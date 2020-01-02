Dan Patrick: Dangerous’ Joe Biden will ‘take your guns’

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Monday that the Democrats, namely former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, are hell-bent on taking guns away from Americans and stripping them of their right to protect themselves.

Appearing on Fox News, Mr. Patrick slammed Mr. Biden for previously speaking out against a Texas law that allows people with concealed carry licenses to bring firearms into places of worship.

“Let’s be very clear to the American people that Joe Biden is dangerous,” Mr. Patrick said. “He’s not just an idiotic person who says impossible, absurd things, and he’s not just naive, but he’s dangerous. Americans will have to understand, whether you believe in owning a gun or not owning a gun, that the Democrats are dangerous.

“If they get elected to the White House, they will pass executive orders to take your guns, take your ability to protect yourself, your family, your property and your friends as those men did yesterday,” he said.

Mr. Patrick was referring to Richard White and Jack Wilson, the two parishioners who sprang into action when a gunman opened fire at the West Freeway Church of Christ in Tarrant County on Sunday.

The attack lasted only six seconds before Mr. Wilson, a former reserve sheriff’s deputy and Army veteran, fatally shot the gunman. White, an armed member of the church’s volunteer security team, drew his weapon and fired a shot into the wall before he was fatally shot by the gunman, Wilson said Monday. One other church member was also killed in the attack.

The attack shined a light on a law passed by the Texas legislature in response to the 2017 attack on a church in Sutherland Springs that left 26 people dead allowing anyone with a concealed-carry license to carry firearms in places of worship. Gun rights advocates pointed to the incident as an example of a “good guy with a gun” saving lives.

A video of Mr. Biden slamming the law resurfaced on social media after Sunday’s shooting.

“It is irrational, with all due respect to the governor of Texas, it’s irrational what they’re doing,” Mr. Biden said at the time.

Mr. Patrick said Monday he’s “proud” of the law and that the gunman could have killed many more people if nobody else was armed.

Britt Farmer, the pastor of the West Freeway Church, said the same during a news conference.

“We lost two great men today, but it could have been a lot worse, and I’m thankful that our government has allowed us the opportunity to protect ourselves,” he said.

