Martin
1:51 pm June 4, 2019 at 1:51 pm

They are living in their natural habitat. Although, rats are cuter and not their fault to have been born as rats

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

dennisastley
dennisastley
1:51 pm June 4, 2019 at 1:51 pm

Michael Crighton taught us in Jurassic Park that life finds a way. Dr Drew has identified that the infectious diseases expected this summer is how “life” will be addressing the problem in Los Angeles.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.8/5 (4 votes cast)

truthteller
truthteller
2:41 pm June 4, 2019 at 2:41 pm

I’m not sure California is worth saving.. it may well be smarter, at this point, to basically kick it out of the USA… just look at how many dem weirdos move to California to use as base to enter politics and mess with the country…. it is basically a terrorist home base…

I do not see economic value of keeping California… and we can get avocados from Mexico….

by far our worst state and an example of the harm that democrats can do

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.0/5 (2 votes cast)

AzRep
AzRep
3:53 pm June 4, 2019 at 3:53 pm

I hate to say it, but they brought it upon themselves. Liberal politics at the height of it’s glory. And yet another stark example of the need for term limits.
Open sewers and pallet housing isn’t far off now. And they have the migrant workforce to make it a reality. But I would be safe to say that these conditions are nowhere close to ultra liberal Hollywood, where the grossly rich are spouting liberal rhetoric on a daily basis while their less fortunate neighbors are living in squalor. Another example of the kind of class division we would see under socialism. Wait, that is the reality we see in California.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply