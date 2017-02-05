Can Trump defuse the 'saboteurs' in DC?

A former attorney with the DOJ says rules for firing federal civil service employees will make it very difficult for Donald Trump to “drain the swamp” in Washington, as he promised numerous times during his campaign.

When President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates earlier this week, it brought to light a serious problem at the Justice Department: Obama devotees and appointees ensconced in the agency. Yates, one of those holders from the Obama administration, had defiantly refused to defend Trump’s executive order calling for a temporary ban on refugees from seven predominately Muslim countries.

Conservative activists have praised the president for his decision to fire Yates. J. Christian Adams, a former Justice Department attorney, contends the Obama appointee was merely fulfilling her assignment: disrupt the new administration’s plans.

“Sally Yates was one of thousands of saboteurs who have been left at the Justice Department from the Obama years. She was just the first one to engage in her act of sabotage,” he said during a recent interview on American Family Radio. “There are many, many, many dozens of hundreds yet to come from other employees who have been left there.”

Ronald Reagan once said: “The nearest thing to eternal life we will ever see on this earth is a government program.” According to Adams, that could also apply to the federal bureaucracy as a whole.

“… You can’t get rid of it; Trump can’t get rid of it [or] change it. You can’t drain the swamp anymore because of federal civil service rules,” exclaims the founder of the Election Law Center.

“… It’s almost like you need to go back to the spoil system where [when] you win an election you get to pick the employees. Maybe there was value to that because it actually made the government responsive to the people – because right now it’s responsive to the institutional left.”

Adams believes it would take a courageous effort by Congress to change an environment he describes as unaccountable and left-leaning.

