Church Won't Mention Trump’s Name in Prayers, Fearing Microaggressions

Parishioners at a California Episcopal church will no longer pray by name for the president of the United States over fears the name “Donald Trump” might trigger microaggressions among sanctified snowflakes.
Mike Kinman, the rector of All Saints Church in Pasadena, broke the news to the congregation in a blog posting that was filled with all sorts of liturgical lunacy.
“If you come to All Saints this Sunday, you’ll notice that we have removed the proper names from our prayers for those in authority. Whereas before we prayed for ‘Barack, our president,’ we are now praying for “our president, our president-elect, and all others in authority.” This practice will continue for at least the near future,” he wrote.
Kinman went on to say the safety of the congregation could be jeopardized by the mere mention of the president-elect’s name.
“We are in a unique situation in my lifetime where we have a president elect whose name is literally a trauma trigger to some people – particularly women and people who, because of his words and actions, he represents an active danger to health and safety,” he wrote.
California is just LOST! Seriously, this state needs to just GO AWAY!
Inside secret,
THEY ARE YOUR THOUGHTS, YOUR FEELINGS
YOU HAVE 100% CONTROL OVER THEM
Well, anyone outside the age group of two, it is called growing up by learning what you have control over and what you don’t.
Failing this lesson will result in feeling powerless, feelings of desperation, depression, despair. In essence, it will cause a meltdown, and have everyone else rolling on the floor laughing for your being so stupid to think the whole world revolved around you
To lead a life of more objectivity and discover the TRUTH, ask, did I really deserve that trophy?
And don’t try to excuse yourself by saying, but, but they gave Barack one.
He is NOW having learn to accept he is not Kim Jong-un and his days of a pen and a phone are over. Well, that is if he does not want to be Kim Jong-un, because Kim Jong-un is what all snowflakes are, if they just had the military power to force everyone else to their will, with their macro-aggression
When you remove God from the Church, there is no need to worry about the little stuff.
Follow the dollar. Micro aggressions? Sure. But it’s my bet it’s the macro dollar that has them concerned.
Here is a prime example of a Church walking away from the source of knowledge
given by God in the Scriptures for a touchy feely simulacrum. Prayer
for those who need it can not be a sham, it offends God…….William