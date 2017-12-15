Democrat lawmaker: Women’s clothing an ‘invitation’ for harassment

A female Democratic House member shocked fellow lawmakers Wednesday when she said that the revealing clothing that some members and staffers wear is an “invitation” to sexual harassment.
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) made the comments during a private Democratic Caucus meeting Wednesday to discuss sexual harassment issues, according to two Democratic sources in the room.
“I saw a member yesterday with her cleavage so deep it was down to the floor,” Kaptur said, according to the sources present. “And what I’ve seen … it’s really an invitation.” The comments left many others in the room stunned, the sources said.
She is totally correct. This does not justify harassment, but the way some women dress I can understand why it happens. They flaunt it, expect and want you to look at them and then scream harassment if you say anything or do anything. Almost like intrampment.
David Powell, You hit the nail on the head. Some women will dress with low cut blouses and super short skirts so men will look at them and then they will scream sexual harassment.
I’ve long said “IF YOU DON’T want people oogling you, DON’T wear so revealing clothing that you get such looks.. Its common sense. Just like if you don’t want your car broken into, don’t leave stuff visible to tempt thieves.
The ones who hit the floor upon hearing her words are the same ones who hit the floor and present, when propositioned. The bible states that the mouth (Hole/Cleavage) of a woman is a deep pit and many a MAN will fall therein. Men can only fight back with intentionally equivalent revealed plumbers butts. Maybe the next time our male lawmakers see an overextended cleavage on the job, just drop a quarter in to pay for visual services rendered. The women should do the same to the men, then all can feel warm fuzzy and EQUAL inside. This is what America has come to when law making men and women get to swap restrooms and nobody knows what sex they are, or how their sex is to properly behave, in the Democrat inspired socially redefined beehive where you can’t differentiate the Queens from the drones.
And that is really the heart of the issue. Most of the women on the #metoo bandwagon are, in fact, NOT victims. Having a coworker as you out on a date is NOT sexual harassment. Having a random stranger compliment your appearance or even whistle is NOT sexual abuse. And above all… REGRET IS NOT RAPE.
The term “sexual harassment” is so fuzzy now in its meaning, that is a major problem. Some actions are obvious, like quid pro quos, but I don’t think giving a sincere compliment to a cowrker is. A big problem is there is no standard that we all agree upon. One major annoyance of mine is the use of the term “sexual assault” rather than rape. Rape is pretty clear cut. Sexual assault is a fuzzy term.
That all said, while I do not think the homeowner that did not lock his door deserves to be burglarized, I do think he is foolish not to lock his door. As it is foolish to walk in the bad part of town at night by oneself.
I’ve log been saying there are NO WAY IN HELL all these victims.. How the heck can anyone claim “I was taking a picture with XYZ In public and he put his hand up my skirt,” and not ONE bystander notice it.
Your misspelling for the word for entrapment is totally appropriate. Intrampment is the trapping of tramps.
I read it as entrapment by tramps.
Finally, a strong woman with common sense who speaks reality! Men have been sexually harassed for way too long in office settings, where women know that showing skin will get them promoted faster than more experienced colleagues. With the exception of Hollywood, where do you see men dressing to show off their reproductive-related body parts? I don’t remember having a suit that enhanced my bulging crotch or my finely sculpted *** silouette. It would be nice to see the whining hypocrite women called out more on this matter of inequality. If you don’t want a man to notice you for your physical sexual attributes, keep it under wraps. And don’t complain when you don’t get the attention you crave. You can’t have it both ways, and not be busted.
Actually I think the way some women dress is harassment in itself. It speaks volumes for women to dress as if they just got out of bed with someone or to dress like they would like to jump into bed with someone. As a man I think this ought to be considered harassing me. Period!
Yes there will be critics of what I say because thats what discussion is all about. But please……
when is it going to be totally illegal to hit on a woman or talk to them?
i mean c,mon man.
capricorn1,
Never happen as they’d all have to get jobs then instead of try to bag a guy with a plane or, at least, a damned good job and portfolio.
Basically now. Feminists see this as their big opportunity to push the idea that the accusation IS the proof.
IMO we are already there Capricorn. Which is why i say if i owned a company i wouldn’t HIRE ANY WOMEN, so as to ensure there is NO chance any worker (or myself) could ever be done for sexual harassment.
This woman is right. Young women dress like tramps today and then expect not to be harrassed. It is like entrapment and I am sometimes am ashamed of my gender. I suggest that women stop following fashion and show some respect for themselves and those around them by dressing like a professional instead of a common *****. Keep the cleavage for the bars and clubs.
And that’s why imo any place with a dress code should have it apply to ALL< not just men, while women have their own code..
Unless this issue of sexual harassment is resolved properly…… may take a year or two…… a movement to not hire women will take hold. Employers are now surely looking at this and will slow down their hiring of women…. in government or in private companies.
One immediate consequence of this is the imposition of an office dress code.
But like i said the other day, THAT will then get the feminazis crying “Sexual discrimination, you are being too mysognistic”..
It is also fair to say that the woman wearing revealing clothing is sexually harassing anyone who is NOT the intended target of the provocative dress. It is like putting a steak in front of a person who hasn’t eaten for a week, then telling them not to eat it.
I like that steak comparison…
I get your point and I agree that women should dress much more modestly. However, Eve did not make Adam sin. No one makes another person sin. Sin is a personal choice and Adam chose to eat of the forbidden fruit. Yes, he tried to blame it on Eve when God questioned him but he made the choice.
People are trying to deny nature these days. Look, men are visually stimulated, women emotionally stimulated. We always have been, and no PC trend is ever going to change that. Why do you suppose “men and women will never understand each other”? Or “Men are from Mars, women are from Venus”? It’s because we see the world through different lens. Women notice other women’s shoes, men see their faces and fannies and boobs.
Men have loved looking at women for as long as time has existed. Yes, there is such thing as being gentlemanly, but to believe that dressing with your breasts prominently displayed is not going to draw attention is crazy. No, that doesn’t mean they should make women uncomfortable, or threaten retaliation for turning down our attentions. But please–don’t dress in a way that makes us captive to our thoughts and then get offended when we express them.
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) was right (and yes I almost gagging saying a Democrat was right). If a conservative male had said the same thing though he would have been verbally drawn and quartered as a misogynistic woman hater. If they want to “advertise the goods” the work place is not the place to do it. On their own time and in a social setting is when and where. That way if comments are made that offend them they can say or do something to stop it. Humans are visual creatures and respond to visual stimulus one way or another. I’m not saying that women have to dress like Nuns in the 50’s or Muslim women in burqas but showing cleavage down to their navel or a skirt/dress so short that they have to have a bikini wax is not appropriate for work.
Dress codes, dress codes, dress codes.. THAT’s all imo, that needs to get said.
MAKE THEM apply to all. PERIOD.
I totally agree! The women I know who bare way too much beast tissue love the attention and they actually think it’s funny to see the men Google at them. Unfortunately, Christian women sometimes dress rather provocative. Men do get turned on by looking at breasts, bottoms and legs. I see way too much thigh tissue on Fox News either on Out Numbered or on The Five. I am a retired professional woman that valued respect over attention.
I have never understood why it is ok for a woman to go out in public displaying her chest to the world but nobody is supposed to look. Obviously they do it on purpose. What if men wore shorts with their testicles exposed? Oh, they’d be arrested. I like a woman as much as any heterosexual man but I do prefer them to dress decent in public. It is very distracting and usually uncomfortable trying to avert your eyes constantly so as not to be called a name.
Blame that on Feminism… The whole bra burning days, pushing the issue ‘women can dress how they bloody want’…
Thank you, Rep. Kaptur.
Men and women are different. Men react more to the visual and women to the aural.
Half-naked women are used to sell everything we see on TV, including the news. Their attire is entirely inappropriate for business and that is why they get called things like “talking heads”. Nobody listens to the news because they can’t take their eyes out of the exposed cleavage.
It’s not just ordinary women who are being misguided into what is appropriate attire. The trend has been to encourage women to wear “sexy” attire, which, IMHO, is sexual harassment of men.
Girls, you can’t have it both ways. Dress like a sexy **** and you will be treated like one. If you are calling that kind of attention to yourself, you cannot accuse a man of “sexual harassment” because he reacts like a normal man. This current double standard, that woman can dress however they want but men cannot react, is psychological castration.
That being said, manners, etiquette and moral rectitude MUST factor into this conversation. It’s a two-way street.
OMG
It must be the end of the world
We actually have a democrat telling the truth
Well, I’ve seen that sort of clothing too – that style of dress – but, unless there is a certain agreement between a woman and a man who are attracted to each other – then, there is never an ‘invitation’ to do anything other than glance and look at things then that are proper. Ladies used to dress conservatively…and some ladies still do…but, not all women dress in a conservative fashion and those who may not are still to be treated with respect and not otherwise.
I disagree. If you have your boobs flopping all over with a low neckline, you’re sending a message. Your making your main feature sexuality. You’ve turned yourself into a sexual object. Not appropriate in the workplace. Some women are naturally attractive even if they dress moderately. They don’t deserve sexual remarks or overtures. Men have dress standards & so should women.
Feigning moral outrage. Give me a break. Owing to their long sordid history of defending sexual perverts and deviants of all sorts, democrats are the last people on earth to think they have standing to criticize anyone concerning any sexual missteps.
I think the Rep. is right. I don’t care if she’s a Dem. She’s not disqualified from making a valid point because her party & their supporters are sleazy. If Weinstein decided to lecture women on their dress, I’d say BS.
Totally correct. If a woman dresses to look sexy then she’ll get a sexual response – it’s the, ‘I’m interested in sex’ message. If females fall all over men, intiate body contact, flirt excessively then a guy will assume they’re interested in sex. If women get crap faced in the bar, how can they arguably say whether they gave consent or not. Women need to examine their own behavior & not dump all the responsibility on men.
My thoughts exactly, entrapment for guys short on willpower! Like leaving fresh hamburger meat on a low serving table and expecting your pet Labrador to resist eating it.
The fairer sex has used sex as a form of currency to get what they want for just about forever.
Now, all of a sudden, they are indignant about it.
Do you think that, for instance, the cosmetic industry is such big business because women are trying to make themselves repulsive and immune to sexual advances?