Chris Cuomo, sorry, but Christmas isn’t about open borders

CNN’s Chris Cuomo offered up a somewhat off-the-rails rationale for why America ought to open borders wide for the migrants trying to enter the country — and suggested it was a Christian’s Christmas duty.
Sorry, Cuomo.
Christmas isn’t about open borders.
Neither is Christianity, for that matter.
But here’s what Cuomo said, in his recent “Closing Argument” segment: “[It’s] no small irony that Christians are getting ready to celebrate the story of Christmas, which is the exact story that we are trying to block out here [with this caravan issue]. The poor and unwanted who wound up bringing the savior into this world in a stable, rejected. Just as we’re doing now. This is who we are now and it must be exposed.”
So the migrants making their way to America, demanding an entry they’ve not legally earned, are practically one and the same with Jesus Christ — with the birth of the savior to the world?
It’d sure be nice if those who knew least about Christianity would quit trying to tell Christians about Christianity.
It’d sure be great if those who have no clue about the true meaning of Christmas quit trying to define its meanings to those who do have a clue.
Christmas is about the birth of Jesus, the savior sent by God to ultimately die for humanity’s sins.
Reclassifying it as some sort of social justice day of remembrance for the poor and needy is a lie. Trying to draw comparisons between the plight of of Mary, who couldn’t find room at an inn and was therefore, with husband Joseph at her side, forced to give birth on a bed of straw, in a manger — as ordained by God — and with the pursuits of migrants to find a home, by legal means or otherwise, in America, is a bit whacked.
One is a story of hope and love and, oh yes, the birth of our savior. The other? A human struggle for economic opportunity.
Yes, the spirit of Christmas is about giving; so, too, the spirit of Christianity.
But equating giving with open borders is a bit much. Drawing a parallel between the birth of Christ and the storming of migrants into our country is a bit much.
Jesus is Jesus; Christmas celebrates Jesus. And neither Christmas nor Jesus are ever to be confused or conflated with migrants trying their dang-dest to make their ways, legal, illegal, what have you, into America.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
Someone should enlighten Cuomo that Christmas is about Peace on Earth good will toward men, not breaking down Fences in bad will, and invading others property, importing crime and disease by non-peaceful men/women of bad will on a rampage to invade and take by force that which they cannot earn in peace. It is about “For unto us a child is born” not “For unto us a country is aborted”. It is all about “Make straight in the desert a highway for our God”, not “Make straight on the highway to make a desert out of America in ungodly secular socialism.” And put coal in our American stockings and make a “silent night” out of our free thoughts in media manipulation. Those walls in Jerusalem were built high for a reason, but fell because of deceiving wolves in sheep’s clothing like Cuomo who in their deceiving intentions would use the best of our own Christain intentions and beliefs against us to gain power.
Where was Cuomo and his ilk, spouting Christian values, when Gosnell was murdering babies in his clinic? Cuomo is a “CINO”, Catholic in name only.
This points out the whole Cuoma family are mentally disturbed. This has nothing to do with Christianity at all but keeping possible invading warriors onto our soil to try and kill us in any way they can to take over this country. Question: How many are you willing to take into the Cuomo homes and care/feed/etc. when they bring in numerous diseases, throw trash wherever (which we have seen with many illegals doing here), eat you out of house and home and steal everything you own? Sorry, you are a nutcase to even try to compare my faith to this invasion. Where by the way is your Christianity considering how the Cuomo family hates our President and us? Hmm.
I think chris can probably fit at least 12 families of illegal aliens in his home, and a few dozen more families on his FENCED PROPERTY.
He would be the ONLY PERSON ALLOWED TO COME AND GO.
He should have a mind changing experience in the first hour or so.
After that he will be screaming!
Just another example of developing your own mindset, then attempting to use the Bible to support your views. It’s supposed to be the other way around. We should search scripture and form our views from what we find there. On this subject, God is very clear. We are supposed to obey the law.
Romans 13 – Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God. Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation. For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same: For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil. Wherefore ye must needs be subject, not only for wrath, but also for conscience sake.
Bah. Humbug.
When Jesus’ parents fled to Egypt to escape the murderous King Herod, they apparently entered legally, not illegally.
The story of Christmas and ultimately Easter is one where God’s great love for his creation was manifest in His Son, Jesus. Yet, it was met with demonically-inspired hatred by a host of bad characters from Herod to Pilate. The beauty of the story is just when you think evil has triumphed, a stone rolled away and Christ rose from the dead. For all those who ask for forgiveness of their sins and receive Christ as Lord and Savior, they become the children of God.
Let us not forget our role in putting Christ on the cross. He took the penalty of our sins with him to the cross.
Christmas is about kindness and helping others. He wants SOMEONE ELSE to help them. How much did he donate? How many would he take in? being a Christian means you do NOT promote the sin of Homosexuality/abortion etc you can love the sinner but hate the sin. Counsel them etc. You don’t pass them off on someone else to do that for you.
That is what Charities we donate to are for. How much did he donate to say Catholic Charities? Salvation Army? Veteran’s groups?