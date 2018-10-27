Civility? NY Times Publishes Fantasy Story Depicting Trump’s Assassination

As the media and the left goes on and on about hateful rhetoric from President Donald Trump after numerous someone sent Democrat foes bombs, they seem to have forgotten that their rhetoric doesn’t help either.
You know, like this fantasy story at The New York Times that depicts the assassination of Trump by a Russian agent with the help of the Secret Service.
Meanwhile the @nytimes is literally publishing assassination porn, fantasizing about killing Trump with the help of his bodyguards https://t.co/GHwx7qf6kd
This is the paper whose editorial board was until recently pushing a long-debunked lie blaming Palin for a shooting
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 25, 2018
Steve Scalise, shot by Bernie Sanders supporter, calls for NY Time to remove Trump assassination story
Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise told The Daily Caller News Foundation Thursday that The New York Times should take down and apologize for a short fictional story about assassinating President Donald Trump published Tuesday.
“The media needs to take accountability for the role they are playing in promoting dangerous rhetoric and division in this country, particularly against President Trump and his supporters,” Scalise said in a statement to TheDCNF. “The decision by The New York Times to run this piece is irresponsible and offensive, and they should remove it and apologize.”
Should they succeed in shooting this President all hell will break loose. The violence that will follow will decimate the Democrat Party and their leaders to the core. They all need to shut up and go back to the creepy creeping socialism which is the National death by a thousand cuts, but most assuredly death to American as we know it today and have known its benefits in the past. Just how can any sane person call voting for this Party of social anarchy an act of sanity let alone self-interest? If military men can put their lives in danger and travel thousands of miles to defend America, can you not walk two blocks to a voting booth and accomplish the same thing sans the blood and violence?
The fact of the matter is that the incivility started on January 20, 2009 when the “Great Uniter” got into officer and started weaponizing three-letter government agencies against his political opponents (you know, everything he accused President Trump of doing as he was simultaneously taking credit for Trump’s achievements during that ridiculous little speech of his).
Racial tensions weren’t that bad before 2009. Obama comes in an immediately turns the dial to 11, leading us to where were are today.
Someone actually should blow up the New York Times!!
It would be better to see it “implode” due to lack of readership. Buildings are rebuilt with insurance (plus you wouldn’t want anyone to get hurt or killed) but financial failure hurts more and gets rid of the source of the “fake news.”
I definitely understand that feeling, but we’re not there yet. We are winning the war of ideas and so these MSM establishments keep amping up their rhetoric. It is really nothing more than the angry and irrational lashing out of that which knows its days are numbered.
Just as the 1st amendments freedom of speech has been restricted (you can’t yell fire when there isn’t a fire) so too should the media be restricted from publishing articles which serve to incite people to commit criminal acts. Freedom of the press was not intended to be license to incite violence nor to print suggestions of presidential assassinations !
The NY Times is as mean,nasty and intolerant as the Democratic Party! The vitriol they’re spreading might just come back too haunt them! RIP
NYT should be careful what kind of story they fabricate or it might backfire on them. People know now that the NWO (Rothchilds, Soros, Warburgs, Clintons and Obama and Bilderbergs) are controlling NYT along with many other MSMs.
Obviously the NY Times has to come up with some creative works of fiction that will appeal to their malcontent readership or they would completely cease to exist. Ted Koppel said it best a couple of weeks ago to that one CNN reporter Brian Stelter who looks like George Costanza from Seinfeld but I would say that it applies here to all of these anti-Trump media outlets. Ted Koppel stated, “CNN would be lost without Donald Trump””CNN’s ratings would be in the toilet without Donald Trump.” How has a newspaper like the NY Times which not too long ago was held up as being one of the best in journalistic reporting sunk to such a depraved level not even worthy of lining a bird cage with?
all the news that’s fit to print, what a lie.
Jack Alope:
“You’ve got to help me ! It’s my wife! She thinks she’s a New York Times newspaper!”
“Well? Why don’t you take her to a psychiatrist?”
“Then what will I use to line the bird cage?” – Soupy sales
Trump should buy the New York Times—just so he could close it down or make a home for veterans out of the building!
The N.Y. Times’ disgraceful story that details the assassination of President Trump by the government that the left has loudly proclaimed was responsible for electing him and the Secret Service that has sworn to protect him stretches credibility to the breaking point. This piece of fictional trash panders to the delusional Trump-haters on the left and provides them with an opportunity to vicariously indulge their desire to eliminate the President. This violence-inspiring story is something one would expect to find on the Facebook page or Twitter feed of a leftist lunatic and not published by an allegedly respectable, major newspaper.
May that vile rag go the way of CNN…..bottoming out and fading away. Junk Journalism at its finest!
My guns are loaded and if they ever killed president Trump there are over 300 million guns in America that will kill every democrat here along with every crooked politician on both sides. We won’t drain the swamp we will eliminate it. This will start a civil war that will take back our country
The New York Times ceased reporting accurate news decades ago. They have a decided leftist agenda and present propaganda. They should be, though are not, ashamed of their lack of pretense at being anti-good and pro-evil.
What is “Fantasy” about a story depicting the assassination of our President ? This is NOT fantasy, or civil, it is pure EVIL, by a newspaper that may have been respectable, I believe at one time ! The people running this so called newspaper, are a DISGRACE for even THINKING of running this disgusting story !
(“This is the paper whose editorial board was until recently pushing a long-debunked lie blaming Palin for a shooting…”)
And we know this most recent mail bomb event was performed by “a nut case from the Right” …how? (1)The ‘information’ that we have been given is from a severely-tainted organization where the smoke (and mirrors) have not yet settled re: their latest involvement/criminal activity in the Clinton email fiasco,..false accusations/allegations of Russian collusion, false dossier to gain access illegally for ‘information gathering’, etc. and (2) The ‘information’ is being broadcast 24/7 primarily by cnn and msnbc who have rightfully earned their badges of shame as FakeNews.