Can Trump defuse the 'saboteurs' in DC?

A former attorney with the DOJ says rules for firing federal civil service employees will make it very difficult for Donald Trump to “drain the swamp” in Washington, as he promised numerous times during his campaign.
When President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates earlier this week, it brought to light a serious problem at the Justice Department: Obama devotees and appointees ensconced in the agency. Yates, one of those holders from the Obama administration, had defiantly refused to defend Trump’s executive order calling for a temporary ban on refugees from seven predominately Muslim countries.
Conservative activists have praised the president for his decision to fire Yates. J. Christian Adams, a former Justice Department attorney, contends the Obama appointee was merely fulfilling her assignment: disrupt the new administration’s plans.
“Sally Yates was one of thousands of saboteurs who have been left at the Justice Department from the Obama years. She was just the first one to engage in her act of sabotage,” he said during a recent interview on American Family Radio. “There are many, many, many dozens of hundreds yet to come from other employees who have been left there.”
Ronald Reagan once said: “The nearest thing to eternal life we will ever see on this earth is a government program.” According to Adams, that could also apply to the federal bureaucracy as a whole.
“… You can’t get rid of it; Trump can’t get rid of it [or] change it. You can’t drain the swamp anymore because of federal civil service rules,” exclaims the founder of the Election Law Center.
“… It’s almost like you need to go back to the spoil system where [when] you win an election you get to pick the employees. Maybe there was value to that because it actually made the government responsive to the people – because right now it’s responsive to the institutional left.”
Adams believes it would take a courageous effort by Congress to change an environment he describes as unaccountable and left-leaning.
More examples of how Liberal Democrats are intolerant bigots, refusing and fighting anything or anyone who does not support their demented, delusional, perverted agenda.
I am very thankful that we have Donald Trump to stand up against these FOOLS! 🙂 🙂 🙂
I do hope that President Trump will have his office and the entire White House checked for bugging devices. The Progressive Socialist Democrats would not leave that option out, do everything and anything to push their programs. Funning how there are leaks of his phone conversations!
Republicans control the House, the Senate the Whitehouse, soon the Supreme Courts,,,,Time to strike NOW, while the iron is hot, and opportunity presents itself, all the government protections and featherbedding laws that protect government employees from being fired for incompetency or rebellion. Fix this one item and billions could be saved when Federal employees start to get treated equally to employees in the private sector, who in reality ARE actually their boss, and who create the finite wealth that pays for their non-wealth creating, infinitely wealth CONSUMING jobs.
Scruffy, Trump is faced with not ONLY undoing the damage done by 8 YEARS of radical leftists riding ROUGHSHOD over the Constitution, but DECADES of corruption by a self-interested career political class on BOTH sides of the political aisle colluding to create an oligarchy government of, by, and FOR career politicians and their fat-cat, special interest campaign donors.
Naturally BOTH these groups are going to fight him every step of the way! The Left will fight him because they CANNOT accept that their ideology was DECISIVELY REPUDIATED by the voters and they were thrown out of power when they were THIS close to “fundamentally transforming” the US into a borderless HELLHOLE–part of the Communist/Globalist “one-world” collective of their dreams. And plenty of left-wing SABOTEURS have been left in place to CONTINUE sabotaging his efforts to halt that leftward slide into oblivion. The career politicians will fight him because the lucrative little gravy train railroad they built for themselves with OUR money is now threatened by an “outsider” whom they DO NOT OWN and CANNOT CONTROL.
So we, the people, MUST support President Trump and FORCE these self-interested VERMIN to STOP their sabotage, if Trump is to have ANY hope of doing what we elected him to do. Yes, we ALL want him to “drain the swamp”–but that does not mean the swamp WANTS to be drained, or that the swamp dwellers will not fight like HELL to prevent it.
inlumilatuo, I agree with everything you said, except that just because somebody has an “R” after their name does NOT mean they will support Trump and his ambitious agenda to “drain the swamp”. They are, after all, SWAMP DWELLERS, and MANY of them like the swamp just FINE, and do not WANT it drained. John McCain and Lindsey Graham are PRIME examples of the RINO saboteurs who are JUST as much an impediment to President Trump’s efforts to tame the Federal beast as the Commucrats.
It is VITAL that we, the people remain engaged in this fight, because Trump can’t do it alone! If the RINO saboteurs continue sniping at President Trump and undermining his efforts, we, the voters MUST hold them accountable for their treachery, and let them know we WILL NOT TOLERATE their standing in the way of cleaning up the MESS that leftist LOONS and the collusion of corrupt career politicians on BOTH sides of the political aisle have made of our government. and ABSOLUTELY, the Civil Service employment rules need to be changed so that Obama saboteurs and incompetents can’t hide behind them to impede the swamp-draining process.
I agree Inluminatu. ONE Of the biggest reasons our government is in such a mess is cause it is hard as hell to fire someone for gross incompetence..AND cause of that we have dozens upon dozens of shelves filled with useless regulations..
Firing a civil service employee is no more difficult than firing anyone else. If a person refuses to carry out the lawful orders of their employer, they should hear the words “you’re fired”. Not agreeing with your employer’s politics does not give you the right to refuse to do your job.
That’s how it SHOULD be.. However it is, unfortunately NOT so easy..
There’s definitely a way. Make them all do something they don’t want to do, but which is a lawful order. The ones who refuse are all fired for insubordination. Period.
Contract out most of the work they were doing. Usually contractors aren’t as loyal to the country (because their loyalty lies with their company), but these losers are all disloyal anyway. Replace them with contractors. Better an empty office than one full of traitors.
Now replace the ones you really need.
Now look at the rules for hiring and firing civil servants. If those can’t be changed, then create a new type of employee that’s not a “civil servant”. The military work for the government but aren’t civil servants. Make a new thing and make sure the former hiring/firing rules are out the door. If you violate your oath of office, it’s a firable offense.
And make sizable cash bonuses for snitches catching anyone refusing to fulfill their oath of office.
If you can’t fire a civil servant maybe he/she can be promoted to groundskeeper, or custodian, or mail room. The hard part is ti identify the perps.
There is another way.
Shut down the Justice Department entirely. Then hire a bunch of specialists to work in the White House doing the same function. If space gets cramped, move some into the Trump hotel in Washington.
Then create an entirely new department to replace the Justice Department. Call it something else. Make it a pre-requisite that you had to have worked at the Trump hotel if you want one of the top spots.
Trump should shut down these departments for a couple of months and then these civil service clowns will be gone. Then Trump can re-staff these departments with his own people!
Even if they do get shut down for a few months, that won’t all of a sudden cause those civil servants to be jobless. What he needs to do is permanently shut it down.. do a TOP to bottom reorganization, and hire people that are WILLING to do the job and not put party politics ahead of following the damn law..
I think Trump did the right thing by sending a message to those folks many to whom has no business being in office period . For 37 years we have allowed groups and individuals to do as they please making laws without regards for the rest of the taxes payers or the constitution .
He should get rid of some other people up there .
#1 The US Congress, especially RINO LYIN RYAN & RINO SNITCH MCCONNELL, cannot be trusted FOR ANYTHING – their goal is to pretend to play nice & stab Trump in the back at every turn.
#2 TRUMP CANNOT KEEP A SINGLE MEMBER OF THE OBAMANATION – not only are they traitors to Trump at every turn, but traitors to the USA/buy them out.
#3 NO PAY RAISES FOR ANYONE & ACROSS THE BOARD 20% CUTS OF EVERY DEPARTMENT
OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.
#4 ABSOLUTELY NO MORE FAKE CONGRESSIONAL “BASELINE BUDGETING”…Those thieves, every year add 7% to 8% to the alleged budget AND THEN, after increasing every aspect, they take a few minor deductions here and there, based on what they are told to do by Tom Donohue, head of the anti US Chamber of Commerce,who runs the US Congress with his bought & paid for politicians.
#5 SHUT DOWN JIMMY CARTER”S FEDERALIZATION OF OUR PUBLIC SCHOOLS THAT HAS DESTROYED THEM & PRODUCED THE BULLYING ANARCHISTS IN OUR STREETS TODAY.
The alleged new law, ESSA, passed last Dec GIVES NOTHING BACK TO THE STATES
IT HAS BURIED WITHIN RULES & STATUTES THAT FORCE COMMUNIST CORE ON OUR CHILDREN – WHICH IS BRAINWASHING – NOT TEACHING- DUMBING DOWN CHILDREN TO BE SLAVES OF THE FEDS. BETSY DEVOS WAS PICKED BY JEB BUSH
Historically the Republican Party has been a very broad based party. Those who accuse others of being RINOs tend to be recent converts with no historical knowledge of the conception and depth of the Republican Party. Why I’m sure that jrsosusa1 would label Reagan a RINO if he took a good look at his history as a union leader, how often he raised taxes in California and the nation, how he signed the first statewide ban on firearms, and his executive order of amnesty for illegal aliens.
If jrsosusa1 and the others that are so quick to call others RINOs ever sat down and read the platforms of the Republican conventions for the last 100 years or so they’d learn that>>>
Both parties supported the now hated Johnson Amendment – Republican Eisenhower signed it.
Richard Nixon started the EPA and tried to pass a comprehensive universal health care law.
Eisenhower left office warning of the very people that Trump has put into his cabinet – the military-industrial complex.
Ford introduced a conditional amnesty program for Vietnam War draft dodgers and deserters.
The first President Bush supported and signed NAFTA and got us involved in the longest war of our history – as far as the DOD is concerned we are in the 26th year of what started as the Gulf War.
The second Bush increased government spending by 60 percent and ran up a $1.412 trillion deficit by the end of his term.
Every President since Truman supported the idea of a SALT. Trump seems against it.
Many of us thought that “Drain the Swamp!” meant getting Wall Street Bankers and special interests out of the government. How wrong we were. Trump has embraced Wall Street lawyers like a love-lost lover.
He was elected by an uneasy coalition of conservatives and populists. It will be impossible for him to keep both halves happy.
Teddy Roosevelt – The Trust Buster – was the last Populist President. Trump has said on many occasions how much he admires TR. But filling his administration with Wall Street bankers and lawyers is not what TR would have done and is not what will please Trump’s populist supporters in the long run.
“You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” – Abraham Lincoln
jim, your “facts”, interspersed with your spurious commentary, are notably absent of consistency, coherence, or truth. Case in point, NAFTA was signed by bill clinton.
One way to handle the problem is to persuade people to quit. Move entire departments across the country, say from D.C. to Coeur d’Alene or Fairbanks. Announce the move ahead of time, with notice that moves will not be paid by the government. Those who want to keep their jobs, show up on time and proceed to work as normal. Others will be deemed to have resigned.
LOL James. I like that idea. ND would work too.
I LOVE that idea James. And once the office’s are cleared out of all the dead weight, give it say 6 months then move it BACK, telling all the loyal folk, their jobs will be WAITING for them…
I was just reading that Dem holdovers in the agencies are planning to communicate by encrypted media in order to plan ways to undermine or circumvent anything the Trump administration tries to do. Can you imagine the outcry if Republican staffers had tried to do that to Obama? And actually, as others have pointed out, it’s not Trump that these staffers are trying to deceive and thwart; it’s the American people. Remember Gruber laughing about the “stupidity of the American voters” and how easy it was to lie to them? So-called liberals have nothing but contempt for the people they claim to be championing.
columba, perhaps it is time to revive the Committe on Unamerican Activities!
I know Joe McCarthy was VILIFIED for trying to identify and root out the COMMUNISTS–inside and OUTSIDE the government–working to SUBVERT our freedoms and nullify our Constitution, but seeing the leftist influence in our government and the BLATANT disdain for our country and OPEN sedition being incited by the Hollyweird crowd today, can anybody NOW say that he was WRONG in what he tried to do? I think not!
We finally have a President who is not beholden to or owned by ANY of the pernicious, GLOBALIST special interest entities that have done their best to erase our borders and reduce us to Third World banana republic status. He is our BEST chance to get our country back to the principles established by the Founding Fathers–the ones that made us a GREAT country to begin with.
But we can’t just sit on our duffs and expect President Trump to “drain the swamp” all by himself–NOT with all these forces arrayed against him! We must ALL take an active role in holding our government to account and DEMAND an end to “insider” corruption, leftist LUNACY AND Civil Service SABOTAGE. Keep the pressure on Congress to support his efforts, and PRIMARY those who refuse to do so in the next election! That is the ONLY way to get the attention of these self-interested career pols who ONLY care about staying on the government gravy train.
Hold on. So these people are using encrypted comms to coordinate and talk about how to undermine the government?? ISN’T that sedition or treason??
Eventually these traitors will stumble and be found out. People should not be fooled by so called civil servant” rules. They can be fired.