Chicago mulls ‘universal basic income’ testing, ‘direct cash transfers to people’

The Windy City may soon experiment with giving its citizens cash windfalls via a universal basic income pilot program.
Chicago alderman Ameya Pawar appears to be well on his way to convincing colleagues to test his UBI program for 1,000 families. His goal is to transfer $500 each month in stipends — without conditions — to citizens.
“Nearly 70 percent of Americans don’t have $1,000 in the bank for an emergency,” Mr. Pawar told The Intercept for an interview published Monday. “UBI could be an incredible benefit for people who are working and are having a tough time making ends meet or putting food on the table at the end of the month. … It’s time to start thinking about direct cash transfers to people so that they can start making plans about how they’re going to get by.”
Mr. Pawar’s bill would also implement a process known as “smoothing” for families taking part in the Earned Income Tax Credit program; they would be paid monthly instead of annually.
“Our hope, that I know will be born out in this pilot, is that it will show that when we smooth out the EITC, and we provide a monthly basic income to 1,000 families, that they will be able to plan for expenses, they can make decisions about savings, they can make decisions about investing, they could make decisions about how they could deal with a financial emergency, just like all families do,” Mr. Pawar said. “And once implemented, we’ll be able to hopefully scale it.”
Not mentioned by the official was how the debt-ridden city would pay for an expansion of such a program.
“Chief Financial Officer Carole Brown said the city’s total pension debt now stands at $28 billion, down from $31 billion a year ago, thanks to the state legislation,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported July 11. “Under repeated questioning, Brown refused to say how [Chicago Mayor Rahm] Emanuel — if he is re-elected, that is — would meet the city’s pension obligation when the five-year ramp to actuarial funding is over.”
As @amazon, @Uber, @Tesla and others invest billions into automation and artificial intelligence, it’s time to have a conversation on the future of work. Today, I’m introducing legislation calling for the creation of a Chicago #UniversalBasicIncome pilot. #UBI
— Ameya Pawar (@Ameya_Pawar_IL) June 27, 2018
Policies aimed at reducing income inequality lift people up from the working poor to the upper middle class. To prevent people from uniting and working together to attack income inequality, @BruceRauner @realDonaldTrump pit them all against each other via race,class, & geography. https://t.co/Fxe9ys9Xo1
— Ameya Pawar (@Ameya_Pawar_IL) July 18, 2018
At best, that’s like mulling rotted apples — examples of UBI have historically existed since NLT Imperial Roman times (panem-et-circi — “bread-and-circuses”) and always epic-failed!
They have also tried it again recently (within the last 4 years) in various pilot programs and each one of them has failed. The reason is obvious. It just becomes another “entitlement” for people to demand and not be thankful for. They have no concept of where this extra $500 a month comes from, nor do they care. Somewhere there has to be a 1%er who is producing so that all these freeloaders can keep consuming. Until that is, the 1%er packs up and relocates outside the reaches of the great tentacles of the Nanny State.
Libs love to say that tax flight is a myth. And yet look at CA. Look at IL. Look at every sanctuary city or Welfare haven. More and more poor people move in demanding more of what they want, and the wealthy people leave demanding to keep more of what they earned.
Next thing you know, the Libs are perplexed as to why the place goes bankrupt despite their high taxes and generous social spending. Must be the fault of those Koch brothers…
And of course the Libs in these failed social labs like Chi want the fed to bail out their bankrupt city. So now I’m paying taxes to supplement the numerous flaws in Chi socialism.
“our hope, that I know will be born out in this pilot….”
Looks like the results are already predetermined, so no need to watch carefully to see if it works. Looks like they are just throwing money at the problem with no concern of any reform or improvement of the recipients future. Short term vote buying.
Ridiculous. Give you 3 guesses where those first 1,ooo stipends will be going. The MArxist are determined to ruin what’s left of Chitown.
LOL – Communist fools.
Oh goody. More taxpayer funded dope money.
Cash transfers to people can only come from cash seizures from other people. Then the people will have more public debt. The wealth of the nation comes from the work that people do, not from printing money. Wealth is not produced by reducing the rewards of the productive and increasing the rewards of the idle. Cash transfers could buy votes. The question remains is the number of votes that policy loses. It could gain more votes than it loses if more productive voters exit Chicago while the unproductive remain to enjoy transfers.
In almost any city or state where they are in debt, you can be sure of about half a dozen things.
1. It is a city or state run by communist liberals.
2. It is a city or state which has been run by communist liberals for a long period of time.
3. It is a city or state which has obligations promised to current and retired government workers that they can not honor, or are having to divert funds from other services in order to meet those obligations.
4. It is a city or state which has government worker unions.
5. It is a city or state which already has high taxes overall, but believes that even higher taxes is the answer.
6. It is a city or state who will blame someone or something else for the predicament in which they find themselves.
I challenge anyone to show me any city or state in debt, where most, if not all of these characteristics will not be present.
Great job, ChicagoSTAN. You DemoRATS have done such a great job, haven’t you? How are all of the black on black murders, drugs, fatherless children, illegal aliens?
There isn’t any question about how giving $500.00 Per month to people on Welfare will turn out, The democrats all ready know the answer to this question, it won’t, but will just be another method of doling out money to buy democrat votes. “The trouble with Socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.” M. Thatcher